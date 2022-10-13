Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
Auburn run defense nears rock bottom historically against Ole Miss
To say Auburn’s performance against the run Saturday was bad would be an understatement. No. 9 Ole Miss ran all over the Tigers for 448 rushing yards, the most Auburn has allowed in at least two decades. It marked only the fourth time Auburn has given up 400 rush yards in a game in the past two decades, as Wisconsin (400) and LSU (411) both ran wild in 2015, and Arkansas (426) did so in 2002.
Southern Union aims to provide opportunities to grow — for students and businesses alike
John West Southern Union State Community College has come a long way since it opened as Bethlehem College, a small private bible school in Wadley in 1922. Over the years, the school has expanded into a regional hub for technical training across three campuses in Wadley, Opelika, and Valley. The Opelika Campus has grown to be the largest of the three with 85% of the school’s student body attending classes there.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $334,900
Do not miss this stunning craftsman home in a wonderful Opelika location! Nestled just off I-85 providing quick access to Tiger Town, downtown Opelika, downtown Auburn and even a straight shot to Columbus or Montgomery. Upon entrance into the home, you will immediately notice the two-story foyer giving the home an immediate sense of elegance. Through the first floor you have a formal dining room and a powder bathroom easily accessible for guests. The updated kitchen features granite counter tops, a large island, stainless-steel appliances, and is open to the living room. Your covered back porch offers you an incredible view of the yard and beautiful Anderson Lakes. Upstairs you will find the luxurious primary suite with an en-suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. The bathroom boasts granite countertops, two sinks, spacious soaking tub and large shower. The other 3 bedrooms are also a great size, and all share a spacious full bathroom off the hallway and adjoining two bedrooms.
Local fire chief supports Mississippi family at National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Weekend
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families that experienced the loss of a loved one were only able to have small graveside services. For Pat Hollowell, of Byhalia, Miss., this made the passing of her husband even more difficult. Her husband, Hugh Hollowell Sr., was the president of...
‘Room for advancement’: Southern Union health science graduates find work quickly
While it could be thought that a student would have to go to a large school to advance in health sciences, people graduating from Southern Union State Community College every semester disprove that narrative. “Our nursing students, our surgical techs, radiology techs, our paramedics, they go through our training here,”...
Auburn sees top-15 spot in preseason KenPom rankings
Auburn men’s basketball’s season starts in just under a month, and the program got its first glimpse at where it might stand in the national conversation Sunday. The 2022-23 preseason Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings, more commonly known as KenPom, dropped with the Tigers in favorable position at No. 13 overall and No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference.
LEE: If you get a deal with the Devil, take it
Everyone’s eyes turned to Tennessee, and that had to chap some hide in Auburn. It was Tennessee, all decked out in their own orange, all packed into their own stadium, taking the stage in the center of the college football world on Saturday, led by a second-year coach into an electric rivalry game with Alabama.
Can you help Opelika police identify two suspects wanted in connection to theft from Ulta?
The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a theft of property, third degree, which occurred at Ulta on 2690 Enterprise Drive. On June, 18 2022, police said two adult suspects entered the store and stole select fragrance items. Police said surveillance video...
Auburn lands No. 15 ranking in preseason AP Top 25 poll
Auburn men’s basketball will start its season in high regard, as the Tigers landed at No. 15 in the preseason installment of the AP Top 25 Poll. This is the fourth time in the past five years that Auburn has garnered a preseason top-25 ranking, The Tigers have now been ranked for 20 consecutive polls, going back to the 2021-22 preseason poll.
Report card: Auburn vs. Ole Miss
OFFENSE — C Auburn found sparks of life on offense in its running game, though it’s difficult to balance the grade against what may well be a poor Ole Miss defense. Auburn’s offensive line did play its best game of the year, though, even better than it played against lesser talented teams like San Jose State. Moments of utter hopelessness still cropped up far too often for the Auburn offense for it to get a very high grade.
Vote now: Jake White, Keondae Huguley and Jaylen Epps are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees
White finished with 152 total yards and three touchdowns in Lee-Scott’s regiong-title-winning win over Valiant Cross Academy last Friday. White caught five passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 32 yards and another score on three carries. Keondae Huguley, running back/linebacker. Lanett. Huguley shined on both...
Auburn can’t complete comeback bid in loss to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss got Auburn, “flat out,” Bryan Harsin said. At the 9:45 mark of the third quarter, the Rebels were sending out the kickoff unit. They had just extended their lead to seven points with a Jonathan Cruz field goal the play prior, but the ensuing kick didn’t see Cruz boot one deep.
‘Huge prospect’: Auburn gymnastics gets commitment from U.S. worlds team contender Marissa Neal
Auburn gymnastics has landed another “huge” commitment from a top talent. Marissa Neal, who will be competing this weekend for a spot on the U.S. national team at the 2022 world championships, announced on Monday that she’s committed to compete in college at Auburn. “She’s definitely a...
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for October 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 20 min ago.
‘Visiting with my Christian brothers and sisters’: Bruce Pearl speaks at First Baptist Church Opelika
On Sunday night Auburn head basketball coach, Bruce Pearl, spoke to nearly 900 people at First Baptist Church of Opelika. During the event, Pearl and Jeff Meyers, the lead pastor at First Baptist Opelika, discussed the Tigers’ recent trip to Israel. Photos from that trip of Auburn basketball players...
