Chris Olave among Saints upgraded on Thursday injury report

Saints rookie receiver Chris Olave was back at practice Thursday for the first time since suffering a concussion last game. It’s a huge positive he has progressed thought the NFL’s concussion protocol and amazingly could very well be on track to suit up Sunday against Cincinnati.

That would be a big boost for the Black & Gold since they have 3 other WRs not practicing:

Did not practice

WR Deonte Harty (foot)

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DE Payton Turner (chest)

Limited

WR Chris Olave (concussion)

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

G Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

T Ryan Ramczyk (rest)

CB Paulson Adebo (knee)

S Marcus Maye (rib)

DT Malcolm Roach (ankle)

Full

S J.T. Gray (foot)

TE Taysom Hill (rib)

The Bengals list of banged up players remains the same as Wednesday, except for tackle La’el Collins who was limited after not practicing.

Limited

T La'el Collins (rest)

TE Devin Asiasi (ankle)

TE Hayden Hurst (groin)

RB Samaje Perine (abdomen)

DNP

WR Tee Higgins (ankle)

T Jonah Williams (knee)