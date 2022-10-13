ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New plan for Venezuelan migrants will accept some into the U.S., send others to Mexico

By Ariana Figueroa
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPsfP_0iY0z4Ea00

The White House has announced The Biden administration on Wednesday night announced new guidelines for Venezuelan migrants (Getty Images).

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday night announced new guidelines for Venezuelan migrants, under which some will have a pathway to temporary residence in the United States and others who crossed the border without authorization will be sent back to Mexico.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced an agreement between Mexico and the U.S. that will allow up to 24,000 qualifying Venezuelan migrants—those who have preexisting ties to the U.S., and someone in the U.S. who can provide financial and other support—to travel by air to an authorized port of entry.

The plan is intended to ease pressure at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“These actions make clear that there is a lawful and orderly way for Venezuelans to enter the United States, and lawful entry is the only way,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

“Those who attempt to cross the southern border of the United States illegally will be returned to Mexico and will be ineligible for this process in the future. Those who follow the lawful process will have the opportunity to travel safely to the United States and become eligible to work here.”

More than half of Venezuelan migrants in the country reside in Florida, about 150,000 migrants, according to the Migration Policy Institute —a think tank that studies migration across the world. The increase of people fleeing the country comes after years of economic and political destabilization.

Migrants loaded in buses, planes

The announcement comes as Republican governors have criticized the Biden administration for failing to curb immigration, and have taken to loading migrants in buses and sending them to Democratic-controlled cities for publicity stunts, drumming up anti-immigration rhetoric in advance of the midterm elections.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently flew dozens of Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, an affluent island off the coast of Massachusetts, without notifying the local government in what critics blasted as a publicity stunt.

Those migrants filed a class action lawsuit against DeSantis, and the U.S. Treasury Department is investigating whether the governor improperly used funds earned from interest accumulated on coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds. Multiple media reports found that many of the migrants who boarded the flights were told they would be provided with jobs and housing.

Additionally, an investigation by Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar into the flights from Texas to Florida has classified the group of Venezuelan migrants as crime victims. While they help with the investigation, they’ll be allowed to stay in the U.S., according to reporting by the Miami Herald.

Increase in migrants at the border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported in August that 55,333 migrants encountered at the border came from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, a 175% increase from last year.

“Almost four times as many Venezuelans as last year attempted to cross our southern border, placing their lives in the hands of ruthless smuggling organizations,” DHS wrote in its announcement . “Meanwhile, irregular migration from northern Central America is down by a quarter from the level encountered last year.”

CBP noted in its report that a “large number of expulsions during the pandemic has contributed to a higher-than-usual number of migrants making multiple border crossing attempts, which means that total encounters somewhat overstate the number of unique individuals arriving at the border.”

The Trump administration enacted Title 42, a designation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that has allowed border patrol officials to turn migrants away at the border for health reasons.  The Biden administration has tried to scrap the program, but a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the White House from ending it.

Those Venezuelans migrants qualifying under the new program must also go through a national screening and public safety process and be up-to-date on vaccinations.

Any U.S. citizen—including business or other organizations—can “support a potential beneficiary from Venezuela,” according to the DHS website . Those U.S. citizens will have to prove they can provide financial or other support for up to two years.

DHS said Venezuelan migrants will not qualify if they have been ordered to leave the country in the last five years; have crossed any ports of entry without authorization after Wednesday’s announcement; “have irregularly entered Mexico or Panama after the date of announcement, or are a permanent resident or dual national of any country other than Venezuela, or currently hold refugee status in any country;” and if they have not completed their vaccinations or other heath requirements.

The new DHS program is similar to one for Ukraine migrants fleeing the war with Russia, known as Uniting for Ukraine. In that program, Ukrainians are allowed in the U.S. to work temporarily, and go through other ports of entry, rather than trying to enter through the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration has committed to accepting as many 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war.

DHS will provide more information about the process for Venezuelans here .

The post New plan for Venezuelan migrants will accept some into the U.S., send others to Mexico appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 1

Related
Missouri Independent

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.  It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLORADO STATE
Missouri Independent

Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday landed in Ponce, Puerto Rico to survey the damage from Hurricane Fiona and announce $60 million in funding to help the island prepare for future hurricanes. The visit came after the Category 1 hurricane in late September damaged the power grid, leaving millions in Puerto Rico without power. […] The post Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FLORIDA STATE
Missouri Independent

Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a Federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
US News and World Report

Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year

Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

US migrant policy 'bucket of cold water' to some Venezuelans

Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to cross the dangerous Darién jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite a U.S. announcement that it will grant conditional humanitarian permits only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air.“The news hit us like a bucket of cold water,” Fernández said Thursday, a day after the announcement, which also stated that Venezuelans arriving by land at the Mexico-U.S. border would be returned to Mexico. Fernández spoke to The Associated Press on a beach in Necoclí, a coastal town in Colombia where about 9,000 people, mostly Venezuelans, waited to board...
Fox Business

Foreclosure activity increases in the United States

Foreclosure activity in the U.S. has increased in recent months amid the uncertain economic environment, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. There were approximately 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings from July through September, including default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions, according to ATTOM's Foreclosure Market Report. That's up 3% from the previous three months and up more than 100% from a year ago, according to the data.
REAL ESTATE
Arenacrownsi

Bad News For USA As Recession Might Happen In 2023

President Joe Biden conceded Tuesday that a "slight recession" is possible in 2023, but he does not expect the United States to enter one. Biden dismissed gloomy economic projections, claiming that economists had predicted a slowdown for months but that no recession had happened. He contended that neither is assured.
Daily Mail

'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants

Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Border Report

WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

New report: A record 4.7 million Haitians face acute hunger

A record 4.7 million people in Haiti are facing acute hunger, including 19,000 in catastrophic famine conditions for the first time, all in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital, according to a new analysis released Friday.The U.N. World Food Program and Food and Agriculture Organization said unrelenting crises have trapped Haitians “in a cycle of growing desperation, without access to food, fuel, markets, jobs and public services, bringing the country to a standstill.” The Cite Soleil district of the capital, Port-au-Prince, where violence has increased as armed gangs vye for control, is facing the most urgent need...
NY1

Asylum seekers housed on Staten Island say they're isolated

“Hold the line,” was the message dozens of asylum seekers got when they could finally call the Department of Homeland Security’s number printed on their asylum papers. That was minutes before they were told to get on buses headed for New York City from the southern border. “Hemos...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: Open Borders Encourages Inhumane Use of Warehouses

Since the Biden Administration took office, there have been more than 3.6 million reported apprehension and over 900,000 known gotaways which have crossed over the Southwestern U.S. border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The refusal of the Biden Administration and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to...
IMMIGRATION
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy