Daily Media: High Snobiety Names Fashion Director, Apple Music’s New Head Of Social, And More!
Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week. 1. Sebastian Jean is now fashion director at High Snobiety. 2. Emerald Elitou is now lifestyle writer at Glowsy. 3. Anne Nelson is now head of fashion & beauty at United Talent Agency. 4. CeCe Vu is...
The Best Destination Wedding Guest Dresses for 2023
Beach wedding on the horizon? No idea what to wear? Don’t worry, Temu, the online marketplace known for its wide selection of stylish and chic dresses, has got just the right seaside look for you. In general, receiving an invitation to a beach wedding is pretty exciting. It’s essentially an excuse for a vacation. A vacation with a bunch of people you love, in the sun, and they’ll at least be one night with an open bar! However, this type of tropical getaway wedding does throw up some fresh wardrobe dilemmas. Style queries you may not have faced before. Like, what kind of guest dresses are appropriate for a destination wedding? How many looks will I need? What kind of shoes can be worn on the sand? When preparing for a destination wedding, you do need to think carefully about the type of guest dresses you are choosing to throw in your suitcase. First, you need to think about location. What is the weather going to be like during this beach wedding? What’s the venue like? Will you need a cover-up in the evening? Then there’s the type of celebration. Are you expected to still be formal on the sand? Or is it more of a casual affair?
When fashion meets furniture: the makings of NoHo Home
Tucked away from the kinetic streets of SoHo and East Village, you’ll find a small neighbourhood that’s rich in eclectic culture and creativity. North of Houston in Manhattan, better known as ‘Noho’, has built itself up brick-by-brick. Once known as New York’s warehouse district, Noho carries a deep commercial history dating back to the 1850s. But in recent years, the in-demand neighbourhood has made a name for itself as one of the chicest places to live and work in New York. Noho’s expansive architectural features, quaint boutiques and vibrant spirit have made it a hotspot in Downtown Manhattan. Noho holds a storied artistic history, albeit one of the smallest neighbourhoods in New York. Part of that history is the influential residents that have called it home, such as Jean-Michael Basquiat and the Delanos. The impact of Noho’s rich culture stretches 3,458 miles away, to London, where NoHo Home was born. Headquartered in the heart of Fitzrovia, NoHo Home is a furniture and homeware brand built to blend art and interiors. The brand offers curated pieces, ranging from furniture to light fixtures, and tableware. Each of the hand-crafted products combines function and modern design from regions such as Scandinavia and South Africa.
