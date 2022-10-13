Packers Release New Injury Report Update On Aaron Rodgers

Fans of the Green Bay Packers can breathe a sigh of relief.

Despite missing practice yesterday with a right thumb injury, Aaron Rodgers returned to the practice field in full capacity today.

"The Packers listed QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) as a full participant on today's participation report," Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Thursday.

While Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur noted yesterday that the injury wasn't a concern as far as game day, the update to Rodgers' status is a positive one nonetheless.

The Packers will host the Jets this weekend at 1:00 PM ET and are hoping to bounce back from their Week 5 loss to the Giants in London.

Rodgers completed 25 of 39 passes in the 27-22 loss, including two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

With that being said, the 10 time Pro Bowl quarterback hasn't quite looked like himself this season thus far. Averaging career lows in both yards per completion (10.1) and passing yards per game (231.4), the Packers are hoping their franchise quarterback can revert back to form against the Jets this Sunday.