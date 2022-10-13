Read full article on original website
White House ‘deeply disappointed’ by Palestinian pivot toward Russia
The U.S. administration has criticized Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas for seeking to involve Russia in the peace process with Israel, Axios reported on Saturday. On Thursday, Abbas told Russian President Vladmir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan that the Palestinian Authority does not trust the Biden administration. “We don’t rely on it and under no circumstances can we accept that America is the sole party in resolving a problem,” he said, according to the report.
Trump again decries lack of US Jewish appreciation for him, as Zionist group prepares to fete him
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Donald Trump, the former U.S. president, has once again said he is baffled by the lack of appreciation he feels coming from American Jews. “No president has done more for Israel than I have,” he said on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”
Israeli defense establishment divided on Lebanon maritime border deal
Support for the final draft of the Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement was not uniform among Israel’s defense establishment, with critics arguing it will not provide long-term security, according to Israeli media reports. Opponents of the agreement contended that the proposed maritime boundary, stretching 5 kilometers (3 miles) off the...
IDF kills two Palestinian gunmen during Jenin firefight
Two Palestinian gunmen were killed in Jenin on Friday during a firefight that erupted when Israeli soldiers entered the city to arrest Hamas terrorist Diaa Salama in connection with several recent attacks against Israeli security forces. The Israeli troops came under heavy fire during the raid, with Palestinian gunmen also...
Armenia has had few Jews and a poor relationship with Israel. That could be changing.
YEREVAN, Armenia (JTA) — Just outside a remote village two hours’ drive east of Yerevan, in a clearing reachable only by hiking down a steep embankment and crossing a rickety wooden bridge, looms a remarkable sight: a blue metal gate decorated with a Star of David that guards the entrance to one of the world’s most unusual Jewish cemeteries.
Herzog to meet with Biden at White House
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to the U.S. next week, visiting Washington on Oct. 25 and 26 to meet with a range of interagency officials, according to a statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Herzog will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Oct. 26, "a...
Ukraine Situation Report: Retaking Kherson City Is Critical
(Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)If Ukraine can capture Kherson City and control both sides of the river, it could open the door for liberating southern Ukraine
