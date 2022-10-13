ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

F.O.C.U.S. Center turns man's life around

The F.O.C.U.S. center in Campbell County is working to help the homeless and those in crisis. It opened in May and offers a comprehensive program for people in need. The timing was perfect for a father of two trying to turn his life around.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Alcoa Highway Nightclub shooting update

One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT turns to fans to raise money for new Neyland Stadium goalposts

It's no surprise some renovations are in order following the University of Tennessee's (UT) incredible win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. What did surprise some Vols fans was a fundraiser meant to raise money for new goalposts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATCH: 2022 WATE Hispanic Heritage Special

Watch the 2022 WATE 6 On Your Side Hispanic Heritage Special that aired Oct. 15, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Medic in Critical Need of Blood Donation

Medic Regional Blood Center has a critical low inventory of multiple blood types.
KNOXVILLE, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Scenic City Wings Competition Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Josh Heupel Monday press conference after historic Alabama win

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel addressed the media on Monday, Oct. 17 following the Vols' first win over Alabama since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Dolly Celebrates Tennessee Win

Dolly Parton shared her excitement for the Vols win against Alabama on Twitter saying "It's great to be a Tennessee Vol!"
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fall Hits Great Smoky Mountain National Park

Leaves are reaching their peak color throughout the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee seismograph registers seismic activity as Vols were beating Alabama

Tennessee pulled off a thrilling win over Alabama on Saturday evening in Knoxville, and it may have caused the earth to shake. Per reports out of Knoxville, it appears there was some slight seismic activity recorded in the area around Neyland Stadium as the Vols were finishing off the upset over the Crimson Tide.
WATE

Man Shot on Cumberland Ave.

After the Tennessee Alabama game, officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cumberland Avenue after they heard gun shots.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vol Football head coach Josh Heupel talks win over Alabama

Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel speaks with the media on Monday after the Vols' win over Alabama Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN

