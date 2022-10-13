ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Bloomsday board responds to resignation of former race director Jon Neill

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Bloomsday board announced longtime board member and race director, Jon Neill, was stepping away from the organization. According to Neill, stated he'd been stripped of his title and given the option to fill another role with unspecified responsibilities following a 5-4 vote, which he'd said came as a surprise. Two other board members, Steve Jones and Tom Fuchs, strongly disagreed with the decision and resigned as well.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened the evening of Oct. 14. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police: Child has life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Hemlock St. has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). Officers at the scene say the kid was skateboarding across Northwest Blvd. when they were struck by a car just after...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Forward Yvonne Ejim shines during Gonzaga's FanFest as new-look Zags are introduced

As it turned out, there were plenty of reasons for hundreds of Gonzaga fans to spend the better part of a gorgeous Saturday afternoon inside a basketball gym. Sheer curiosity was at the top of the list, as GU women’s coach Lisa Fortier acknowledged much during introductions at the Numerica FanFest even at the Kennel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy