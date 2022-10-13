Read full article on original website
Spokane Police Department officer's head grazed by bullet during drug bust
SPOKANE, Wash. - In a violent week across America, over a dozen officers nationwide were shot, at least five killed, just in the last seven days according to the Gun Violence Archive. One of those wounded officers was shot in the head at the corner of First and Cedar in...
Bloomsday board responds to resignation of former race director Jon Neill
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Bloomsday board announced longtime board member and race director, Jon Neill, was stepping away from the organization. According to Neill, stated he'd been stripped of his title and given the option to fill another role with unspecified responsibilities following a 5-4 vote, which he'd said came as a surprise. Two other board members, Steve Jones and Tom Fuchs, strongly disagreed with the decision and resigned as well.
Suspect arrested in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened the evening of Oct. 14. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder.
Police: Suspect hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following shootout on First and Cedar
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) has released additional details regarding the shooting on Sunday morning between officers and a suspect at the intersection of 1st and Cedar. According to SPD, a joint investigation between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the SPD Special Investigations Unit (SIU) into narcotics...
Lock down coming to Camp Hope: ID badges being given to residents and visitors
SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the most crucial developments for Camp Hope is underway, as those living inside the camp, visiting the camp, or volunteering for the camp line up to receive an ID badge. “Camp Hope has done a lot for a lot of people who have actually utilized...
Extrication on eastbound I-90 blocks single lane at Sullivan exit
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Crews are on scene of an extrication response on the I-90, blocking one eastbound lane at the Sullivan exit. At around 8:20 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a fence at the exit. The cause and extent of injuries has not been determined at this time. Traffic...
Police: Child has life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. - A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Hemlock St. has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). Officers at the scene say the kid was skateboarding across Northwest Blvd. when they were struck by a car just after...
Forward Yvonne Ejim shines during Gonzaga's FanFest as new-look Zags are introduced
As it turned out, there were plenty of reasons for hundreds of Gonzaga fans to spend the better part of a gorgeous Saturday afternoon inside a basketball gym. Sheer curiosity was at the top of the list, as GU women’s coach Lisa Fortier acknowledged much during introductions at the Numerica FanFest even at the Kennel.
