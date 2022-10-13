Read full article on original website
F.O.C.U.S. Center turns man's life around
The F.O.C.U.S. center in Campbell County is working to help the homeless and those in crisis. It opened in May and offers a comprehensive program for people in need. The timing was perfect for a father of two trying to turn his life around. F.O.C.U.S. Center turns man’s life around...
Alcoa Highway Nightclub shooting update
One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department. One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department. The Hermitage: Andrew Jackson’s Historic Home. Vols defeat Alabama...
‘We’ve been waiting for you’ 1998 UT grad shares viral message with current students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Facebook post with over 2,000 shares and more than 300 comments is spreading the message of a longtime Vol fan to current Tennessee students following UT’s historic victory over Alabama. Jeremy Seaton took to Facebook on Sunday to share a message, “from the Tennessee student body of 1998 to current […]
UT’s goalpost fundraiser reaches $150,000 goal for new Neyland Stadium goalposts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s no surprise some renovations are in order following the University of Tennessee’s (UT) incredible win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. What did surprise some Vols fans was a fundraiser meant to raise money for new goalposts. For those wondering if the fundraiser is legitimate, the answer is yes. It has […]
Journey bringing 50th anniversary tour to Knoxville
Legendary rock band Journey will perform in Knoxville next year as part of a slew of North American concerts announced on Monday.
WATCH: 2022 WATE Hispanic Heritage Special
Watch the 2022 WATE 6 On Your Side Hispanic Heritage Special that aired Oct. 15, 2022. Hispanic Heritage: Fulton High School celebrates …. A story about the first-ever Hispanic Heritage celebration at Fulton High School in Knoxville, as part of the 2022 WATE 6 On Your Side Hispanic Heritage Special aired Saturday, Oct. 15. WATE Digital.
Recovering addict finds new start with help from Campbell County center
Housing for the homeless is a critical need in East Tennessee and for those who have overcome addictions, the need is even greater.
Scenic City Wings Competition Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday
This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022.
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
Tennessee seismograph registers seismic activity as Vols were beating Alabama
Tennessee pulled off a thrilling win over Alabama on Saturday evening in Knoxville, and it may have caused the earth to shake. Per reports out of Knoxville, it appears there was some slight seismic activity recorded in the area around Neyland Stadium as the Vols were finishing off the upset over the Crimson Tide.
Police investigating Cumberland Ave. shooting after Vols win
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night near University of Tennessee after the Vols win against Alabama.
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
Heupel: Jaylen McCollough not suspended after assault arrest
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel addressed reporters on Monday following the Vols’ historic win over Alabama on Saturday and addressed the situation surrounding senior Jaylen McCollough, who did not play following his arrest last week.
