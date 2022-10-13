ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 0

Related
uky.edu

UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
LEXINGTON, KY
WOMI Owensboro

10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro

One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Owensboro, KY
Cars
WEHT/WTVW

Brief standoff halts high speed pursuit in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police say a man was taken into custody Sunday morning after leading officers on a speedy chase that ended in a standoff. Shortly before 8 a.m., an Evansville Police Department officer says they tried to pull over a Jaguar in the area of N Third and W Buena Vista Road. According to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Mercury#Rc#Mti#Nor Tech#Cigarette Racing Team#Navy
14news.com

Tri-State Aero gets new owner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with United Companies say they they’ve purchased Tri-State Aero, Inc. from owner and President John Zeidler. They say Tri-State Aero serves as the only Fixed Base Operator at Evansville Regional Airport. It serves both general and commercial customers. “We consider TSA to be a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro road reopens after field fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Todd Bridge Road was closed because of a field fire Friday in Owensboro. The fire broke out Friday afternoon near the Brescia Athletic Fields. Several emergency vehicles were called out as crews work to get the fire out. The Daviess County Fire Department believes the fire...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Paintings
WEHT/WTVW

Hoosier high school bands compete at Central

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Marching band season was on full display this weekend at Central High School in Evansville. Bands from all around the region competed against one another for a spot at semi-state. Central hosted bands from the B and D classes, which are determined by the size of the school bands. Two of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

50th Wedding Anniversary announcement

Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
CHANDLER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hindu temple in Warrick County opens

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The grand celebration and opening of the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center in Warrick County starts with a three day celebration Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16. This has been a highly anticipated event for three years. Material shortage, labor shortage and lockdowns in India delayed this process. To […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County

Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy