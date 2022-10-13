ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Premiership Rugby Cup: Saracens 26-43 London Irish

Tries: Stonham, Moore 2, Reynolds-West Cons: Vunipola, Elliott 2. Tries: Gigena, Hitchcock, Basham, Dykes 3, Harmes Cons: Jennings 4. London Irish continued their fine Premiership Rugby Cup form with a resounding 43-26 win over Saracens. The Exiles made it three bonus point wins from three to take over at the...
RUGBY

