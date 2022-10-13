ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Alex Jones claims Sandy Hook families won't get his money, but they could start seizing his assets, attorney says

By Ashley Collman
 4 days ago

Alex Jones, right, is seen outside of Waterbury Superior Court in Connecticut.

REUTERS/Mike Segar

  • Alex Jones was ordered to pay Sandy Hook families nearly $1 billion for calling the shooting a hoax.
  • Attorney Ron Austin said Jones will have a hard time dodging the enormous bill.
  • The plaintiffs can scrutinize his finances for hidden money and seize his assets, Austin said.

Alex Jones laughed on air at the nearly $1 billion in damages a Connecticut jury ordered him to pay to Sandy Hook families , joking that the plaintiffs won't see that money.

"Do these people actually think they're getting any of this money?" he said, according to NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny.

But Jones could be in for a rude awakening. Ron Austin, a New Orleans-based civil attorney told Insider that if Jones tries to dodge payment, the plaintiffs can go after everything he's got.

Plaintiffs could then start "looking for what assets he might have, looking at whether he's fraudulently transferred any of his assets, they'll start going after those assets," he said.

"They'll start piercing the corporate veil to get to him personally ... essentially you start seizing everything he owns."

Austin said courts do afford debtors the "ability to have an abode and reasonable living expenses." Those kinds of decisions will ultimately be determined by a judge, he said.

But Jones won't likely have the same standard of living as before with such a large debt weighing on his shoulders.

"This guy has made millions and millions; I don't think he will maintain that same lifestyle," he said.

"The conscience of the community spoke loudly and indicated that that behavior will not be tolerated and it sent a message to those who seek to profit on lies and deceit and it's not going to be tolerated," Austin added.

For years, Jones pushed a lie that the 2012 shooting was staged by the government as a pretext for restricting gun rights.

The Connecticut trial was the second of three similar cases that Jones lost by default when he refused to turn over financial records about his company.

The trials focused squarely on how much he owed the families for the damage he caused by pushing conspiracy theories about the shooting, and not whether he had actually defamed them.

The first trial wrapped in Texas in August, with a jury there determining that Jones should pay the parents of victim Jesse Lewis nearly $50 million . A third case, also in Texas, has not yet been scheduled yet.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1209

empath
4d ago

Honestly, they don’t want your money. They want their children back in their arms. But since that can’t happen. They want you hanging from the tallest tree. Maybe they’ll get that instead.

Reply(144)
711
Roman Jackson
4d ago

everything he gets take it. including his studio. all 15 Rolexs. be he is a common man. all his properties. bleed this joker dry. you have no idea the brainwashed followers he has. sad I have talked to a fee on the fuel island at truckstops. this dude is poison!!!

Reply(49)
396
Bev Witt
4d ago

Alex Jones, just needs to endor exactly what he claims those families never had to endor. He's owes those families- so much more. He's followers should be ashamed, and are just as sick/mentally ill as I think Alex is! He has a harded heart or no heart at all***!!!

Reply(46)
251
