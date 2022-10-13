ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, NH

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day

New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
WELLS, ME
Boston

Visit these 12 Halloween towns that aren’t Salem

There's plenty of spooky fun happening across the region. Salem is an indisputable Halloween mecca, with more than half a million visitors descending upon the historic city during October for its month-long Haunted Happenings. However, New England is full of festive towns that host fun October activities and embrace Halloween....
SALEM, MA
WMUR.com

Red Arrow Diner celebrates 100 years of business

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's legendary Red Arrow Diner is celebrating one hundred years in business. The Red Arrow has been serving Granite Staters since 1922 and has welcomed a number of out-of-town stars and politicians over the years. To celebrate, the diner held a block party-style event Saturday afternoon.
MANCHESTER, NH
nshoremag.com

Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak

The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
BURLINGTON, MA
nhmagazine.com

New and Exciting: Short Takes and New Restaurant Recommendations

In spite of the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic, a hearty number of restaurants opened and eventually flourished, finding ways to live free and prosper. From a serious commitment to take-out to outdoor dining to limiting hours and social distancing, each found a way to still serve the public. Now, it’s your turn to get off the couch and dine out. Yes, many doors are open, but the latest hurdle is finding staff to maintain service. Get more details on Facebook for days and hours open, and please be patient and courteous. All are doing their best.
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
nhmagazine.com

Meet Jennifer Kalled, jeweler extraordinaire from Wolfeboro

In 1978, Phoenix, Arizona, was when and where I took my first metalsmithing class. I had two teachers; one was a Native American and the other a Buddhist hippie. Southwestern jewelry is very stone driven, so my pieces reflected that. Really, for me, it has always been about the gems, less about the metal.
WOLFEBORO, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine

I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
ELIOT, ME
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

