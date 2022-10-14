ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

Easing Inflation: Cost of Living Increase for SNAP clients

By The Chief
 4 days ago

Columbia County residents and those across the state who use Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will receive a permanent cost of living increase of approximately 12 percent starting this month.

This means people who use the SNAP program will start receiving more food benefits when they receive their October benefits.

Every October the federal government makes cost of living adjustments to SNAP maximum allotments. These adjustments are based on changes to the amount of money needed to support a basic standard of living. Maximum SNAP allotments are the maximum amount of food benefits that a household may receive based off its size.

“As communities in Oregon continue to be impacted by COVID-19 and the rising cost of food, we know that many individuals and families are experiencing hardship and rely on SNAP food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Self-Sufficiency Programs Interim Director Jana McLellan said. “We are glad that our federal partners have made this cost-of-living increase to help people get enough healthy food. We also know that many people in Oregon are still struggling to meet their basic needs and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”

SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive the increased benefit amounts.

More information about SNAP is available at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/pages/index.aspx.

If you receive SNAP, questions about your SNAP benefits should be directed to the ONE Customer Service Center at 1-800-699-9075.

If your household receives SNAP and your income or the number of people in your household has changed, it could impact your benefits. It is important to make sure ODHS has the most up-to-date information.

You can report any changes to your income or household in many ways:

Online at: ONE.Oregon.govBy mail at: ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309By fax at: 503-378-5628By phone at: 1-800-699-9075 or TTY 711

Resources to help meet basic needs

Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org

Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.

Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org

Find local resources and support by contacting your local Community Action Agency: www.caporegon.org/find-services/

Oregon Department of Human Services COVID-19 help center

Learn more at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/benefits/Pages/index.aspx . For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.

