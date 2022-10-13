Read full article on original website
Deputies arrest second armed burglary suspect in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Deputies have arrested a second suspect related to an armed burglary in the Larson Community on Saturday. Authorities took a man into custody who prompted school lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders in the Larson Heights area Thursday morning. The second suspect at the time was inside the duplex while deputies and the Moses Lake Police Department surrounded…
yaktrinews.com
One injured in Soap Lake shooting, suspect in custody
SOAP LAKE, Wash. – The suspect in an early morning shooting in Soap Lake has been arrested. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was taken to a hospital by air ambulance. There is no word on the victim’s condition. State Route 17 in Soap Lake...
ifiberone.com
Warden man accused of shooting roommate during argument Saturday evening
WARDEN — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting his roommate during an argument at a residence near Warden. Deputies, Moses Lake and Warden police responded about 6 p.m. Saturday to the 7000 block of Road P Southeast for the reported shooting. Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was in an argument with his roommate, Crisoforo Garcia Cortes.
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Man arrested after pointing rifle at man; barricading himself inside home in George
GEORGE — A man accused of pointing a rifle at another man Saturday night was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly barricading himself inside a home in George. Grant County deputies responded about 8 p.m. Saturday to East Montmorency Boulevard in George after Robert Wiseman, 60, allegedly pointed a rifle at a man as he was trying to drop his mother off at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a semi-cement truck was involved in the crash on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee. The officials reported that the semi rolled into a ditch. The incident happed at around 3:28 p.m. The Wenatchee...
1 Person Died In Motor-Vehicle Accident In Grant County(Grant County, WA)
Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that the woman was driving on S Frontage Rd W around 11:20 p.m. on October 12, 2022. The officials stated that the accident happened on Wednesday night in the remote part of Grant Country. The police officers are investigating the crash to determine whether...
Wenatchee police make arrests in homicide investigation
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) made several arrests between Oct. 10-11 in connection to a murder that occurred in August. According to police, officers were responding to what they thought was a possible cardiac arrest at a residence in Wenatchee on Aug. 12.. After arriving, they learned that the call they were responding to was a shooting.
ncwlife.com
Second suspect netted in Yair Flores murder
WALLA WALLA — An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores, the Wenatchee 18-year-old was shot to death in his own bed two months ago. On Tuesday, police agencies in Walla Walla arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez, who’s...
ifiberone.com
Woman killed in Wednesday night crash near George identified
GEORGE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Quincy woman killed in a rollover crash Wednesday night near George. The 24-year-old has been identified as Idalmis D. Morett, according to the sheriff’s office. Her family has been notified. Morett was driving a...
Wrong-way driver causes wreck on I-82 this morning
KENNEWICK - On October 16th at around 5:26 a.m., the Washington State Patrol responded to the scene of a pickup truck vs. semi truck, serious injury collision on I-82 near Dallas Road, milepost 105. The causing vehicle driven by 37 year-old Roberto Ramirez, of Mesa WA, was traveling the wrong...
610KONA
More Drugs Found in Search Near Othello–Suspects Car Loaded
Following a Monday night raid at a home just west of Othello, a search of the suspect's vehicle also turned up more drugs. Jaime Alberto Garza is in the Adams County jail following the raid, where Adams County Deputies seized two rifles, ammunition, $20K worth of fentanyl (packaged and ready for sale), and cash.
kpq.com
White River and Irving Peak Fire Response Team Address Residential Frustration on Smoke
The White River and Irving Peak Fire response team are addressing some of the frustrations people have been having with the smoke. Since August 11, the White River, Irving Peak, and Minnow Ridge fires have burned roughly 14,412 acres and have 10 percent contained. Recently, a Type 4 Incident Management...
kpq.com
Driver Ejected from Semi Truck Rollover on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee
A semi cement truck rolled into a ditch on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee Thursday evening. At 3:28 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire and Washington State Patrol were called out to a rollover crash on Badger Mountain Road between MP 3-5. The driver was ejected from the truck, but was...
kpq.com
GoFundMe Created for Driver Killed on US 97
The family of the driver who was killed on US 97 Wednesday night is asking for donations while they go through this difficult transition. “Ascencion Garcia-Castillo was a wonderful husband, father, and friend who dedicated his life to serving his family and his community,” Edith Garcia wrote. On Oct....
ncwlife.com
Streetside RV ordinance approved for Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Officials say RVs have become a nuisance in the city, particularly those used as shelter by homeless motorists. The two new ordinances prohibit on-street parking of RVs unless they’re being loaded or unloaded, and grant authority to the city to tow away any derelict vehicle.
