Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ben Bril: The Dutch Jewish boxing champion sent to Nazi camps by Olympic team-mate
Sitting in his boxing gym just outside Amsterdam, former Dutch champion Barry Groenteman is reminiscing about the times he used to visit his grandmother. When she was living in a retirement home and he would go to see her, he'd often come across an older man "who was always shadowboxing: in the hall, with the nurses".
BBC
Ballon d'Or: Karim Benzema wins award as best player in world football for first time
Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema has won the Ballon d'Or - awarded to the best footballer of the year - for the first time. Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 games as he helped Real win the Champions League and La Liga in 2021-22. Lionel Messi (seven) and...
BBC
Premiership Rugby Cup: Saracens 26-43 London Irish
Tries: Stonham, Moore 2, Reynolds-West Cons: Vunipola, Elliott 2. Tries: Gigena, Hitchcock, Basham, Dykes 3, Harmes Cons: Jennings 4. London Irish continued their fine Premiership Rugby Cup form with a resounding 43-26 win over Saracens. The Exiles made it three bonus point wins from three to take over at the...
Comments / 0