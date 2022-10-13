Read full article on original website
Trey Autry, former J-D standout and son of Syracuse basketball assistant, makes college decision
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Trey Autry made a commitment to basketball ― and to himself. He worked harder than ever on his game and his body. Even through the Covid pandemic, when teams and gyms across the country were shut down, Autry’s commitment remained strong. He got up early. He ran the hills near Jamesville-DeWitt High School. He climbed the steep, treacherous steps at Euclid Avenue. He worked on his jump shot in the gym at Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s house.
sujuiceonline.com
2025 ATH Thomas Sousa says visit to Syracuse was ‘unforgettable’
2025 athlete Thomas Sousa from Shepard (MA) Hill is a versatile athlete. Aside from playing three positions (tight end, linebacker, defensive end), he also stars in lacrosse. The 6-foot-3, 225 prospect was on hand to watch No. 18 Syracuse take down No. 13 NC State on Saturday at the Dome, and left with a great impression of the Orange.
Longtime football rivalry reignited at one of CNY’s rowdiest stadiums (photos, video)
Homer, N.Y. — It’s been four years since Westhill’s football team took the short trip down Interstate 81 to face longtime rival Homer and its rowdy fans. The rivalry, which dates back to the early 2000s when Homer rejoined Class B, was reignited during the Trojans’ senior night game on Saturday.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star freshmen are vying for starting forward spot
Unless some weirdness transpires, the bulk of the starting rotation for Syracuse basketball to commence the 2022-23 season is likely already known. I’m basing my thoughts here on comments made by head coach Jim Boeheim in various interviews, as well as additional commentary from national experts on the Orange ahead of the upcoming campaign.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse basketball roster ‘best team we’ve had in a while,’ Boeheim says
Syracuse basketball, in a few weeks, will embark on a new season, and it will be the 47th campaign for Jim Boeheim as the Orange’s head coach. Boeheim endured his first losing stanza ever as the team’s boss in 2021-22, when the ‘Cuse went 16-17 overall, lost a bunch of close games, and really struggled on the defensive end.
WKTV
Arc Herkimer hosts inclusive golf clinic in Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Arc Herkimer held an inclusive golf clinic at the MV Golf & Event Center in Little Falls Monday morning using more than $4,000 in grant funds from the I GOT THIS Foundation. The Foundation awards these grants to help support golf events that allow people...
Scarlet Nation
Swinney on Florida State, DJU, defensive lapses, Syracuse
CLEMSON -- Sunday evening Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media in his weekly teleconference, this time to take a closer look at his team's 34-28 win over Florida State upon further review. Swinney also looked ahead to a week of preparation prior to next Saturday's matchup with No. 14-ranked Syracuse in Death Valley.
cnycentral.com
MADHOUSE: #18 Syracuse defeats #15 NC State 24-9 in front of deafening sold-out crowd
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 18 Syracuse is now 6-0 with a perfect start to the season after its 24-9 win against No. 15 ranked North Carolina State. Orange fans rushed the field at the JMA Wireless Dome after the big win. Syracuse football continues to defy the odds. Projected...
WKTV
New York Mills' Lauren Kulpa swoops Athlete of the Week honors' as she dominates in net for the Marauders Field Hockey team
Utica, NY - New York Mills field hockey standout Lauren Kulpa is the featured athlete of the week. Kulpa saved 31 shots against Port Byron on October 8, bringing her season total to a whopping 167 with a save percentage of 85%. Kulpa credits her coaches, parents, among other role...
Where does Syracuse’s sellout vs. N.C. State rank among the biggest Dome crowds?
Syracuse, N.Y. — A crowd of 49,705 fans packed the JMA Wireless Dome for No. 18 Syracuse’s 24-9 win over No. 15 N.C. State on Saturday. The game was the first sellout of the year and the 10th sellout in school history. “So proud of the student body...
Hey East Syracuse Minoa families: We’ve got your school kids covered
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has expanded its coverage of high school activities beyond sports this season. In districts such as East Syracuse Minoa, we’ve covered marching band, academic achievement, athletes in college and fun classroom extras. Below are a few examples of that effort.
Jim Boeheim has harsh words about Big Ten
Jim Boeheim delivered some harsh criticism of the Big Ten while speaking at Syracuse’s media day on Friday. Boeheim’s Orangemen went 16-17 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. That marked the third time in six seasons that Boeheim’s squad did not reach the NCAA Tournament. Boeheim...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Scores 60+ in Homecoming Win over Ithaca
On Saturday afternoon the Union-Endicott Tigers welcomed the Ithaca Little Red to Ty Cobb Stadium for their Homecoming game. The Tigers stamped 27 points in the first quarter alone, and won the contest 68-12. Check out the highlights!
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘The Drake’ by JMG Custom Homes (photos)
JMG Custom Homes has built over 1,000 homes in the Syracuse area after being founded as a remodeling business more than 30 years ago. Over the years the company and its staff have learned a great deal about what makes its clients happy and “what it takes to leave them completely satisfied.”
iheartoswego.com
Joshua D. Favata – October 12, 2022
Joshua D. Favata, 40, a resident of Scriba passed away on October 12, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born on February 22, 1982, Joshua was the son of and survived by his parents JoAnn Collett and Daniel ( Kimberly) Favata of Scriba. He is also survived by his son, Joshua...
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band reaches new heights with win over elite field in Liverpool (199 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band was chased to the best mark in the state this season on Saturday night. The Northstars won the national division of Liverpool’s Silks & Sounds of Autumn show with a mark of 90.75. Going into this week C-NS held the previous best score of the fall, with an 88.57 at Phoenix last week.
Mikel Jones stayed at Syracuse so he could make a bowl. Now he gets to play in one: ‘It feels amazing’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mikel Jones could have left the Syracuse football program after the 2021 season. The All-ACC linebacker could have moved on to the NFL, having already played three seasons of college ball. He also could have transferred to a different program, as other schools tried to lure him away with talk of wallet-busting name, image and likeness deals.
WKTV
"Halloween Fun Days" in Canastota this weekend
CANASTOTA, N.Y. – The Great Swamp Conservancy is hosting ”Halloween Fun Days” Saturday and Sunday. The event is indoors and non-scary, so if you have little ones this is the perfect place for some festive Halloween fun. There will be themed “rooms” with activities, games, crafts and candy. There Will also be a magician on both days as well as themed food and refreshments at the café.
On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
Out & About – Coming Soon: Authentic BBQ at Angry Smokehouse
Get ready for some un-grill-ievable food — Jeff Rogers is bringing the flavors of Southern barbecue to the village of Baldwinsville, only a block away from his successful restaurant Angry Garlic. After several months of construction, Angry Smokehouse is nearly ready to open, replacing the former Lock 24 restaurant...
