ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Alcoa Highway Nightclub shooting update

One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department. One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department. The Hermitage: Andrew Jackson’s Historic Home. Vols defeat Alabama...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident Monday. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said he was called to the plant before noon. Steele said Mark Allen Tapp, 61, of Middlesboro, was working on a machine when his garment got too close....
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WATE

UT turns to fans to raise money for new Neyland Stadium goalposts

It’s no surprise some renovations are in order following the University of Tennessee’s (UT) incredible win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. What did surprise some Vols fans was a fundraiser meant to raise money for new goalposts. UT turns to fans to raise money for new Neyland Stadium...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Alcoa setting students up for success early

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – One East Tennessee high school is helping students find their passions early. Alcoa High School is not just educating students, they are inspiring them. The “field of study” program allows students to find their interests while also giving them hands on experience. Juniors...
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Youth Summit helping Knoxville teens impact city policy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville teenagers are getting a chance to discuss solutions for issues impacting the city. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the inaugural Youth Summit will be held in the Main Assembly Room of the City-County Building, 400 Main Street. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is open to those ages 13-18 and hosted by the Mayor’s Youth Council.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Hispanic Heritage: Big dreams in small businesses

A story about a program that helps Latino/a/e entrepreneurs in Knoxville, as part of the 2022 WATE 6 On Your Side Hispanic Heritage Special aired Saturday, Oct. 15. WATE Digital. Hispanic Heritage: Big dreams in small businesses. A story about a program that helps Latino/a/e entrepreneurs in Knoxville, as part...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville class teaches teens how to babysit safely

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A ‘Safety Sitters’ class at an East Tennessee hospital is teaching children safety tips while staying home alone or watching their siblings. With growing children asking to stay home alone or having the responsibility of babysitting, there are now classes available to help them. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is teaching kids […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days

It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Medic in Critical Need of Blood Donation

Medic Regional Blood Center has a critical low inventory of multiple blood types. Medic Regional Blood Center has a critical low inventory of multiple blood types. How innovative research is changing the future of …. Dottie Lyers with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging shares about the future of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fall Hits Great Smoky Mountain National Park

Leaves are reaching their peak color throughout the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Leaves are reaching their peak color throughout the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. How innovative research is changing the future of …. Dottie Lyers with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging shares about the future of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 Starwatch: The Orionid meteor shower peaks this week

6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. 11 p.m. news. 6 Starwatch: The Orionid meteor shower peaks this …. 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. 11 p.m. news. UT turns to fans to raise money for new Neyland Stadium...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WOMI Owensboro

New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains

A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough

Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy