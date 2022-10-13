ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

opelika-al.gov

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY ULTA THEFT SUSPECTS FROM 6.18.22

The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at 2690 Enterprise Drive, Ulta. On 06/18/2022, two adult suspects entered the store and stole select fragrance items. Surveillance video shows the first suspect, a black male, wearing a black hat and face mask, a white shirt, and tattoos on both arms. The second suspect, a black female with a long blonde ponytail, is seen wearing a blue jacket and tan hat with a light-colored face mask. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman’s clothes in a grocery store. On October 16, a female victim reported to the LaGrange Police Department that she had been victimized when she observed an unknown male squatted behind her using his cell phone to either record or take pictures up her skirt.
LAGRANGE, GA
alabamanews.net

ASU Police Investigating Car Theft, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card

Alabama State University police are investigating a car theft and multiple fraudulent uses of a credit/debit card and need your help identifying people wanted for questioning. ASU police released photos of three unknown people considered persons of interest. Police say at about 2:30PM on Thursday, October 6, a beige 2007...
Opelika-Auburn News

Smiths Station man arrested on charges of voyeurism of juveniles

A Smiths Station man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to voyeurism charges. A press release said William Jeffrey Lytton, 30, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report pertaining to voyeurism videos of juvenile females under the age of 17.
WSFA

Montgomery police locate missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Exclusive interview with Animal Farm co-owner about his response when hidden bathroom cameras were found in the business

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week Animal Farm co-owner Hudson Terrell sat down for an exclusive interview with WRBL’s Chuck Williams. You can see the entire interview in the above link. Here are links to earlier WRBL coverage of this story. Dennis Cleveland Thompson’s arrest and court hearing. Columbus police ask for customers who used […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

6 people wounded in shooting in Lanett

Six people were shot Thursday night when gunfire erupted in a Chambers County neighborhood. Lanett police officers responded at 9:41 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting at 1912 50th Ave. S.W. in Lanett. When they arrived on the scene, they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Daughter arrested after mom dies from injuries in dog attack in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County daughter has been arrested after her mom died from injuries in a dog attack. On October 7, at 7:45 p.m., Troup Co. officials received a call from a resident on Terrace Drive stating that an elderly female was screaming from a window that she needed help because her sister was being attacked by dogs inside the home.
TROUP COUNTY, GA

