$5 million Baldwin County Forensic Building could become reality
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — With a potential increase in the deaths in the county, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office could see a $5 million expansion to its office to better fit the county’s needs. Back in March, the county approved a $25,000 feasibility study, contracting an architectural firm to look at the office’s needs. […]
Baldwin County municipalities to get millions in extra federal hurricane relief funds
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Two years after the devastation of Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Zeta, Baldwin County and its municipalities are working together to get millions in federal disaster relief grants that could further help the area recover. Blue tarps are still up on some homes, and flooding...
Perspectives: The I-10 Bridge Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, we’re delving into the new I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson who is Chairman of the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization and Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell, Chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization talk about what it took to get it approved and what will it take to get it built.
Narcan kits now available to the public for free in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties
MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in both Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties is making Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits free and available to the public. The FDOH describes Narcan as "a lifesaving medication that could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone can be distributed to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, and to friends, family members, and others that may witness and overdose."
Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
Make-A-Wish Alabama has announces inaugural Mobile Wish Night Gala
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Make-A-Wish Alabama has announced their inaugural Mobile Wish Night Gala, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Join us on Thursday, December 1 at Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel at 6 p.m. Mobile Wish Night, formerly Wine and Wishes, will feature fine dining and beverages, live...
Okaloosa County Sheriff announces sudden death of Capt. Jay Jones
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden shared the news Monday of Captain Jay Jones’ death over the weekend. Aden said Capt. Jones died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning from natural causes. He was 51 years old. “We all have different personalities and Jay, I would call in one-word compliance. Jay was a […]
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Bay Minette identified
UPDATE (3:24 p.m.): Officers have identified the man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Bay Minette Saturday. William Thomas Wright, 83, was killed Saturday after being hit near the Circle K Gas Station on D’Olive Street in Bay Minette. A Bay Minette officer noticed an elderly man lying near the entrance of […]
Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
Empty Florida mall wing transformed into haunted house attraction
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The far West corner of Santa Rosa Mall in Okaloosa County is now a Halloween hot spot. The Wentz brothers’ Festival of Fears is in full swing for the rest of October. The four Wentz brothers created the first haunted house inside the mall in 2021. “Last year was our […]
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurants
Mexican DishPhoto by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash. Baldwin County Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find your fair share of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican cuisine is king. Because the county is so large, let's look at Central Baldwin County. This area includes Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Silverhill, and smaller outlying towns. If you enjoy a good taco or chimichanga, visit one of these establishments!
Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
Citizens raising concerns over homeless camp at Crestview Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crestview Park is a public park nestled in Tillman’s Corner. Behind the park and in the woods, Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds says a group of homeless people set up camp in mid-September. “There was a homeless encampment that set up on the North and...
USA holds grand opening for new Multicultural Leadership Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama is laying out the welcome mat for its new Multicultural Leadership Center. We were there for the ribbon cutting Friday afternoon as they showed off the newly renovated building -- once the campus Alumni Hall and formerly the historic Toulmin House.
Semmes swears in first police squad
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - History was made in Semmes as the city sworn in its first squad of police officers Friday. The public attended the swearing-in ceremony at Semmes Honor Park for the ceremony. The news officers include Sgt. Laun Duke Bagsby, Officer Michael Anderson, Officer Alex Cook and Officer...
Baldwin County Schools looking to fill 52 non-teacher positions
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second year in a row, the Baldwin County School System held a classified job fair for more than 50 open positions throughout the system. It was hosted at the Baldwin County Coliseum Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Of...
Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge
A school system in South Alabama is reconsidering the removal of the Bible from classrooms.
Florida man creating food truck park on a river of memories
MILTON, Fla. (AP) — As lifelong Miltonian Steven Harrill remembers it, summers in his adolescence were spent in the Russell Harber Landing along the Blackwater River. As a kid, he remembers wading in the water; as a teen, sneaking off into the woods that surrounded it. Now as an adult, he runs a food truck there.
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 10-16-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival
An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
