Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli defense establishment divided on Lebanon maritime border deal
Support for the final draft of the Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement was not uniform among Israel’s defense establishment, with critics arguing it will not provide long-term security, according to Israeli media reports. Opponents of the agreement contended that the proposed maritime boundary, stretching 5 kilometers (3 miles) off the...
The world has a choice: act decisively now or face a larger conflict with Russia
Last week saw the latest grim act in Russia’s war crimes epic. Missiles rained down indiscriminately on civilian areas across Ukraine two days after a massive explosion at a symbolic bridge built to link the annexed Crimean peninsula to Russia. In Zaporizhzhia in the south-east, 12 Russian rockets partially...
Cleveland Jewish News
White House ‘deeply disappointed’ by Palestinian pivot toward Russia
The U.S. administration has criticized Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas for seeking to involve Russia in the peace process with Israel, Axios reported on Saturday. On Thursday, Abbas told Russian President Vladmir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan that the Palestinian Authority does not trust the Biden administration. “We don’t rely on it and under no circumstances can we accept that America is the sole party in resolving a problem,” he said, according to the report.
Greenwashing a police state: the truth behind Egypt’s Cop27 masquerade
No one knows what happened to the lost climate letter. All that is known is this: Alaa Abd El-Fattah, one of Egypt’s most high-profile political prisoners, wrote it while on a hunger strike in his Cairo prison cell last month. It was, he explained later, “about global warming because of the news from Pakistan”. He was concerned about the floods that displaced 33 million people, and what that cataclysm foretold about climate hardships and paltry state responses to come.
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump again decries lack of US Jewish appreciation for him, as Zionist group prepares to fete him
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Donald Trump, the former U.S. president, has once again said he is baffled by the lack of appreciation he feels coming from American Jews. “No president has done more for Israel than I have,” he said on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”
China’s plans to annex Taiwan moving ‘much faster’ under Xi, says Blinken
China’s government is pursuing its plans to annex Taiwan on a “much faster timeline” under Xi Jinping, the US secretary of state has said, reiterating warnings of global economic disruption if Taiwan was taken over. The comments by Antony Blinken come as China’s ruling Communist party meet...
Cleveland Jewish News
Armenia has had few Jews and a poor relationship with Israel. That could be changing.
YEREVAN, Armenia (JTA) — Just outside a remote village two hours’ drive east of Yerevan, in a clearing reachable only by hiking down a steep embankment and crossing a rickety wooden bridge, looms a remarkable sight: a blue metal gate decorated with a Star of David that guards the entrance to one of the world’s most unusual Jewish cemeteries.
Editorial: China policy U-turn
The Biden Administration has made one of the most sweeping policy U-turns in recent history. After giving China most-favored nation-trade status and opening the door for inclusion in the World Trade Organization the U.S. has all but declared economic war with China. The U.S. Department of Commerce has introduced rules meant to deny China access to advanced computer chips or the equipment and expertise to make semiconductors on their own. This once unlikely act was necessary because of China’s increasingly aggressive military threats to the island of Taiwan. Advanced computer chips are the key to high-tech military hardware. With China announcing itself as a potential adversary, it is foolish to provide them with the components needed for the most lethal weapons. Read more Blade editorials
Cleveland Jewish News
J Street outlines commitment to Jewish, Democratic values this election season
We are about a month away from the 2022 midterms which will determine the balance of power in Washington for at least the next two years. Almost every election is considered “the most important,” to the point where the superlative has likely lost its meaning for me. But this time the stakes are high for the pro-Israel community, and the Jewish community as a whole. As President Biden said, “Democracy itself is on the ballot.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog to meet with Biden at White House
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to the U.S. next week, visiting Washington on Oct. 25 and 26 to meet with a range of interagency officials, according to a statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Herzog will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Oct. 26, "a...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF kills two Palestinian gunmen during Jenin firefight
Two Palestinian gunmen were killed in Jenin on Friday during a firefight that erupted when Israeli soldiers entered the city to arrest Hamas terrorist Diaa Salama in connection with several recent attacks against Israeli security forces. The Israeli troops came under heavy fire during the raid, with Palestinian gunmen also...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel ‘apartheid’ event sponsored by law firm that exonerated Morningstar of anti-Israel bias
While under investigation in 20 states for anti-Israel bias, Chicago-based investment firm Morningstar repeatedly pointed to an independent report purportedly absolving it of such behavior. But White & Case, the law firm that authored the report, was listed this week as a sponsor of a program at the University of Chicago’s Law School that featured a virulently anti-Israel activist and perpetuated the notion that Israel practices apartheid.
