Daily News: Into The Gloss Resurfaces, Freds Is Back on Madison, Dionne Warwick Sings at Saks, and more!

Nicole Ari Parker Wears Red Dramatic Floral Headpiece and Valentino Couture Dress for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Filming
Nicole Ari Parker will make a bold style statement in the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” the reboot of “Sex and the City.” The actress was seen filming scenes on Tuesday in New York wearing a flowing red custom Valentino dress and striking headpiece. The dress had an Empire waistline and a billowing train that was sheer below the skirt line. She coordinated with a pair of strappy red sandals. The wardrobe team’s Instagram account, And Just Like That Costumes, shared photos from the film set, including Valentino tags emblazoned with “Valentino for And Just Like That.”...
Jessica Chastain Goes Plaid at Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Runway Show
Jessica Chastain looked to her elegant style for Ralph Lauren’s spring 2023 runway show. The Oscar-winning actress attended the designer’s first West Coast fashion show on Thursday night wearing a red tartan-print oversize blazer over a white blouse and fitted black trousers from the designer. Chastain was joined...
Hollywood dresses up for Ralph Lauren’s first Los Angeles catwalk show
Ben Affleck wore a dark suit, while his wife, Jennifer Lopez, chose a pinstripe dress. Laura Dern was in black tie, while Sylvester Stallone was in a smoothly brushed suede jacket. On the eve of his 83rd birthday, the Bronx-born Ralph Lauren, who is in his seventh decade as a...
Christian Siriano, Dionne Warwick & More Share What ‘Iconic’ Means to Them at FGI Night of Stars 2022
Christian Siriano, Dionne Warwick and more stars gathered at Casa Cipriani in New York on Thursday for FGI’s Night of Stars. The annual gala, which raises awareness for the fashion organization, was held under the theme “Artists & Icons” — which prompted many to uncover what being an “icon” truly means across their respective fields. “I really don’t know. I think it’s not my decision, as if I’m an icon,” Warwick, who was honored with the night’s Trailblazer Award, exclusively shared with FN on the red carpet “It’s a thoughtful decision — and if it’s what they’re going to make me,...
Naomi Watts Shines With Art Deco-inspired Glamour in Reflective Lanvin Dress at ‘The Watcher’ Premiere
Naomi Watts made a sparkling arrival on the red carpet for the premiere of her Netflix series “The Watcher” on Wednesday in New York. The actress selected a two-tone green striped shimmering dress with pyramid-like textural details from Lanvin’s fall 2022 collection. Creative director Bruno Sialelli took inspiration from founder Jeanne Lanvin’s Art Deco aesthetic and interpreted it with ancient Egyptian references.More from WWDLanvin RTW Spring 2023Lanvin Resort 2023Lanvin RTW Spring 2022 Watts coordinated the look with a pair of metallic green pumps from Gianvito Rossi and accessorized with several rings and green stone earrings. Watts worked with stylist Jeanann Williams, who has...
Kim Kardashian Announced As Latest Brand Ambassador For Stuart Weitzman's 'Iconic & Timeless' Fall Campaign — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. To no one's surprise, Kim Kardashian has launched another iconic partnership. On Tuesday, September 20, luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman announced The...
Janet Jackson Storms The Runway At The Thom Browne Fashion Show
At 56, Janet Jackson continues to show why she’s a true fashion icon with her unique style. On Monday, the Grammy-award-winning singer turned heads at Paris Fashion Week when she attended Thom Browne’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Sporting a long grey double-breasted suit dress and a black tie,...
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Ralph Lauren on His Love of California, J.Lo and Turtlenecks With Shorts
LOS ANGELES — Once home to Gilded Age railroad tycoon Harry Huntington and his wife Arabella, the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in the preppy Los Angeles suburb of San Marino, California, was the perfect backdrop for Ralph Lauren’s first West Coast runway show on Thursday night. The event was staged in front of a crowd that included Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, whom Lauren dressed for their recent nuptials; Diane Keaton; Lily Collins; James Marsden; John Legend, and Cole Sprouse.More from WWDArrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Inside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit EventA Look At The...
Kate Hudson Slips Into a Sheer Illusion Dress With Floral Appliqués & Giuseppe Zanotti Heels for ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Screening
Kate Hudson served glamour on the red carpet for the special screening of “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” yesterday at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 in Los Angeles. Hudson graced the event in a black lace gown with hidden heels. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress’ Oscar De La Renta dress consisted of a delicate off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline with long lacy sleeves, the gown made of an iridescent nude fabric close to Hudson’s skin tone. The garment was adorned with black lace floral appliqués down to the trailing skirt that seemed to climb and grow as...
