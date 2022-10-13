MSU’s Longest Student Health Center is providing flu shots by appointment only throughout the month of October on Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. These flu clinics also will continue in November and December on Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Flu vaccines are filed to insurance. The cost without insurance is $40. The shots are available to those at least 12 years of age.

