BATA Seeks Millage Support from Voters this November

BATA says the operational millage would help provide transportation options – targeting riders who need to get to work, health and wellness appointments, and other needs. Eric Linguar is the BATA Director of Communications & Development. “We’re continuing to see ridership demand increase as we’re coming out of the pandemic, and more people are feeling comfortable using public transportation,” he says.

BATA says this is technically a five-year millage renewal for taxes that property owners are already paying… but it’s actually at a lower tax rate than they were paying up until now. “It is a renewal at a lower rate than what voters approve back in 2017. So .478 mills. And this is to continue the operations of BATA,” Linguar says. “With property values increasing, we would still be able to continue our operations and grow within the millage renewal amount.”

BAY AREA TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY MILLAGE PROPOSAL

Shall the Bay Area Transportation Authority, Grand Traverse and Leelanau Counties, State of Michigan, be authorized to levy annually an amount not to exceed .4788 mill ($0.48 for each $1,000 of taxable value), which is a renewal of the .5 mills rolled back to .4788 mills under the Headlee Amendment, against all taxable property within the Bay Area Transportation Authority limits (the jurisdictional limits of Grand Traverse County and Leelanau County) for a period of five (5) years, 2023 to 2027, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all public transportation authority purposes permitted by law, including all capital and operating expenses and providing transportations services to seniors and persons with disabilities? The estimate of the revenue the Bay Area Transportation Authority will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the Bay Area Transportation Authority in the first year (2023) is approximately $4,783,786. By law, a portion of the Bay Area Transportation Authority millage raised will be distributed to other governmental entities which capture property taxes. These are the City of Traverse City Downtown Development Authority, Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, Village of Kingsley Downtown Development Authority, Village of Fife Lake Downtown Development Authority, Interlochen Downtown Development Authority, and Leelanau County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.