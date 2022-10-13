Read full article on original website
Alcoa Highway Nightclub shooting update
One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department.
F.O.C.U.S. Center turns man's life around
The F.O.C.U.S. center in Campbell County is working to help the homeless and those in crisis. It opened in May and offers a comprehensive program for people in need. The timing was perfect for a father of two trying to turn his life around.
Win for landowners in Tennessee privacy debate; TWRA to appeal ruling
“I’m all for protecting wildlife and preserving wildlife for the next generation,” said Hunter Hollingsworth. “But y’all will have to find a better way to do it.”
Police investigating Cumberland Ave. shooting after Vols win
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night near University of Tennessee after the Vols win against Alabama.
Tennessee early intervention services expanded
TEIS is a voluntary program that offers therapy and other services to infants and young children with developmental delays or disabilities.
How innovative research is changing the future of caregiving
Dottie Lyers with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging shares about the future of caregiving.
Man sentenced in 2021 fatal West Knox County shooting
A Knoxville man was sentenced for criminally negligent homicide, according to Sean McDermott, spokesperson of the District Attorney's Office.
Heupel: Jaylen McCollough not suspended after assault arrest
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel addressed reporters on Monday following the Vols’ historic win over Alabama on Saturday and addressed the situation surrounding senior Jaylen McCollough, who did not play following his arrest last week.
‘Blown away’ TWRA shares wild turkey count survey numbers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The wild turkey numbers are in from the summer count conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency across all 95 counties in the state with public participation in data collection. The agency's Wild Turkey Observation Survey ran from June 1 through Aug. 31.
‘We’ve been waiting for you’ 1998 UT grad shares viral message with current students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Facebook post with over 2,000 shares and more than 300 comments is spreading the message of a longtime Vol fan to current Tennessee students following UT’s historic victory over Alabama. Jeremy Seaton took to Facebook on Sunday to share a message, “from the Tennessee student body of 1998 to current […]
UT turns to fans to raise money for new Neyland Stadium goalposts
It's no surprise some renovations are in order following the University of Tennessee's (UT) incredible win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. What did surprise some Vols fans was a fundraiser meant to raise money for new goalposts.
Recovering addict finds new start with help from Campbell County center
Housing for the homeless is a critical need in East Tennessee and for those who have overcome addictions, the need is even greater.
UT’s goalpost fundraiser reaches $150,000 goal for new Neyland Stadium goalposts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It's no surprise some renovations are in order following the University of Tennessee's (UT) incredible win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. What did surprise some Vols fans was a fundraiser meant to raise money for new goalposts. For those wondering if the fundraiser is legitimate, the answer is yes.
Man Shot on Cumberland Ave.
After the Tennessee Alabama game, officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cumberland Avenue after they heard gun shots.
Report: bullet found in toilet paper at Rockwood home after gunshot heard
Morgan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Rockwood man found a bullet inside his toilet paper.
Historic Scott County Jail brings haunts to life
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – With spooky season in full swing here in East Tennessee, experience the history and haunts of the Historic Scott County Jail as ghosts & ghouls will roam the storied halls. The Historic Scott County Jail is well known for it's haunted reputation and rich history.
Shooting at Alcoa Highway night club leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person is dead after a shooting at a night club located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Gun, heroin recovered from convicted felon in traffic stop-turned-foot chase, Knoxville Police says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 35-year-old Knoxville man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop that progressed to a foot chase by the Knoxville Police Department's East District and K-9 officers Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported from the incident.
Josh Heupel Monday press conference after historic Alabama win
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel addressed the media on Monday, Oct. 17 following the Vols' first win over Alabama since 2006.
Update on Big Orange Lobster
The Big Orange Lobster is thriving at Ripley's Aquarium in Gatlinburg. Staff at the aquarium say The Big Orange Lobster always goes for the Vols.
