Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
islandernews.com
Zoning Amendment is the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing, poised to add to island’s density
As many of you know, I am moving to Georgia this week and believed that my time dealing with Key Biscayne politics was complete. But like Michael Corleone in The Godfather III, “Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in!”. In 2007, the voters of...
islandernews.com
Don’t fall for fear mongering, vote for candidates and Charter Amendments that prepare us for a resilient future
This election is not about change. It is not about the Rickenbacker or Virginia Key. It is not about overdevelopment. It should not be about fear either. While we continue to make improvements, our community is obviously on the right track. We have the best administration and staff we have ever had. In addition, we are about to elect a council that should be exceptional. Our tax rate is the lowest in South Florida and our services have noticeably improved with this administration.
islandernews.com
Proposed ‘superemajority’ Amendment insulting to Key Biscayne citizens
I would like to address my comments without any vested interest and solely motivated for what I believe is in the best interest of our community. Referendum # 4, as written, is too broad for Key Biscayne residents to support. The referendum gives a super majority of council members the right to amend the zoning code or any other land development regulations they deem appropriate without detailing specifics. Granting such broad powers are conducive to misinterpretation and abuse.
islandernews.com
Mayor Davey feted at ‘Thank You’ breakfast
Last week, Village of Key Biscayne employees and friends gathered for a surprise breakfast at Narbona Restaurant in the Square Shopping Center for outgoing Mayor Mike Davey. The breakfast was organized by Michele Estevez, who thanked Davey for his four years of service and presented Davey’s wife, Maria Claudia Thorne, and daughter Mia with thank you presents for “sharing Mike with the Village.”
islandernews.com
‘False claims’ about development and campaign funding against Rasco need to stop
In my previous note to you during the primaries, I mentioned I am a 47-year resident of the Key. I’ve been very impressed with how you have continued the excellent work started by Ann Owens and her team. Mayoral candidate Fausto Gomez has repeatedly sent out mailers and placed...
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Police Blotter for September 26 to October 9
Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of September 26 to October 9. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. September 26, 2022. Officers responded to reports of juveniles being loud at 250 W. McIntyre Street. Officers...
islandernews.com
Mid-October dining on Key Biscayne
Celebrate the weekend by enjoying a delicious meal our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up in some of the most relaxing and unique settings in Miami. Key Biscayne’s meal-deals for Saturday, October 15, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at...
islandernews.com
Christie's, with new ownership, lands back in Miami in partnership with Fortune International
Since being acquired in December, Christie's International Real Estate has been expanding its global luxury brand, an expansion which brings the firm back to Miami in a partnership with one South Florida’s largest independently owned real estate brokerage firms. Founded in 1983, by the Defortuna family, and still led...
islandernews.com
Get ready for a spooky good time at Rumbar’s House of Spells in The Ritz
We know that Halloween on the island is a special time, with decorations galore and plenty of spooky fun. But who says Halloween is only for kids? The Rumbar at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne Miami is about to help you get your ghoul on!. After making its debut in...
Comments / 0