Related
Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested
Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A pregnant woman was stabbed early Sunday morning in the Rowland Heights community of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department… Read more "Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested"
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said.
1 Person Killed, 12 Others Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Pomona (Pomona, CA)
The Pomona Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Friday. The officials stated that a 26-year-old woman crashed into a taco stand. The suspect as traveling eastbound when she lost control of her vehicle and crossed the westbound lane and struck a group of people.
Would-be thieves blow up ATM in Palmdale, but fail to get any cash
Someone blew up an ATM in Palmdale but apparently was unable to get any of the cash inside, officials say.
One Dead in Crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte
One person was killed early Monday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes.
1 dead, 3 wounded in string of stabbings; video shows knife-wielding attacker on beach
Several attacks happened within a short span of time before police took a man into custody at Alamitos Beach. Video posted to Instagram shows him wielding a knife as he chases a man across the sand. The post 1 dead, 3 wounded in string of stabbings; video shows knife-wielding attacker on beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
vvng.com
Two drivers killed in Sunday night crash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Sunday night crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia left two drivers dead. It happened at about 7:24 p,m, on October 16, 2022, and involved a 2010 Subaru Outback driven by a 43-year-old male from Hesperia and a 2021 Honda CBR motorcycle driven by a 22-year-old male also from Hesperia.
crimevoice.com
8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide
A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
foxla.com
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Crime Spree: Murder suspect who dragged and killed carjacking victim in South LA linked to Reseda shooting. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was...
Antelope Valley Press
Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation
LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
pasadenanow.com
Second Pasadena Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Ontario Shooting
The Ontario Police Department arrested two Pasadena men over two days last week in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month at a high school campus in Ontario. Shortly after 10:45 a.m. on October 1, Ontario officers were called to Colony High School at 3850 E Riverside Dr....
orangecountytribune.com
Man killed in gang incident
A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was fatally shot in Santa Ana early Saturday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident took place in the area of Warren and Lyon streets. A report of a shooting was made at 2:40 a.m. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
Man shot and killed in Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
nypressnews.com
Person killed in traffic crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte
One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes. The crash was reported at 4:03 a.m. on the westbound San Bernardino Freeway at Cogswell Road, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. One...
Father of 4 is ID'd as victim killed in hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand; 12 others injured
Officials released the name of a man who was killed when a hit-and-run driver slammed into a popular taco stand in Pomona, injuring 12 others.
Somber vigil honors father killed in chaotic hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand
A somber vigil honored a 52-year-old father of 4 who was killed when a hit-and-run driver plowed into a taco stand in Pomona.
Man shot to death on corner of Fickett & Cincinnati Streets
A 50-year-old man was fatally shot the night of Oct. 12 in Boyle Heights, according to a spokesperson from the LAPD. The victim was standing in a crowd on the corner of Fickett & Cincinnati Streets when four suspects, identified only as three males and one female, pulled up next to the crowd inside a vehicle.
'She hurt us,' says family of driver in deadly hit-and-run at taco stand
The heartbroken family of Gilberto Cazares Payan, a man killed while waiting in line at a taco stand, is speaking out about their devastating loss. Payan was struck by a car that slammed into a crowd, killing him, and injuring 12 others near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. Friday. The 52-year-old Payan had gone to get tacos for his family. He leaves behind his wife and four children. In Spanish, his grieving widow, Adis Morales, explained that Payan was supposed to come home to take their youngest to the park. Now, she doesn't know how to share that he won't ever be returning. Police say a 26-year-old woman from Pomona driving eastbound suddenly veered onto the opposite side of the road, crashing into a crowd of people, killing Payan and injuring a dozen people. After the crash, police say the driver fled on foot, but later surrendered. "These situations you are never prepared for," said Francisco Rivas, who is the godfather to Payan's children. He says the family is torn apart. "I don't know what that person was thinking," he said. "She hurt us. She hurt the family." Vendors in the area say all sales will go directly to the Payan family through Sunday.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Hemet street
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in Hemet Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hemet Sheriff station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road around 3:10 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man in the road. When they arrived on scene, […]
2urbangirls.com
Gang-related shooting leaves man dead in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. Officers dispatched at about 2:40 a.m. to the area of Warren and South Lyon streets, regarding a report of a shooting victim down, located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.
