WLOX
Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What do you get when you pair a moving company and a cafe together? You get an act of selflessness. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a campaign for feeding the homeless with one group going to the Pascagoula/Moss Point area and the other in the Biloxi/Gulfport area.
WLOX
Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour strikes sweet chord with music theme
Poplarville country trio Chapel Hart raised the roof at Gretna Fest in Louisiana. Scarlet Pearl property, CEO named finalists for national gaming awards. The Global Gaming Awards has selected the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort property and Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas as finalists for the 2022 North American Property of the Year and the 2022 American Executive of the Year awards.
WLOX
Fall Muster battle reenactment brings hundreds to Beauvoir
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sometimes you have to be loud to make a big point. “To come with an open mind, and learn the history, enjoy the history, and see the history for what it is as it happened - not as somebody’s personal political gain,” said Don Green, captain of the Third Mississippi Infantry. “See the history, understand it. And then accept it.”
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (10/14/2022)
Friday Night Football Showdown Part Two (10/14/2022) Highlights from Ocean Springs, St. Patrick, Gulfport, and Poplarville. MHSAA Volleyball Round Three (10/13/22) Highlights from Long Beach, Gulfport, and Resurrection. MHSAA Volleyball Playoffs, Round Two (10/11/22) Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT. Highlights from Pass Christian and Long Beach, plus...
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WLOX
Pass Christian Gala helps raise funds for students and teachers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Pass Christian came together to support schools. The Pirate Excellence Foundation hosted its first “Stars in the Park” Gala. This is the first time the foundation put on the gala event, which helps support students and teachers. President of the foundation...
WLOX
Here’s why you may hear choppers flying at night this month
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Military training exercises are now underway along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and that means you may hear some strange noises at night. Tuesday night, WLOX News received several reports from viewers asking why helicopters were flying over their neighborhoods. One viewer mentioned hearing the choppers over the Gulf Hills neighborhood of St. Martin.
mississippifreepress.org
Gulfport Police Kill 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan, Prompting Search For Answers
Jaheim McMillan, a Black 15-year-old, died after a police officer shot him in the head outside a Family Dollar in Gulfport, Miss., on Oct. 6. His family and other residents of the Gulf Coast city are demanding answers from the Gulfport Police Department, including the release of body-camera footage. At...
WLOX
Victim of Downtown Gulfport camper trailer fire identified
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified 34-year-old William Daniel of Gulfport as the body found in the remains of a camper trailer that broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday. One person is dead after a camper trailer broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday.
WLOX
Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport is bracing for a big headache as one of the busiest roadways in South Mississippi is set to close down for weeks. The railroad crossing just north of Creosote Road is jarring, and there’s no doubting Kansas City Southern Railway needs to give it an upgrade, but there’s a price to pay when the Mississippi Department of Transportation closes down a stretch of roadway that 55,000 drivers cross every day.
WLBT
Two teen girls found dead on Hwy 613 after homecoming dance
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teen girls have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the victims are 16-year-old Bayleigh Bowlin and 16-year-old Chloe Taylor, both from Jackson County. They went to East Central High School. Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
daystech.org
Community wants justice for Gulfport teen Jaheim McMillian’s death
Following the tragic loss of life of 15-year-old Gulfport High School freshmen Jaheim McMillan, tears, posters, condolences and prayers have surrounded his household. Last Thursday the teenager was shot within the head throughout an officer-involved capturing at a Family Dollar in Gulfport. Jaheim was transferred to a hospital in Mobile...
WLOX
Demonstrators call for release of body cam video of the night Jaheim McMillan was shot
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Gulfport Saturday afternoon, calling for more transparency into an officer-involved shooting that led to a 15-year-old’s death. Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department. They were calling for the release of the body camera...
WLOX
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has been arrested after Tuesday’s second murder. John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik Stop on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road, Harrison County Troy Peterson confirms. Harrison County...
Mississippi man who ‘traumatized’ bank employees during robbery sentenced to life in prison
Eric Boykin has been sentenced to life in prison for the robbery of the Prentiss Branch of Hancock Bank in May 2021. Fifteenth Circuit Judge Tony Mozingo presided over the trial that concluded Oct. 4. Boykin chose not to be present during the trial. He was represented in absentia by Public Defender Benton Evans.
WLOX
Saucier man killed uncle after fighting over bicycle, officials say
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After further investigation, an argument over a bicycle is what led to the murder of 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock in Saucier. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office first received a call from a witness about a fight between Bullock and his nephew, Timothy Bullock Jr. While deputies were making their way to the scene, a second call was made by the witness to inform officers that Timothy had shot Charles with a shotgun and gone home, which was nearby.
WLOX
Gulfport police share new details into officer-involved shooting, aftermath
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is sharing more on the officer-involved shooting that killed a 15-year-old. Online threats against an officer are also coming to light. While state agencies continue the investigation, community members are demanding more answers. It’s been nearly a week since the deadly shooting...
WLOX
Wiggins Fire Department gives tips on how to stay safe as temperatures drop
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -As temperatures cool down, firefighters are warning people to be extra careful when firing up their heaters. Wiggins Fire Department is warning people of the dangers that come with chilly weather. According to Fire Chief Jody Hatten, they see an uptick in fire calls when the temperature starts to cool down.
WLOX
Three shooters, including slain teen, traded nearly 20 gunshots outside Bogalusa football game, police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Three shooters -- including the slain 15-year-old boy -- traded nearly 20 gunshots outside a stadium where Bogalusa High School was playing its homecoming football game, police said Saturday (Oct. 16). The Bogalusa Police Department said evidence gathered after the Friday night incident indicated the dead...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
