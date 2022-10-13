ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Nora Joan Thomas

Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
First dog park in Smithfield opens

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Dog Park officially opened on Sunday. Town leaders and members of Bryant University held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park at 353 Farnum Pike. The playground is fully fenced and has designated parking. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.
Affordable housing expands in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Staal, knows finding affordable housing impacts nearly everyone statewide. “Whether you’re young and recently out of college or older and having trouble with energy costs, housing is impacting everyone in Rhode Island,” Staal said,. In an effort to...
Trader Joe’s expects to open three more stores by yearend

Trader Joe’s continues to expand its reach across the U.S. The grocery retailer is putting the finishing touches on a location in College Park, Md., which is about four miles from the nation’s capital. Trader Joe’s currently operates eight stores in Maryland, including sites in Annapolis and Bethesda, and has five locations in D.C. proper.
On the Job: Newport Restaurant Group hiring various positions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring. The Newport Restaurant Group’s mission is to build strong communities around fresh, honest food. They are currently hiring for several front-of-house, back-of-house and administrative roles. Qualifications may differ from role to role but reliability and a positive […]
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said

I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE

Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. East Providence Teacher Wins “Oscars of Teaching”. On World Teachers’ Day, Hennessey Elementary School in East Providence welcomed leaders from across the state for a surprise of a lifetime for one of our outstanding educators. presented by the Milken...
Station Owner Dies

The Boston Globe is reporting that WBLQ owner Christopher DiPaola has died at the age of 49. The cause of death was not announced. On the air, DiPaola was known as “Crazy” Chris DiPaola. WBLQ is located in Westerly, RI.
