Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New HampshireKristen WaltersConcord, NH
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day
New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
Visit these 12 Halloween towns that aren’t Salem
There's plenty of spooky fun happening across the region. Salem is an indisputable Halloween mecca, with more than half a million visitors descending upon the historic city during October for its month-long Haunted Happenings. However, New England is full of festive towns that host fun October activities and embrace Halloween....
Like to Drink and Play Games? Another Activity Bar Is Coming to Boston This Week
It seems that activity bars are all the rage. More and more bars are opening up with things to do, leaving just hanging out at a bar watching TV and talking to strangers a thing of the past. Arcade bars are one of the themes of an activity bar that has become so popular, however, a new type of activity bar is popping up in Boston, Massachusetts, later this week.
WMUR.com
Red Arrow Diner celebrates 100 years of business
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's legendary Red Arrow Diner is celebrating one hundred years in business. The Red Arrow has been serving Granite Staters since 1922 and has welcomed a number of out-of-town stars and politicians over the years. To celebrate, the diner held a block party-style event Saturday afternoon.
Harvard Crimson
Anthony Ferranti ’46, Longtime Harvard Square Business Owner, Remembered as a Caring Mentor
Anthony C. Ferranti co-founded Ferranti-Dege camera shop in Harvard Square in 1995. By Courtesy of Daniel Ferranti. Former employees of the Ferranti-Dege camera shop, co-founded by Anthony C. Ferranti ’46 in 1955, would affectionately refer to themselves as alumni of “Ferranti-Dege University.”. For many, the experience of working...
Best Chicken Wings Joint in Portsmouth, NH, to Close Its Doors
Do you love chicken wings? If without hesitation you said "yes", then you'll be bummed to find out one of the best and award-winning chicken wing spots in the state will be closing soon. This joint hand-cuts its wings daily. There are several locations in New Hampshire, but the Portsmouth...
A Sports Hub producer was fired despite great ratings. Now host Rich Shertenlieb is paying to bring him back.
In a collision of corporate cluelessness and callousness, longtime “Toucher and Rich” producer Mike Lockhart was fired by Beasley Media, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s parent company, in a round of company-wide layoffs Oct. 7. In a collision of uncommon generosity and an unfortunately necessary precedent, Lockhart is...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game investigating after bear kills pet pig in Franklin
FRANKLIN, N.H. — A New Hampshire family is mourning the loss of their pet pig after a bear broke into its pen in Franklin. New Hampshire Fish and Game is investigating the incident. “We all became pretty attached to him in the short time we had him,” said owner...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
nshoremag.com
Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak
The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 319 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,376-square-foot home on Highland Street in Gardner that sold for $412,500.
nhmagazine.com
New and Exciting: Short Takes and New Restaurant Recommendations
In spite of the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic, a hearty number of restaurants opened and eventually flourished, finding ways to live free and prosper. From a serious commitment to take-out to outdoor dining to limiting hours and social distancing, each found a way to still serve the public. Now, it’s your turn to get off the couch and dine out. Yes, many doors are open, but the latest hurdle is finding staff to maintain service. Get more details on Facebook for days and hours open, and please be patient and courteous. All are doing their best.
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
nhmagazine.com
Meet Jennifer Kalled, jeweler extraordinaire from Wolfeboro
In 1978, Phoenix, Arizona, was when and where I took my first metalsmithing class. I had two teachers; one was a Native American and the other a Buddhist hippie. Southwestern jewelry is very stone driven, so my pieces reflected that. Really, for me, it has always been about the gems, less about the metal.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
The Largest Donation in Mass General Hospital History is From a New England Icon
Back in 2011, Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, donated $25 million to Massachusetts General Hospital. At the time, according to a CBS sports article, the donation was "revolutionary." The donation helped create the Kraft Center for Community Health, with the goal of expanding access to high quality...
tewksburycarnation.org
Business Watch: Pushcart Will Soon Expand, Adding 42 Seats, Smoothie Bar and Larger Kitchen
Pushcart Cafe owner Tracy Holden and her team turn out everything from her famous macaroni & cheese to a variety of soups, sandwiches and full dinners from a tiny kitchen — Holden says she cooks two turkeys every day to meet demand. As customers know, the front of the...
This Event-Filled Pumpkin Festival in New Hampshire Will Get You in the Fall Spirit
Holy smokes. Laconia, New Hampshire, might have the most Halloween activities and events in all of New England. Now, the actual event is the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 AM - 7 PM. Just because the event is listed as one day, doesn't mean...
Salem, Massachusetts, Barely Made This List of Most Haunted U.S. Cities
The Red Sox and Patriots aren’t the only ones lagging in the standings this year. Travel & Leisure recently ranked most haunted cities in the U.S., and the Hub of Hocus Pocus, Salem, Massachusetts, barely cracked the top ten, finishing at ninth overall. The good (or bad) news is...
Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine
I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
