msstate.edu
UN Food and Agriculture Organization formalizes agreement designating Mississippi State as Reference Center on AMR and Aquaculture Biosecurity
STARKVILLE, Miss.—The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is designating Mississippi State University as an FAO Reference Center on AMR and Aquaculture Biosecurity. The university has a long history of leading expertise in the areas of fisheries and aquaculture and previously has collaborated with the FAO in...
msstate.edu
Faculty and staff invited to presentation for Shackouls Honors College dean position
MSU faculty, staff and students are invited to participate in an upcoming candidate presentation for the position of dean of the Judy and Bobby Shackouls Honors College. Dr. Tommy Anderson, a candidate for the position, will give a presentation on Monday, Oct. 24, at 9:30 a.m. in Fowlkes Auditorium. Anderson,...
msstate.edu
Flu, COVID-19 clinics continue at Longest Student Health Center
MSU’s Longest Student Health Center is providing flu shots by appointment only throughout the month of October on Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. These flu clinics also will continue in November and December on Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Flu vaccines are filed to insurance. The cost without insurance is $40. The shots are available to those at least 12 years of age.
