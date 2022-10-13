Read full article on original website
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
BBC
Opioid crisis: US teens fastest growing group to die
Teen overdose deaths have never been higher in the US as young Americans are increasingly poisoned by the synthetic opiate fentanyl, even as fewer teens use drugs. More than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year - the vast majority were adults - but the fastest growing group to die of overdoses were teenagers.
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
BBC
Homelessness: Numbers of rural rough sleepers on the rise
A homeless charity has said it has seen a sharp rise in the numbers of rural rough sleepers. Doorway Wiltshire said it was "seeing new people every week" compared to two years ago, when it was monthly. Brian Tubb spent 13 years sleeping rough between Chippenham and the outskirts of...
BBC
South Yorkshire drugs gang 'cuckooed' vulnerable man's home
A vulnerable man whose home was taken over by a drugs gang said he feared he would never see his family again. Chris (whose name has been changed) was "cuckooed" - a practice which sees criminals threaten people before using their homes as a base to sell drugs. He was...
BBC
Australia reverses decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Australia has reversed a decision made four years ago to recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Canberra's decision in 2018 had undermined peace and put Australia out of step with other nations, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. She stressed that Australia remained a "steadfast friend" to Israel. Its...
BBC
Cost of living: Somali community struggles to send money abroad
The cost of living crisis is leaving some communities struggling to send money back to families overseas, the BBC has found. Some of Bristol's Somali community have drastically reduced amounts they send to families in Somalia and Somaliland. The US dollar is used in those countries and after the pound...
BBC
Cost of living: Bethesda hydro scheme cuts electricity bills by 25%
Energy bills are a worry right now, but people in one village are slashing their bills by using green technology. Some residents in the Ogwen Valley, in Gwynedd, joined an energy club which uses a hydro-electric scheme. As a result, they get electricity for 8p a unit at certain times...
