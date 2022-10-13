Markets surge despite inflation report

Photo credit Getty Images

Recovering from an early selloff, stocks moved broadly and sharply higher today, despite new data confirming that inflation remains persistently high. The Dow Jones Industrials leaped 827 points to move back above the 30,000 level, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rallied 92 and 232, respectively.

Netflix made it official today: Its new ad-supported tier will be rolled out in the U.S. on Nov. 3 with a price of $7 a month. The streaming giant says its “basic with ads” tier will include an average of four to five minutes of commercials each hour.

Amid high inflation, Social Security beneficiaries will get an 8.7 percent increase to their benefits in 2023, the highest increase in 40 years.

U.S. oil futures rebounded today, halting a three-day skid. November crude rose $1.84, or 2.1 percent, to settle at $89.11 a barrel.