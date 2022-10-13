ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What do you get when you pair a moving company and a cafe together? You get an act of selflessness. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a campaign for feeding the homeless with one group going to the Pascagoula/Moss Point area and the other in the Biloxi/Gulfport area.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour strikes sweet chord with music theme

Poplarville country trio Chapel Hart raised the roof at Gretna Fest in Louisiana. Scarlet Pearl property, CEO named finalists for national gaming awards. The Global Gaming Awards has selected the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort property and Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas as finalists for the 2022 North American Property of the Year and the 2022 American Executive of the Year awards.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Fall Muster battle reenactment brings hundreds to Beauvoir

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sometimes you have to be loud to make a big point. “To come with an open mind, and learn the history, enjoy the history, and see the history for what it is as it happened - not as somebody’s personal political gain,” said Don Green, captain of the Third Mississippi Infantry. “See the history, understand it. And then accept it.”
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (10/14/2022)

Friday Night Football Showdown Part Two (10/14/2022) Highlights from Ocean Springs, St. Patrick, Gulfport, and Poplarville. MHSAA Volleyball Round Three (10/13/22) Highlights from Long Beach, Gulfport, and Resurrection. MHSAA Volleyball Playoffs, Round Two (10/11/22) Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT. Highlights from Pass Christian and Long Beach, plus...
GULFPORT, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WLOX

Pass Christian Gala helps raise funds for students and teachers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Pass Christian came together to support schools. The Pirate Excellence Foundation hosted its first “Stars in the Park” Gala. This is the first time the foundation put on the gala event, which helps support students and teachers. President of the foundation...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Here’s why you may hear choppers flying at night this month

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Military training exercises are now underway along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and that means you may hear some strange noises at night. Tuesday night, WLOX News received several reports from viewers asking why helicopters were flying over their neighborhoods. One viewer mentioned hearing the choppers over the Gulf Hills neighborhood of St. Martin.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Victim of Downtown Gulfport camper trailer fire identified

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified 34-year-old William Daniel of Gulfport as the body found in the remains of a camper trailer that broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday. One person is dead after a camper trailer broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport is bracing for a big headache as one of the busiest roadways in South Mississippi is set to close down for weeks. The railroad crossing just north of Creosote Road is jarring, and there’s no doubting Kansas City Southern Railway needs to give it an upgrade, but there’s a price to pay when the Mississippi Department of Transportation closes down a stretch of roadway that 55,000 drivers cross every day.
GULFPORT, MS
WLBT

Two teen girls found dead on Hwy 613 after homecoming dance

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teen girls have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the victims are 16-year-old Bayleigh Bowlin and 16-year-old Chloe Taylor, both from Jackson County. They went to East Central High School. Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
daystech.org

Community wants justice for Gulfport teen Jaheim McMillian’s death

Following the tragic loss of life of 15-year-old Gulfport High School freshmen Jaheim McMillan, tears, posters, condolences and prayers have surrounded his household. Last Thursday the teenager was shot within the head throughout an officer-involved capturing at a Family Dollar in Gulfport. Jaheim was transferred to a hospital in Mobile...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has been arrested after Tuesday’s second murder. John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik Stop on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road, Harrison County Troy Peterson confirms. Harrison County...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Saucier man killed uncle after fighting over bicycle, officials say

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After further investigation, an argument over a bicycle is what led to the murder of 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock in Saucier. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office first received a call from a witness about a fight between Bullock and his nephew, Timothy Bullock Jr. While deputies were making their way to the scene, a second call was made by the witness to inform officers that Timothy had shot Charles with a shotgun and gone home, which was nearby.
SAUCIER, MS
WLOX

Gulfport police share new details into officer-involved shooting, aftermath

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is sharing more on the officer-involved shooting that killed a 15-year-old. Online threats against an officer are also coming to light. While state agencies continue the investigation, community members are demanding more answers. It’s been nearly a week since the deadly shooting...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Wiggins Fire Department gives tips on how to stay safe as temperatures drop

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -As temperatures cool down, firefighters are warning people to be extra careful when firing up their heaters. Wiggins Fire Department is warning people of the dangers that come with chilly weather. According to Fire Chief Jody Hatten, they see an uptick in fire calls when the temperature starts to cool down.
WIGGINS, MS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

