Tennessee State

WATE

Alcoa Highway Nightclub shooting update

One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department. One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department. The Hermitage: Andrew Jackson’s Historic Home. Vols defeat Alabama...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

F.O.C.U.S. Center turns man's life around

The F.O.C.U.S. center in Campbell County is working to help the homeless and those in crisis. It opened in May and offers a comprehensive program for people in need. The timing was perfect for a father of two trying to turn his life around. F.O.C.U.S. Center turns man’s life around...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

How innovative research is changing the future of caregiving

Dottie Lyers with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging shares about the future of caregiving. WATE Midday News. How innovative research is changing the future of …. Dottie Lyers with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging shares about the future of caregiving. WATE Midday News. The Hermitage: Andrew...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

‘Blown away’ TWRA shares wild turkey count survey numbers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The wild turkey numbers are in from the summer count conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency across all 95 counties in the state with public participation in data collection. The agency’s Wild Turkey Observation Survey ran from June 1 through Aug. 31. According...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

UT turns to fans to raise money for new Neyland Stadium goalposts

It’s no surprise some renovations are in order following the University of Tennessee’s (UT) incredible win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. What did surprise some Vols fans was a fundraiser meant to raise money for new goalposts. UT turns to fans to raise money for new Neyland Stadium...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man Shot on Cumberland Ave.

After the Tennessee Alabama game, officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cumberland Avenue after they heard gun shots. Man Shot on Cumberland Ave. After the Tennessee Alabama game, officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cumberland Avenue after they heard gun...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Historic Scott County Jail brings haunts to life

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – With spooky season in full swing here in East Tennessee, experience the history and haunts of the Historic Scott County Jail as ghosts & ghouls will roam the storied halls. The Historic Scott County Jail is well known for it’s haunted reputation and rich...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Josh Heupel Monday press conference after historic Alabama win

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel addressed the media on Monday, Oct. 17 following the Vols’ first win over Alabama since 2006. Josh Heupel Monday press conference after historic …. Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel addressed the media on Monday, Oct. 17 following the Vols’ first win over Alabama since...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Update on Big Orange Lobster

The Big Orange Lobster is thriving at Ripley's Aquarium in Gatlinburg. Staff at the aquarium say The Big Orange Lobster always goes for the Vols. The Big Orange Lobster is thriving at Ripley's Aquarium in Gatlinburg. Staff at the aquarium say The Big Orange Lobster always goes for the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN

