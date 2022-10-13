ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

vvng.com

Two drivers killed in Sunday night crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Sunday night crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia left two drivers dead. It happened at about 7:24 p,m, on October 16, 2022, and involved a 2010 Subaru Outback driven by a 43-year-old male from Hesperia and a 2021 Honda CBR motorcycle driven by a 22-year-old male also from Hesperia.
HESPERIA, CA
crimevoice.com

8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide

A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
COSTA MESA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation

LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
LANCASTER, CA
pasadenanow.com

Second Pasadena Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Ontario Shooting

The Ontario Police Department arrested two Pasadena men over two days last week in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month at a high school campus in Ontario. Shortly after 10:45 a.m. on October 1, Ontario officers were called to Colony High School at 3850 E Riverside Dr....
orangecountytribune.com

Man killed in gang incident

A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was fatally shot in Santa Ana early Saturday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident took place in the area of Warren and Lyon streets. A report of a shooting was made at 2:40 a.m. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Gardena

A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
GARDENA, CA
nypressnews.com

Person killed in traffic crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte

One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes. The crash was reported at 4:03 a.m. on the westbound San Bernardino Freeway at Cogswell Road, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. One...
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

'She hurt us,' says family of driver in deadly hit-and-run at taco stand

The heartbroken family of Gilberto Cazares Payan, a man killed while waiting in line at a taco stand, is speaking out about their devastating loss. Payan was struck by a car that slammed into a crowd, killing him, and injuring 12 others near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. Friday. The 52-year-old Payan had gone to get tacos for his family. He leaves behind his wife and four children. In Spanish, his grieving widow, Adis Morales, explained that Payan was supposed to come home to take their youngest to the park. Now, she doesn't know how to share that he won't ever be returning. Police say a 26-year-old woman from Pomona driving eastbound suddenly veered onto the opposite side of the road, crashing into a crowd of people, killing Payan and injuring a dozen people. After the crash, police say the driver fled on foot, but later surrendered. "These situations you are never prepared for," said Francisco Rivas, who is the godfather to Payan's children. He says the family is torn apart. "I don't know what that person was thinking," he said. "She hurt us. She hurt the family." Vendors in the area say all sales will go directly to the Payan family through Sunday. 
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Hemet street

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in Hemet Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hemet Sheriff station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road around 3:10 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man in the road. When they arrived on scene, […]
HEMET, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang-related shooting leaves man dead in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. Officers dispatched at about 2:40 a.m. to the area of Warren and South Lyon streets, regarding a report of a shooting victim down, located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

