This election is not about change. It is not about the Rickenbacker or Virginia Key. It is not about overdevelopment. It should not be about fear either. While we continue to make improvements, our community is obviously on the right track. We have the best administration and staff we have ever had. In addition, we are about to elect a council that should be exceptional. Our tax rate is the lowest in South Florida and our services have noticeably improved with this administration.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO