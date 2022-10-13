ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ball, LA

westcentralsbest.com

Arrest Made in Metal Theft in Tioga

Rapides Parish, La -On October 6th, 2022, Patrol Deputies from the Tioga substation responded to a report of theft off of Hickory Hill Road in Tioga. According to the initial report, the complainant had noticed that a metal roll up garage door had been taken off the property. Deputies took the initial report and Sheriff’s Detectives from the Tioga Substation conducted a follow up investigation.
TIOGA, LA
kalb.com

APD looking for suspect in fatal hit and run

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened Saturday morning and they’re looking for a suspect involved in the incident. APD said they received a report of a person lying in the road near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k

Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 13, 2022, that in March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) about a criminal complaint against a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee named Gary Scott, 47, allegedly misappropriated monies while working for the Marshal’s Office.
LEESVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 14, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) initiated an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child. It was discovered throughout the investigation that the suspect was conversing with a child by sharing explicit photographs.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking place on Saturday night at the Rapides Parish Fair are untrue. According to RPSO, deputies responded to reports of an individual having a gun, and found the suspected person...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Darrell Basco named Interim Police Chief of Pineville Police Department

An Alexandria man accused of raping an informant during a RADE operation once again failed to appear in court for what was supposed to be a last-minute hearing on a defense motion for suppressing video evidence.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria police asking for help finding missing man

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding Donald A. Tuttle, 58, who has been missing since October 13. Tuttle is described as about 5′9″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He may be trying to get to Missouri. If you have...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria PD investigating Thursday night armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Oct. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a business on Lakeside Drive. A little after 7 p.m. Thursday, APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for Hat Owner

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
VERNON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ex-Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputy arrested; accused of Malfeasance in Office plus more

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, former Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputy, 35-year-old Anthony T. Godbold was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Malfeasance in Office, and two counts of Introduction of Contraband in Jail. As […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man accused of fentanyl possession

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on fentanyl and gun charges following a traffic stop on Sunset Drive on Oct. 11. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office lists that D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35, is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

NPSO Makes Large Drug Arrest

Robeline, La - A suspicious vehicle complaint has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches Parish man on felony drug and weapon charges according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The investigation began on Friday evening, October 8, 2022 at approximately 9:45pm, when deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

CrimeStoppers pays out on five tips

CrimeStoppers is functioning and effective according to Dr. Carmella Parker who spoke at the City Council meeting Monday. Parker chairs the committee that organized the program. Natchitoches Police Dept. Cpl. John Greely is the liaison between NPD and CrimeStoppers. He said 86 tips have led to five warrants and arrests....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested during a SWAT team search of an apartment complex on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria on Oct. 11. Aaron James Green, 35, has been charged with the possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was also booked on a warrant for a probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole as well as a Parish Probation warrant.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Vidalia man arrested after molesting minor, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child that allegedly occurred at a residence in Vidalia, La. During the investigation, deputies obtained evidence that the alleged sexual abuse had been ongoing […]
VIDALIA, LA

