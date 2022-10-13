Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATE
Alcoa Highway Nightclub shooting update
One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department. One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department. The Hermitage: Andrew Jackson’s Historic Home. Vols defeat Alabama...
Recovering addict finds new start with help from Campbell County center
Housing for the homeless is a critical need in East Tennessee and for those who have overcome addictions, the need is even greater.
UT’s goalpost fundraiser reaches $150,000 goal for new Neyland Stadium goalposts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s no surprise some renovations are in order following the University of Tennessee’s (UT) incredible win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. What did surprise some Vols fans was a fundraiser meant to raise money for new goalposts. For those wondering if the fundraiser is legitimate, the answer is yes. It has […]
wymt.com
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident Monday. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said he was called to the plant before noon. Steele said Mark Allen Tapp, 61, of Middlesboro, was working on a machine when his garment got too close....
‘We’ve been waiting for you’ 1998 UT grad shares viral message with current students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Facebook post with over 2,000 shares and more than 300 comments is spreading the message of a longtime Vol fan to current Tennessee students following UT’s historic victory over Alabama. Jeremy Seaton took to Facebook on Sunday to share a message, “from the Tennessee student body of 1998 to current […]
WATE
UT turns to fans to raise money for new Neyland Stadium goalposts
It’s no surprise some renovations are in order following the University of Tennessee’s (UT) incredible win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. What did surprise some Vols fans was a fundraiser meant to raise money for new goalposts. UT turns to fans to raise money for new Neyland Stadium...
WATE
Alcoa setting students up for success early
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – One East Tennessee high school is helping students find their passions early. Alcoa High School is not just educating students, they are inspiring them. The “field of study” program allows students to find their interests while also giving them hands on experience. Juniors...
WATE
Youth Summit helping Knoxville teens impact city policy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville teenagers are getting a chance to discuss solutions for issues impacting the city. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the inaugural Youth Summit will be held in the Main Assembly Room of the City-County Building, 400 Main Street. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is open to those ages 13-18 and hosted by the Mayor’s Youth Council.
Some Knox County residents report water service loss
The First Utility District of Knox County said late Friday they were working to restore water service after an outage for a 'significant area' of their service area.
WATE
Hispanic Heritage: Big dreams in small businesses
A story about a program that helps Latino/a/e entrepreneurs in Knoxville, as part of the 2022 WATE 6 On Your Side Hispanic Heritage Special aired Saturday, Oct. 15. WATE Digital. Hispanic Heritage: Big dreams in small businesses. A story about a program that helps Latino/a/e entrepreneurs in Knoxville, as part...
Knoxville class teaches teens how to babysit safely
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A ‘Safety Sitters’ class at an East Tennessee hospital is teaching children safety tips while staying home alone or watching their siblings. With growing children asking to stay home alone or having the responsibility of babysitting, there are now classes available to help them. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is teaching kids […]
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days
It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
Police investigating Cumberland Ave. shooting after Vols win
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night near University of Tennessee after the Vols win against Alabama.
‘Dark substance,’ flies found at Gatlinburg restaurant
This week's low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.
Ground broken on first-of-its-kind nuclear facility in Oak Ridge
Local and state leaders came together on Thursday in Oak Ridge after TRISO-X broke ground on what will be the first commercial advanced nuclear fuel facility in North America.
WATE
Medic in Critical Need of Blood Donation
Medic Regional Blood Center has a critical low inventory of multiple blood types. Medic Regional Blood Center has a critical low inventory of multiple blood types. How innovative research is changing the future of …. Dottie Lyers with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging shares about the future of...
WATE
Fall Hits Great Smoky Mountain National Park
Leaves are reaching their peak color throughout the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Leaves are reaching their peak color throughout the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. How innovative research is changing the future of …. Dottie Lyers with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging shares about the future of...
WATE
6 Starwatch: The Orionid meteor shower peaks this week
6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. 11 p.m. news. 6 Starwatch: The Orionid meteor shower peaks this …. 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. 11 p.m. news. UT turns to fans to raise money for new Neyland Stadium...
New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains
A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough
Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
Comments / 0