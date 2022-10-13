Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Out of Our Past
“For nearly 10 years, the ElderCenter has been catering to senior adults. The center, according to Executive Director Dot Blackwelder, is there to provide care for elderly adults while their loved ones, during the day, can accomplish other things. ‘We do all kinds of activities,’ Blackwelder said.” (10/17)
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Currently adoption fees for dogs and cats are $10. Come and meet them.
Hiker falls 45 feet from Hawksbill, rescuers give blood transfusion in Linville Gorge, officials say
Burke County rescuers performed a blood transfusion in Linville Gorge to save the life of a hiker who fell from Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday night. Search and Rescue and EMS crews received a call around 7 p.m. on Saturday about a person who had fallen approximately 45 feet from the top of Hawksbill Mountain, according to a post on Burke County Search and Rescue’s Facebook page.
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 2-5
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From AAA SE Storage II, LLC to Mooresville Self Storage LLC, tract one, 5.106 acres and tract two, metes and bounds, 1238...
Traffic issues aren't simple to solve, but work is ongoing
I too get stuck in traffic, shake my head in disgust as I see another rezoning for apartment buildings and worry about where the money will come from to build all the new school buildings. Since starting my time in the Senate, I have explored every conceivable option available to help our area control growth and quickly build more roads. Absent a magic wand, the solutions take a long time. In fact, too much time for this impatient person.
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 2-8
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 2-8. 7-Eleven #41572, 1505 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 96/A. Bae’s Burgers, 246 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97.50/A. Blu Star Grill, 120A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 98/A. Five Buys Burgers and Fries, 654 F River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Food...
PHOTOS: Statesville vs North Iredell
Scenes from Statesville's homecoming game against North Iredell on Friday night. The Greyhounds scored 21 unanswered points to close out the game and win 44-13.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell has top seed, bye for GMC Tournament
The Greater Metro Conference volleyball tournament begins Monday. The higher-seeded teams will be at home in the first round. Game times are 6 p.m. The semifinals Tuesday and 6 p.m. championship Wednesday will be played at Kannapolis A.L. Brown. South Iredell (13-8) finished in a three-way tie for first place...
Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 20
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
ROUNDUP: WFAC volleyball tournament starts Monday
The Western Foothills Athletic Conference volleyball tournament begins Monday. The semifinals are Tuesday and the championship is Wednesday. All games will be played at the higher seed. North Iredell (24-0) is the No. 1 seed. The Raiders host No. 8 Statesville (2-18) in the opening round at 6 p.m. West...
Statesville shows offensive punch in win over North Iredell
Sophomore quarterback Ethan Peet came off the bench in the second half to complete 5 of 8 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns and Statesville pulled away down the stretch for a 44-13 victory over North Iredell on homecoming night Friday. The Greyhounds scored 21 unanswered points over the...
Iredell County Sheriff's Office requests two new positions
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has several items on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners’ agenda at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Iredell County Government Center, including requests for funding two new positions. Sheriff Darren Campbell submitted requests the addition of a threat assessment officer, as well as...
Truck crashes into Walmart, ends up in deli area of Taylorsville big box store
Walmart in Taylorsville was closed for around nine hours after a truck crashed through the front wall on Sunday. At around 9 a.m., a 2017 four-door Ford pickup truck struck the front wall of the store, Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman said. The truck broke through the wall and into the deli.
Duo from NC getting attention on ‘The Voice’ this season
Season 22 of “The Voice” is showcasing the talents of The Dryes, a husband-and-wife team from the Triad. Katelyn Drye a native of Winston-Salem and Derek Drye, a native of Thomasville, now live in Nashville, Tenn. The Dryes, a country-music duo, are on Team Blake and are preparing...
Be a part of the process; Make your voice heard on strategic planning
In 2019 city staff began receiving numerous calls about potential development opportunities. So many, in fact, that we began tracking all new development inquiries. These calls generally centered on the availability of utilities, zoning, and other development questions. Those inquiries were recorded on a map of the city, with the assumption that if a developer is asking about property, it is likely that even if it does not happen immediately, it will happen at some point. Our primary reason for tracking these developments was to gauge the potential impact on the future provision of city services.
Iredell-Statesville School board candidates forum set for Wednesday
The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and Our Schools First invite the public to come hear the qualifications of Iredell-Statesville School board candidates. The event is open to the public, and citizens are encouraged to attend. The forum will be held Wednesday at the Iredell County Government Center in Statesville....
Not just routine: Kae Treadway's yearly mammogram was lifesaver
A routine mammogram earlier this year turned out to be anything but routine for Kae Treadway. She’d had a history of suspicious results from previous mammograms including three biopsies and a lumpectomy. All were benign, so in March when she went in for her mammogram, she was confident that the results would be no different than in the past.
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (7) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 2-8
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-8. AFC Urgent Care Statesville, NC, AFC Urgent Care Statesville, AFC Urgent Care and Family Care of WNC PLLC, Statesville. Taqueria Los Jarochos 2, Hebert Marino Madrigal, Statesville. Skinner’s Seafood To Go, Ronald...
