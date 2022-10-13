ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Kitchen and bath trade organization picks Bethlehem for headquarters

By Evan Jones, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zuhpe_0iY0ynZH00
An aerial view of Bethlehem. HARRY FISHER/The Morning Call/TNS

The National Kitchen & Bath Association said Thursday that it’s moving its headquarters to Bethlehem from New Jersey.

The nonprofit trade association said it has relocated to 1 W. Broad St. in the city. NKBA will take up part of One Bethlehem Plaza, an 11-story building at the corner of Broad and New streets.

NKBA CEO Bill Darcy, who graduated from Moravian University, said the organization looks forward to contributing to the Bethlehem community. The company chose the site after considering other locations in the Lehigh Valley.

“Why Bethlehem? It’s an emerging ‘creative class’ city with a rich history, world-class colleges, and universities, a diverse population, the amazing Hotel Bethlehem to house out-of-town guests and access to major transportation hubs,” Darcy said in a statement.

“We look forward to joining and contributing to the dynamic Bethlehem community while providing an exceptional work environment for our employees. Our global reach connects some of the largest kitchen and bath manufacturers, retailers and design professionals around the world and we are anxious to introduce them to the beauty and unique culture embedded in the Lehigh Valley,” Darcy said.

NKBA spokesperson Brittany Loeffler said the organization will bring 40 full-time employees to Bethlehem. She noted the NKBA represents about 50,000 kitchen and bath professionals from North America and Europe, many of whom will regularly visit the city for meetings, events and conferences.

The prospect of several more visitors coming to the Lehigh Valley for NKBA events was music to the ears for those in charge of economic development.

“It’s another step, which is the recognition of a trade association that is comfortable coming to a smaller market,” said Don Cunningham, president and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. “Explaining why they want to be here and what they like about the city and what they like about the region is fabulous, and we’ll certainly be working with them. I know Discover Lehigh Valley will be working with the issues of conferences, meetings and their folks coming in.”

“It’s encouraging our new arrivals are from a wide variety of disciplines,” said Tony Iannelli, president and CEO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce . “Whether it’s trade organization, manufacturers or others, it’s clear there’s welcome opportunity in this ever growing region.”

The company said the move was inspired by a need to find a place that would support the “ideal work environment” and it gives the organization a chance to work with creative classes in a small urban setting.

To commemorate the move, Darcy will lead a bicycle trek on Nov. 8 from the former headquarters in Hackettstown, New Jersey, and deliver the keys to the new location in Bethlehem.

Morning Call reporter Evan Jones can be reached at ejones@mcall.com .

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley manufacturing didn’t cease when Bethlehem Steel closed. It’s thriving. | Opinion

In the Lehigh Valley, we had much to celebrate during “Manufacturing Week” in Pennsylvania from Oct. 7-14. Too many people still think that our manufacturing economy ceased when the Bethlehem Steel smokestacks stopped billowing. As the daughter of a steelworker, I am happy to report that manufacturing is alive and well here. We are home to well-known manufacturers: Mack Trucks, Lutron Electronics, Bosch Rexroth, Victaulic, and Lehigh Valley Heavy Forge.
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County closes COVID test/vaccine drive-through site

Northampton County has closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccine site, but the services will still be offered at other locations. The county closed the testing/vaccine site Friday (Oct. 14) at Coordinated Health 3100 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township. The site was a collaboartion with the county’s Department of Community and Economic Development, county Emergency Management Services, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Popular Chadds Ford Eatery May Pop Up Elsewhere in Chester County

Hank's Place will temporarily reopen at the former site of Kennett Steak and Mushroom. Hank’s Place, a popular eatery in Chadds Ford owned by Kathryn and Anthony Young, has been trying to rebuild since it was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. Now, the couple has decided on a new location in the meantime, writes Rich Swartzmann for Chadds Ford Live.
CHADDS FORD, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA

New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
NEW HOPE, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Tannersville Inn items on auction block

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If you can see it, you can have it. A meeting place for many locals and tourists since 1825, the Legendary Tannersville Inn in Pocono Township is selling off everything inside. "This is going on the auction block. All of the memorabilia. If you're really in...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
rew-online.com

CBRE Arranges $7.4 Million Sale of Veterinary Practice in Norristown, PA

CBRE announced today the $7.4 million sale of a 25,150 sq. ft. veterinary practice located at 2626 Van Buren Avenue in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The CBRE Net Lease Team comprised of Michael Shover, Matthew Gorman, Thomas Finnegan, and Rob Thompson represented the seller, LMP Van Buren LLC, a local fund who bought the property in 2019, while also procuring the buyer, CVVF Norristown-Met LLC, who is based in Nashville, TN and has a fund dedicated to buying veterinary practices.
NORRISTOWN, PA
chescotimes.com

Hank’s Place to reopen in Kennett Sq., Tuesday

Hank’s Place will officially open to the public on Tuesday October 18th at its new location, 201 Birch Street in Kennett Square — in the former home on Kennett Steak and Mushroom. A community staple for over 70 years, Hank’s Place is known for its homestyle cooking, friendly...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Construction project on I-78 in Warren County to last 6 weeks

A six-week construction project will start Tuesday night on a stretch of Interstate 78 on the New Jersey side of toll bridge at the border with Pennsylvania. The joint repair work is planned for 4.2 miles of roadway on both directions of I-78 from the toll bridge to Route 22, which runs through Phillipsburg, Pohatcong Township and Alpha borough, the the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy