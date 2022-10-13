High School Football Week 6: Big games for Windham, Hartford Public and Tolland

Week 6 of high school football is a bye week for many teams so there aren’t a lot of games on the schedule.

There is a big ECC interdivisional matchup with unbeaten Windham traveling to unbeaten Killingly on Friday. Hartford Public will try to boost its record to 4-1 while Tolland is trying to get back to .500 in a CCC Tier IV matchup Friday night.

Here are some of the top games in Week 6:

Hartford Public (3-1) at Tolland (2-3), Friday, 6:30 p.m.

The Owls, who have a new coach in Courtenay Jackson after long-time coach Harry Bellucci retired after last season, have wins over Rocky Hill, Bridgeport Central and Lewis Mills. Their only loss came to East Catholic (35-15) Sept. 16. HPHS already has one more win than last year, when they went 2-7. On Friday, they travel up I-84 to take on Tolland, which won its first two games but then lost three straight. Both teams have East Catholic in common as an opponent; Tolland lost but it was close, 23-21, on Oct. 1. Tolland also beat Lewis Mills.

Windham (4-0) at Killingly (4-0), Friday, 6:30 p.m.

The Whippets returned just about their entire team from last year, including senior cousins Travis and Isaiah Mangual, who helped Windham win its first state title in basketball since 1941. Running back Victor Mejia has nine touchdowns and averages 161.8 rushing yards to lead the team. Windham, ranked fourth in Class SS, owns wins over E.O. Smith, East Lyme, Woodstock Academy and Bacon Academy. Killingly, ranked third in Class MM, has outscored its opponents 181-34 and handed Bloomfield its first loss, 28-22 on Sept. 23.

Cheshire (4-0) at Fairfield Prep (1-3), Friday, 6 p.m.

Cheshire looks to stay unbeaten in an SCC Tier 1 game against Fairfield Prep, which has struggled in the early going. Matthew Jeffrey leads the Rams with 86 rushing yards per game and junior quarterback Jeffrey Gonzalez has seven touchdowns.

Fitch (3-1) at Xavier (1-3), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Xavier is struggling and likely Fitch will be a difficult opponent for the Falcons in this Alliance game. Xavier’s only win came against Fairfield Ludlowe, 48-7 on Sept. 23. Fitch’s only loss came to undefeated Berlin, 29-23, after Fitch rallied from a 16-point deficit to tie the score in the third quarter but ended up losing.

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .