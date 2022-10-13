ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

BATA Seeks Millage Support from Voters this November

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6oAn_0iY0wH1500

BATA says the operational millage would help provide transportation options – targeting riders who need to get to work, health and wellness appointments, and other needs. Eric Linguar is the BATA Director of Communications & Development. “We’re continuing to see ridership demand increase as we’re coming out of the pandemic, and more people are feeling comfortable using public transportation,” he says.

BATA says this is technically a five-year millage renewal for taxes that property owners are already paying… but it’s actually at a lower tax rate than they were paying up until now. “It is a renewal at a lower rate than what voters approve back in 2017. So .478 mills. And this is to continue the operations of BATA,” Linguar says. “With property values increasing, we would still be able to continue our operations and grow within the millage renewal amount.”

BAY AREA TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY MILLAGE PROPOSAL

Shall the Bay Area Transportation Authority, Grand Traverse and Leelanau Counties, State of Michigan, be authorized to levy annually an amount not to exceed .4788 mill ($0.48 for each $1,000 of taxable value), which is a renewal of the .5 mills rolled back to .4788 mills under the Headlee Amendment, against all taxable property within the Bay Area Transportation Authority limits (the jurisdictional limits of Grand Traverse County and Leelanau County) for a period of five (5) years, 2023 to 2027, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all public transportation authority purposes permitted by law, including all capital and operating expenses and providing transportations services to seniors and persons with disabilities? The estimate of the revenue the Bay Area Transportation Authority will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the Bay Area Transportation Authority in the first year (2023) is approximately $4,783,786. By law, a portion of the Bay Area Transportation Authority millage raised will be distributed to other governmental entities which capture property taxes. These are the City of Traverse City Downtown Development Authority, Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, Village of Kingsley Downtown Development Authority, Village of Fife Lake Downtown Development Authority, Interlochen Downtown Development Authority, and Leelanau County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Budget Surplus Could Help Fully Fund Michigan State Parks

The Nature Conservancy in Michigan is calling on the legislature to make a $500 million investment in our state’s parks and outdoor spaces. According to the latest report, more than half of American adults and kids participated in outdoor activities last year. The number of people trying an outdoor activity for the first time has also increased by 25% since 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Mark Totten Settles in as New U.S. District Attorney

The Western District of Michigan officially swears in their new United States Attorney later this week. Mark Totten has worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the past and most recently was a law professor at Michigan State University and then chief legal counsel for the governor. Now he’s the...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

County Administrator, Superintendent Hope Federal Broadband Expansion Money Makes its Way to Benzie

More money to improve access to broadband internet service is on the way to Michigan. The money is part of the $1.9 trillion Federal Coronavirus Relief Package signed back in March 2021. Of that $1.9 trillion, $10 billion was set aside for the Capital Projects Fund, which is expected to bring internet service to thousands of homes in Michigan, including many in Benzie County.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

BATA Celebrates Plans for New Headquarters, Housing Project Near Traverse City

Community leaders in the Grand Traverse region are celebrating a multi-million dollar housing and transportation hub near Traverse City. The Bay Area Transportation Authority, or BATA, has plans for a new headquarters. Along with it, millions in state and federal funding and hundreds of new housing units. The public, private and nonprofit partnership is starting to come together in Garfield Township.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

DK Design Group Purchases Cooley School Building, Plans for Apartments

The Cooley School in Cadillac has served the community for decades, but it hasn’t been an active school for years. Now, it could get new life as apartments. “The Cooley School property has served as an alternative ED, an elementary school, it’s had lots of purposes in its years as one of our properties,” said Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown. “As a part of our commitment to the community when we went out to have the bond approved and have an investment in the community back into our schools, we did commit to be fiscally responsible and to shrink our footprints so that we didn’t have vacant or unused buildings that were maybe taking operational funds away from our current programs and facilities that we operate for our kids.”
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Crawford County COA Senior Center Project Still on Hold for Delays, High Costs

The Crawford County Commission on Aging says their new senior center project is still on hold—thanks to the high cost of construction materials and delays because of COVID. “We had outgrown our space,” said Crawford County Commission on Aging Director Alice Snyder. “We’re on a residential street that has very little to no parking. Our office space, our activity space, is very minimal.”
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy