opelika-al.gov
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY ULTA THEFT SUSPECTS FROM 6.18.22
The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at 2690 Enterprise Drive, Ulta. On 06/18/2022, two adult suspects entered the store and stole select fragrance items. Surveillance video shows the first suspect, a black male, wearing a black hat and face mask, a white shirt, and tattoos on both arms. The second suspect, a black female with a long blonde ponytail, is seen wearing a blue jacket and tan hat with a light-colored face mask. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
LaGrange Police investigate robbery by snatch, several vapes stolen from gas station
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange Police responded to a robbery incident on Oct. 16, around 12:25 p.m., regarding several vape devices stolen from the Shell Station on 828 North Greenwood Street. LaGrange Police say the suspect took multiple vapes from the clerk as she tried to take them out of the display case. According to […]
WTVM
Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman’s clothes in a grocery store. On October 16, a female victim reported to the LaGrange Police Department that she had been victimized when she observed an unknown male squatted behind her using his cell phone to either record or take pictures up her skirt.
fox5atlanta.com
Felon accused of trying to run over LaGrange officer helping screaming woman, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Troup County deputies and LaGrange police are searching for a felon accused of trying to run over a police officer who was trying a woman in distress. Officials tell FOX 5 on Friday afternoon around 4:30, an officer was on patrol on North Dawson Street when she saw a woman hanging out of the back of a car screaming for help.
LaGrange man facing one count of ‘use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing’ after Kroger incident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man faces a count of “use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing” after the victim says he used his phone to take photos and/or videos up her skirt at a local Kroger. On Oct. 16, the LaGrange Police Department received report of the incident via the […]
alabamanews.net
ASU Police Investigating Car Theft, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card
Alabama State University police are investigating a car theft and multiple fraudulent uses of a credit/debit card and need your help identifying people wanted for questioning. ASU police released photos of three unknown people considered persons of interest. Police say at about 2:30PM on Thursday, October 6, a beige 2007...
LaGrange Police: Man arrested after kicking in door, demanding money from homeowner in home invasion
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A pipe-wielding man has been arrested in LaGrange after police said he kicked in the door of house on Park Avenue and demanded money from a homeowner. Police have identified the individual involved in the “home invasion” early Wednesday morning as Warren Clay Haralson. According to a news release from the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Smiths Station man arrested on charges of voyeurism of juveniles
A Smiths Station man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to voyeurism charges. A press release said William Jeffrey Lytton, 30, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report pertaining to voyeurism videos of juvenile females under the age of 17.
WSFA
Montgomery police locate missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
Exclusive interview with Animal Farm co-owner about his response when hidden bathroom cameras were found in the business
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week Animal Farm co-owner Hudson Terrell sat down for an exclusive interview with WRBL’s Chuck Williams. You can see the entire interview in the above link. Here are links to earlier WRBL coverage of this story. Dennis Cleveland Thompson’s arrest and court hearing. Columbus police ask for customers who used […]
Six people wounded in Lanett shooting, investigation underway
Once officers arrived, they located six individuals who had been shot and injured.
“Is that a reason to be upset at your girlfriend to go around and kill people?”; Murder suspect makes first appearance in court
18-year-old, Richard Jernigan, Jr. make his first appearance in Recorder's Court on Thursday morning. He is facing several charges following a deadly fire on 14th Ave. that left one man dead in March.
elmoreautauganews.com
Sunday Morning Residential Fire in Coosada Claims Life; Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate
Details are limited at this time, but we have learned there was a fatality this morning in Coosada at a trailer home on Johnson Road. The location is between Upper Gibson Town Road and the deadend. The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate. The Coosada Fire...
6 people wounded in shooting in Lanett
Six people were shot Thursday night when gunfire erupted in a Chambers County neighborhood. Lanett police officers responded at 9:41 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting at 1912 50th Ave. S.W. in Lanett. When they arrived on the scene, they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
Fight at youth football game leads to arrest warrants for 5 women
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — The Hogansville Police Department seeks 5 arrest warrants for women involved in a fight during a youth football game. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Oct. 3, around 7 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Hogansville Elementary School. One...
Ga. police chief under fire after body camera footage shows him berating neighboring officers
PIKE COUNTY, Ga, — Body camera footage shows the moment a Georgia police chief got into a confrontation with two officers who pulled him over. The chief is now accused of retaliating against the police department that the officers work for. Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned Zebulon Police Chief...
WTVM
Daughter arrested after mom dies from injuries in dog attack in Troup Co.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County daughter has been arrested after her mom died from injuries in a dog attack. On October 7, at 7:45 p.m., Troup Co. officials received a call from a resident on Terrace Drive stating that an elderly female was screaming from a window that she needed help because her sister was being attacked by dogs inside the home.
Death investigation underway after inmate death in Lee County Jail
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate being held in the Lee County Jail on Oct. 12, 2022. The sheriff’s office said the inmate who died was a 33-year-old man. His identity will be released after all family member have been notified of the man’s death. According […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Local fire chief supports Mississippi family at National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Weekend
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families that experienced the loss of a loved one were only able to have small graveside services. For Pat Hollowell, of Byhalia, Miss., this made the passing of her husband even more difficult. Her husband, Hugh Hollowell Sr., was the president of...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
