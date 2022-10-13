Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn’t Joking. She’s Pushing ‘War.’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s hateful rhetoric isn’t a joke. She wants to start a war, says podcaster Danielle Moodie on the latest episode of The New Abnormal podcast.Moodie, who joined as guest co-host of the show alongside host Andy Levy, tore into the Georgia Republican after listening to a recent clip of Greene making Democrats out to be child predators. According to Moodie, the left and the media have been grossly underestimating the congresswoman’s propensity for violence.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.“Ever since Marjorie Taylor Greene entered into Congress, she’s...
Ohio GOP leaders push U.S. Supreme Court to give them free rein to rig elections with gerrymandering
All the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling party in Ohio is appealing for absolute power to rig federal elections in the state. Ohio Republicans want the Ohio Supreme Court removed as an arbiter of constitutional compliance for congressional district maps that break all the rules of fairness. They don’t give a damn […] The post Ohio GOP leaders push U.S. Supreme Court to give them free rein to rig elections with gerrymandering appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Boris Epshteyn rises in Trump land
He's the target of criticism among other aides and allies to the former president. But he's also earned Trump’s ear and trust, which may be all he needs.
Comments / 2