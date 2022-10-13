Read full article on original website
Related
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: Driving simulators donated to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964
Walla Walla County Insurance Association donated batches of simulators made by the Automatic Voting Machine Company to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964. Wa-Hi was the first public high school in the state to have them installed. Kyle Waite was the instructor at the time.
It’s time to get a COVID booster, warn health experts. Another Tri-Cities death reported
2 counties near the Tri-Cities received worse COVID community ratings from the CDC.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
City of Pasco: Fast growing community is thinking big
Pasco grew by more than a third as 20,000 residents joined the city between 2010 and 2022. With a current population estimated at 80,180, Pasco is nipping at Kennewick (population 85,320) and is among the fastest-growing communities in the state, according to the Washington Office of Financial Management. Big growth...
nbcrightnow.com
Sponsors and auction items needed for 2022 Heartlinks Hospice Gala
MABTON, Wash. — The annual Heartlinks Hospice Gala at Suave and Sons Farms is an event that raises money for terminally-ill patients in Benton and Yakima counties. This year, the gala is sponsored by Prosser Memorial Health, and the sold-out event is scheduled for October 22. The gala offers...
KEPR
Local Man Climbs Badger against all odds
Richland Wash. — Tri-Cities Native Jaime Torres, has been working to regain his independence after a brain bleed due to untreated high blood pressure in 2015 left him unable to move from the neck down. Jaime says. "I suffered a brain bleed, they call it a congenital cavernoma. So...
nbcrightnow.com
Tumbleweed tourist passes available at Richland library
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Library cardholders can now check out an attraction pass online. Just go online and choose an attraction and the date you would like to use it or visit the site. Once reserved, a pass is emailed to you confirming your use. The pass should be displayed at the attraction on the date you choose to be there.
Suspect captured near Kennewick High School booked on 8 charges
KENNEWICK, Wash. — When police officers noticed a suspicious individual walking on the Kennewick High School campus grounds, they knew something was fishy. This was confirmed when he ran from confrontation. According to officers from the Kennewick Police Department, a patrol officer was in the area of the school on the 500-block of W 6th Ave at 12:04 a.m. on...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
City of Richland: North end draws large commercial, housing projects
An ongoing effort to market and prime the Horn Rapids area of Richland is paying off as nonstop growth continues at the northern end of the city. Richland is rewriting its master plan to support ongoing residential development while mapping out future commercial and retail projects in Horn Rapids. “It...
nbcrightnow.com
Retired Kennewick K-9 Officer Axel dies after 8 years of service
Kennewick Police Department took to social media Saturday to tell the community about the passing of one of their retired K-9 Officers Axel. Axel retired back in 2019 with his partner Officer Kohn after 8 years of service. During his time on the force. Axel was responsible for 250 arrests.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Pasco aquatics center has target opening date
January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco’s sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
When Will New Pasco Aquatic Center Open? Find out, Here
According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and the City of Pasco, there's a start 'month' for the voter-approved Pasco Aquatic Center. The new tax that was approved by voters to pay for the project will begin in January of 2023, a 2/10th of a percent sales tax that will fund the $40 million-dollar facility.
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
Last year the poison in the river killed several Tri-Cities dogs.
Wrong-way driver slams into semi. It’s the 2nd Tri-Cities highway head-on in 2 days
The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-82 for a few hours.
nbcrightnow.com
Screech at the Reach Halloween weekend
RICHLAND, Wash.- The REACH Museum and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are hosting the 9th annual Screech at the REACH, on Friday, October, 28, from 3-6 p.m. Screech at the REACH is the museum's Halloween season tradition. According to a press release from the museum, the event hopes to shed a positive light on the "spooky" creatures that call the Mid-Columbia region home.
Tri-Cities scientist finds rapidly developing, intense hurricanes likely in the future
RICHLAND, Wash. — A team of scientists at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have found the Atlantic Coast will continue to get battered by powerful and damaging hurricanes. Their research will be published in Geophysical Research Letters, a journal of the American Geophysical Union. Over the years, we’ve seen some of the most impactful hurricanes, leading to years long recovery...
Update | Recent high school grad killed in drive-by near downtown Kennewick
Detectives were working with crime scene investigators at several locations Sunday.
Kennewick Day Care Placed on Lockdown Following Utah Bomb Threat
(Kennewick, WA) -- The St. Joseph's Children's Center was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police in Layton, Utah received a bomb threat they felt was made toward this school. Police came to the children's center around 11:30am and set up a security perimeter. Children were moved to one building while parents were called to pick the kids up. No one was hurt and no bomb was found. The suspect who posted the threat was arrested outside Salt Lake City. The school is expected to be open on Monday.
nbcrightnow.com
Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers
PASCO, Wash. - A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the...
nbcrightnow.com
Hops and Drops fundraises for Wreaths Across America
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Hops and Drops will donate 20% of all purchases on Tuesday, October, 18, when diners present a Wreaths Across America flyer when ordering. Wreaths Across America honors deceased veterans during the Holiday season by laying commemorative wreaths at cemeteries. The event is sponsored locally by the Daughters of...
Suspicious solicitors in Franklin County asked to inspect roofs
MESA, Wash. — Four men driving around in Franklin County drew the suspicion of law enforcement and community members alike when they went door-to-door asking to inspect people’s roofs on Thursday night. According to a social media alert from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a resident of Mesa, WA contacted the authorities around 7:40 p.m. PST on October 13, 2022...
Comments / 0