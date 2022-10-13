ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Bipartisan group stumps for amendment aiming to help Nebraska airports

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An amendment to Nebraska’s constitution is on the ballot, and the Grow Nebraska Committee is traveling the state in support of it. Rep. Mike Flood and State Sens. Eliot Bostar and Lou Ann Linehan serve as co-chairs of the committee, which is a bipartisan effort to pass Amendment 1.
Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaims Oct. 17 Nebraska Missing Persons Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 17 holds a special place in the heart of Gina Bos’ family, and it now represents all missing persons in Nebraska. Twenty-two years ago, 40-year-old Gina Bos went missing near downtown Lincoln. Her family has searched for her ever since. They and other...
Nebraska lawmakers call for investigation into the Department of Education

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of state legislators is preparing to discuss their call for an investigation into Nebraska’s Department of Education on Monday morning. Senator Dave Murman shared an article by The Daily Caller last week, where he criticized comprehensive sex education and critical race theory in our public schools.
Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
Over-the-counter hearing aids now available for millions of Americans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids over the counter, without a prescription. Prior to the new FDA rules taking effect, hearing aids cost on average between $4,000-5,000. They also required a trip to a licensed audiologist. Now, consumers who...
Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign held march outside Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign raised awareness on Oct. 15 for upcoming policies in the Nebraska Legislature. The campaign is led by a national organization who held marches across the country on Saturday. The tri-chair for the Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign, Angela Montalvo, spoke...
NSP finds over 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska state troopers recovered 103 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday evening. A trooper initiated the stop on 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York, after observing her speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the trooper...
Cold starts to come early this week

By the mid-afternoon hours on Sunday, clouds gave way to clear skies, and we saw temperatures finally make it into the lower 60s. More cold air will be continually transported from the north heading into the beginning of next week, bringing a Freeze Warning for southern Nebraska counties who have yet to see a hard freeze this season.
Cooler Sunday before a chilly start to next week

With southerly winds to start the day on Saturday, high temperatures reached the upper 70s for one of the warmest days going forward. We’ll begin to cool off the rest of the weekend following a weak cold front and wind shift out of the northwest. Saturday evening will be partly cloudy with milder low temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.
