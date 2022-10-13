Read full article on original website
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
Turnto10.com
First dog park in Smithfield opens
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Dog Park officially opened on Sunday. Town leaders and members of Bryant University held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park at 353 Farnum Pike. The playground is fully fenced and has designated parking. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.
ABC6.com
Affordable housing expands in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Staal, knows finding affordable housing impacts nearly everyone statewide. “Whether you’re young and recently out of college or older and having trouble with energy costs, housing is impacting everyone in Rhode Island,” Staal said,. In an effort to...
chainstoreage.com
Trader Joe’s expects to open three more stores by yearend
Trader Joe’s continues to expand its reach across the U.S. The grocery retailer is putting the finishing touches on a location in College Park, Md., which is about four miles from the nation’s capital. Trader Joe’s currently operates eight stores in Maryland, including sites in Annapolis and Bethesda, and has five locations in D.C. proper.
On the Job: Newport Restaurant Group hiring various positions
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring. The Newport Restaurant Group’s mission is to build strong communities around fresh, honest food. They are currently hiring for several front-of-house, back-of-house and administrative roles. Qualifications may differ from role to role but reliability and a positive […]
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said
I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
ABC6.com
Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Rhode Island's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these buildings suddenly tell a different story.
GoLocalProv
New Restaurant Pickerel Opens in Providence — Where Big King Used to Be
A new restaurant has opened in Providence — and in typical Rhode Island fashion, it’s where another popular establishment “used to be.”. Pickerel has officially launched in Luongo Square on the West End, where “Big King” once was. This week, the owners unveiled photos of...
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE
Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. East Providence Teacher Wins “Oscars of Teaching”. On World Teachers’ Day, Hennessey Elementary School in East Providence welcomed leaders from across the state for a surprise of a lifetime for one of our outstanding educators. presented by the Milken...
Radio Ink
Station Owner Dies
The Boston Globe is reporting that WBLQ owner Christopher DiPaola has died at the age of 49. The cause of death was not announced. On the air, DiPaola was known as “Crazy” Chris DiPaola. WBLQ is located in Westerly, RI.
New Bedford’s Scott Pemberton Makes Dream of a Gourmet Hot Dog Shop a Reality
In a dog-eat-dog world, it's rejuvenating to see people willing to open their own mom-and-pop business. Scott Pemberton just started a gourmet hot dog specialty shop called Oh My Dawg in New Bedford's North End, on Acushnet Avenue across from the Wilks Library in the former E-Z Rent-a-Car location. Known...
RI Congressional Debate: Tuesday at 7 pm on WPRI 12, WPRI.com
Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung will go head-to-head at PPAC on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
GoLocalProv
Family of Former Providence Journal Owners Battle Over Control of Tens of Millions in Family Trusts
When the Providence Journal Company was sold in 1997 for $1.5 billion, the Metcalf family was a massive financial winner. The family was a major shareholder in the media company. Patriarchs of the family led the company for decades. Fast forward 25 years, and now the three children of the...
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
