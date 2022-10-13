ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

Don’t fall for fear mongering, vote for candidates and Charter Amendments that prepare us for a resilient future

This election is not about change. It is not about the Rickenbacker or Virginia Key. It is not about overdevelopment. It should not be about fear either. While we continue to make improvements, our community is obviously on the right track. We have the best administration and staff we have ever had. In addition, we are about to elect a council that should be exceptional. Our tax rate is the lowest in South Florida and our services have noticeably improved with this administration.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Proposed ‘superemajority’ Amendment insulting to Key Biscayne citizens

I would like to address my comments without any vested interest and solely motivated for what I believe is in the best interest of our community. Referendum # 4, as written, is too broad for Key Biscayne residents to support. The referendum gives a super majority of council members the right to amend the zoning code or any other land development regulations they deem appropriate without detailing specifics. Granting such broad powers are conducive to misinterpretation and abuse.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Mayor Davey feted at ‘Thank You’ breakfast

Last week, Village of Key Biscayne employees and friends gathered for a surprise breakfast at Narbona Restaurant in the Square Shopping Center for outgoing Mayor Mike Davey. The breakfast was organized by Michele Estevez, who thanked Davey for his four years of service and presented Davey’s wife, Maria Claudia Thorne, and daughter Mia with thank you presents for “sharing Mike with the Village.”
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Key Biscayne Police Blotter for September 26 to October 9

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of September 26 to October 9. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. September 26, 2022. Officers responded to reports of juveniles being loud at 250 W. McIntyre Street. Officers...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Mid-October dining on Key Biscayne

Celebrate the weekend by enjoying a delicious meal our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up in some of the most relaxing and unique settings in Miami. Key Biscayne’s meal-deals for Saturday, October 15, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy