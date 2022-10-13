Read full article on original website
Related
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
uky.edu
UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
Madisonville appreciates employees
The city of Madisonville announced some closures on Friday for a celebration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Food Truck Serving Indiana & Illinois Calling It Quits At The End of 2022
The very first thing I saw on Facebook this morning was a video announcement from one of my favorite food trucks. Simply titled 'Two Farmers Announcement', I thought maybe they were announcing a new burger or a new kind of beignet. But the words coming out of Dillon and Cloe's mouth made me sad...At first.
Historical Event: Last Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, Kentucky
Feelin' a bit nostalgic about the Apple Festival this season because it will be the last held at Reid's Orchard. After more than three decades the festival will move to the Daviess County Fair Grounds in 2023. Let's make it the biggest and best one yet!. REID'S ORCHARD APPLE FESTIVAL...
Brief standoff halts high speed pursuit in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police say a man was taken into custody Sunday morning after leading officers on a speedy chase that ended in a standoff. Shortly before 8 a.m., an Evansville Police Department officer says they tried to pull over a Jaguar in the area of N Third and W Buena Vista Road. According to […]
Home Team Friday: Gibson Southern vs. Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern – 39 Boonville – 21
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Tri-State Aero gets new owner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with United Companies say they they’ve purchased Tri-State Aero, Inc. from owner and President John Zeidler. They say Tri-State Aero serves as the only Fixed Base Operator at Evansville Regional Airport. It serves both general and commercial customers. “We consider TSA to be a...
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. Daviess County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Daviess County – 35 Henderson County – 73
14news.com
Owensboro road reopens after field fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Todd Bridge Road was closed because of a field fire Friday in Owensboro. The fire broke out Friday afternoon near the Brescia Athletic Fields. Several emergency vehicles were called out as crews work to get the fire out. The Daviess County Fire Department believes the fire...
Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties
OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hoosier high school bands compete at Central
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Marching band season was on full display this weekend at Central High School in Evansville. Bands from all around the region competed against one another for a spot at semi-state. Central hosted bands from the B and D classes, which are determined by the size of the school bands. Two of […]
warricknews.com
50th Wedding Anniversary announcement
Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
Hindu temple in Warrick County opens
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The grand celebration and opening of the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center in Warrick County starts with a three day celebration Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16. This has been a highly anticipated event for three years. Material shortage, labor shortage and lockdowns in India delayed this process. To […]
Debris causes at least four accidents in Henderson
Henderson Dispatch received a call reporting a multiple call accident on Highway 41 North. The call came in at 5:08 p.m.
14news.com
Henderson Officer continues serving community after terminal diagnosis
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Cancer, a disease that can touch everyone in some way, shape or form, even the toughest among us. Police officers are asked to put on a brave face everyday, and one Henderson officer is refusing to lose her battle against the disease. Officer Janna Gatten with...
Spottsville bridge demolition to move to phase 2
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the second implosion of the Spottsville Bridge for the large truss will happen on October 18 at 11 a.m.
wevv.com
Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County
Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon ceremony for Grand Re-Opening
The Henderson KY Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of a public space for the city
Comments / 0