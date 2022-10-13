Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys fall short of epic comeback, lose to Eagles 26-17
The Dallas Cowboys nearly had the biggest comeback in the NFL in Week 6. However, it wasn’t to be, as they ultimately fell to the Philadelphia Eagles and dropped to 4-2 on the season.
KXAN
Brad Stuver’s heroic shootout saves lift Austin FC to MLS Western Conference semifinals
Stuver stuffed Real Salt Lake twice in Sunday's penalty kick shootout to decide who advanced to the Western Conference semifinals after the clubs played to a 2-2 draw at Q2 Stadium. Verde won the shootout 3-1, and it could have very easily been 3-0 had it not been for a bit of bad luck.
