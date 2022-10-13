ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

© Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com, North Jersey Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered on running back Saquon Barkley.

In Barnwell's proposed trade, the Bills would acquire Barkley and a 2023 seventh-round pick from New York for running back Zack Moss and a 2023 second-round pick.

This proposed trade lands Buffalo a premier running back in Saquon Barkley, who's value is higher than ever. He's carried the rock 97 times for 533 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Bills are thought to be just one star running back away from being an overwhelming favorite to win the AFC. Barkley fits the bill.

It's also worth mentioning Barkley is expected to enter free agency during the off-season. The Giants might as well get what they can for him now rather than letting him walk for free.

Should the Bills and Giants be in contact concerning a Saquon Barkley trade this month?

Comments / 59

Texas True
4d ago

Not gonna happen. Giants are 4-1 not 1 & 4. All bc of Barkley. He’s not going anywhere except to the new contract table …

25
Saxon Woods
4d ago

Very stupid article - Giants are 4-1 and fighting for a playoff spot and this guy is talking nonsense

41
JR
3d ago

The Giants would be stupid to trade Barkley for anything less then a 1st rounder, even with Moss a second rounder is not enough!

5
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
