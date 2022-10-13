‘It really traumatized me’: Student describes moments during chemistry classroom fire at Dinwiddie High School

Read full article on original website
Related
Neighbors called police in past on mom Melissa Towne, who's accused of killing daughter in Tomball
Melissa Towne's neighbors are painting a disturbing picture of her. She's accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter.
NBC12
Co-sleeping deaths on the rise for babies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Data is showing that the practice of co-sleeping with your baby is on the rise. Officials are saying it’s also the reason behind some infant deaths. According to the CDC, about 3,500 babies in the US die each year as a result of co-sleeping. Some of those deaths are happening right here in Virginia.
Comments / 0