Zendaya Holds Court in Sheer Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Runway Show
Zendaya brought her star power to Valentino’s front row on Sunday, joining a star-studded group of celebrities to watch the design house’s spring 2023 runway show. The actress attended the runway show hosted during Paris Fashion Week wearing an all-black, Valentino monogrammed set consisting of an oversize blazer, shorts and a sheer bodysuit from the spring 2023 collection.
Elle
Zendaya Wears Sheer Bodysuit With Sequined Blazer to Valentino Show In Paris
These Celebrities Had the Cutest Disney Auditions as Kids These Celebrities Had the Cutest Disney Auditions as Kids. On Sunday, October 2, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week and took a front seat to the runway. The Spider-Man star was wearing a sheer bodysuit covered in tiny crystals covering a pair of black short-shorts. Over the ensemble, she wore an oversized black blazer, also glimmering with sparkling sequins and patterned in the same alternate V-shapes as the sheer suit.
Doja Cat Wraps Into Striped Tie Gown & Hidden Heels for Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Show
Doja Cat made a dramatic statement during her latest entrance at Paris Fashion Week. Arriving at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 show, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore an off-the-shoulder gown with a slim-fitting long skirt, train and strapless bodice covered in a green, navy and white striped print. The round-strap accented piece, combined with a red and white-striped fabric choker, gave the musician the illusion of being wrapped in traditional academic neckties. Finishing her ensemble was a pair of angular black sunglasses, as well as a fluffy teddy bear-esque box bag from Browne’s toy-inspired Fall 2022 collection. When it came to footwear, the “Kiss...
wmagazine.com
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Pleasing in Pleats
When one thinks of pleats, normally one thinks of something rather casual and flowing. Of course, the latest Issey Miyake made a career off of the idea that pleats don’t always have to be so lithe, and can actually hold a beautiful structure if manipulated correctly. Tracee Ellis Ross’ latest look, however, falls somewhere in between a classic pleated dress and Miyake’s Pleats Please, and it strikes an exciting, and intriguing balance because of that.
Eva Longoria Dances in Feathered Minidress & Stiletto Sandals for TikTok
Eva Longoria showed some moves and a fierce walk for TikTok. The actress danced to Cheryl Lynn’s “Got to Be Real” in a new video, while chicly dressed in a feathered minidress. The “Desperate Housewives” star’s dress was woven with precision as her sleeves and the upper half of her dress were decorated in feathers. The sequined accents of the dress matched the feathers, bringing the ensemble to life. @evalongoria Dance baby dance! ♬ Got to Be Real (US Single Version) – Cheryl Lynn Longoria chose a chic pair of metallic gold stiletto sandals to elevate the look. She...
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Michael Kors’ and Olivia Culpo’s Cause, Rimowa’s New Prize, Alison Lou Lands at The Mark
KORS’ CHOICE: Michael Kors has revealed the Watch Hunger Stop 2022 campaign in aid of the United Nations World Food Programme, featuring Olivia Culpo and several global influencers toting two special-edition styles designed in partnership with artist Bonny Guo, also known as NYSometimes. In the past, Kors has featured such celebrity partners as Kate Hudson, Halle Berry and Lupita Nyong’o. This year’s annual campaign invited influencers including Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, and Culpo to serve as ambassadors for Watch Hunger Stop.More from WWDFront Row at Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023Gucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party...
Kristin Davis Steps Into Charlotte’s Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 — with A Sheer Twist
Kristin Davis returned to Charlotte York’s shoes — literally — for the new season of “And Just Like That…” The HBO’s “Sex and the City” companion series has returned for season 2, which began filming today in New York City. While filming a scene with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker (dressed in a now-viral outfit that featured J.W. Anderson’s pigeon clutch), Davis wore a black outfit reminiscent of Charlotte’s ensembles in “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That.” Her outfit featured a knee-length black skirt, as well as a sheer black polka-dot blouse that included white cuffs, a rounded silk...
Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities Link, Veronica Beard Shows in London, a Studio at Printemps
VIRGIL AND MICKEY: The Walt Disney Co. is jumping onto the Virgil Abloh bandwagon. Starting Thursday, Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities, the late designer’s creative company, have teamed up to offer never-before-seen artwork of Mickey Mouse as reimagined by Abloh.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech OpeningLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening Event Abloh’s artwork features the designer’s unique interpretation of the famous rodent printed in various colorways on a select assortment of products including sweatshirts and tees for both adults and children. Prices range from $30 to $120 and...
Laura Dern Shimmers in Embellished Coat at Ralph Lauren’s Starry West Coast Fashion Show
Laura Dern provided some sparkle on Friday as she attended Ralph Lauren’s first West Coast runway show at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. The actress wore a classic white button-up collared shirt with a pair of gray trousers and a black slightly rounded-toe shoe. The statement piece was an ankle-length sparkling coat with a velvet trim collar and matching sleeves. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRalph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Arrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023 Dern went for a natural makeup look with a subtle pink lip, just a...
