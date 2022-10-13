Daily News: Into The Gloss Resurfaces, Freds Is Back on Madison, Dionne Warwick Sings at Saks, and more!

Christian Siriano, Dionne Warwick and more stars gathered at Casa Cipriani in New York on Thursday for FGI’s Night of Stars. The annual gala, which raises awareness for the fashion organization, was held under the theme “Artists & Icons” — which prompted many to uncover what being an “icon” truly means across their respective fields. “I really don’t know. I think it’s not my decision, as if I’m an icon,” Warwick, who was honored with the night’s Trailblazer Award, exclusively shared with FN on the red carpet “It’s a thoughtful decision — and if it’s what they’re going to make me,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO