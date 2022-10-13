Rapides Parish, La -On October 6th, 2022, Patrol Deputies from the Tioga substation responded to a report of theft off of Hickory Hill Road in Tioga. According to the initial report, the complainant had noticed that a metal roll up garage door had been taken off the property. Deputies took the initial report and Sheriff’s Detectives from the Tioga Substation conducted a follow up investigation.

TIOGA, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO