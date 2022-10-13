ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

tricitiesbusinessnews.com

City of Pasco: Fast growing community is thinking big

Pasco grew by more than a third as 20,000 residents joined the city between 2010 and 2022. With a current population estimated at 80,180, Pasco is nipping at Kennewick (population 85,320) and is among the fastest-growing communities in the state, according to the Washington Office of Financial Management. Big growth...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sponsors and auction items needed for 2022 Heartlinks Hospice Gala

MABTON, Wash. — The annual Heartlinks Hospice Gala at Suave and Sons Farms is an event that raises money for terminally-ill patients in Benton and Yakima counties. This year, the gala is sponsored by Prosser Memorial Health, and the sold-out event is scheduled for October 22. The gala offers...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Local Man Climbs Badger against all odds

Richland Wash. — Tri-Cities Native Jaime Torres, has been working to regain his independence after a brain bleed due to untreated high blood pressure in 2015 left him unable to move from the neck down. Jaime says. "I suffered a brain bleed, they call it a congenital cavernoma. So...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tumbleweed tourist passes available at Richland library

RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Library cardholders can now check out an attraction pass online. Just go online and choose an attraction and the date you would like to use it or visit the site. Once reserved, a pass is emailed to you confirming your use. The pass should be displayed at the attraction on the date you choose to be there.
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

City of Richland: North end draws large commercial, housing projects

An ongoing effort to market and prime the Horn Rapids area of Richland is paying off as nonstop growth continues at the northern end of the city. Richland is rewriting its master plan to support ongoing residential development while mapping out future commercial and retail projects in Horn Rapids. “It...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Retired Kennewick K-9 Officer Axel dies after 8 years of service

Kennewick Police Department took to social media Saturday to tell the community about the passing of one of their retired K-9 Officers Axel. Axel retired back in 2019 with his partner Officer Kohn after 8 years of service. During his time on the force. Axel was responsible for 250 arrests.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Pasco aquatics center has target opening date

January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco’s sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

When Will New Pasco Aquatic Center Open? Find out, Here

According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and the City of Pasco, there's a start 'month' for the voter-approved Pasco Aquatic Center. The new tax that was approved by voters to pay for the project will begin in January of 2023, a 2/10th of a percent sales tax that will fund the $40 million-dollar facility.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Screech at the Reach Halloween weekend

RICHLAND, Wash.- The REACH Museum and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are hosting the 9th annual Screech at the REACH, on Friday, October, 28, from 3-6 p.m. Screech at the REACH is the museum's Halloween season tradition. According to a press release from the museum, the event hopes to shed a positive light on the "spooky" creatures that call the Mid-Columbia region home.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities scientist finds rapidly developing, intense hurricanes likely in the future

RICHLAND, Wash. — A team of scientists at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have found the Atlantic Coast will continue to get battered by powerful and damaging hurricanes. Their research will be published in Geophysical Research Letters, a journal of the American Geophysical Union. Over the years, we’ve seen some of the most impactful hurricanes, leading to years long recovery...
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick Day Care Placed on Lockdown Following Utah Bomb Threat

(Kennewick, WA) -- The St. Joseph's Children's Center was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police in Layton, Utah received a bomb threat they felt was made toward this school. Police came to the children's center around 11:30am and set up a security perimeter. Children were moved to one building while parents were called to pick the kids up. No one was hurt and no bomb was found. The suspect who posted the threat was arrested outside Salt Lake City. The school is expected to be open on Monday.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers

PASCO, Wash. - A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hops and Drops fundraises for Wreaths Across America

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Hops and Drops will donate 20% of all purchases on Tuesday, October, 18, when diners present a Wreaths Across America flyer when ordering. Wreaths Across America honors deceased veterans during the Holiday season by laying commemorative wreaths at cemeteries. The event is sponsored locally by the Daughters of...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Suspicious solicitors in Franklin County asked to inspect roofs

MESA, Wash. — Four men driving around in Franklin County drew the suspicion of law enforcement and community members alike when they went door-to-door asking to inspect people’s roofs on Thursday night. According to a social media alert from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a resident of Mesa, WA contacted the authorities around 7:40 p.m. PST on October 13, 2022...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA

