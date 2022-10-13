Read full article on original website
Battalion Texas AM
A&M cross country has impressive outing on home turf
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Texas A&M cross country hosted and competed in the Arturo Barrios Invitational in Bryan. The Arturo Barrios Invitational, named after famous long-distance runner and A&M alumnus Arturo Barrios, is run at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. This year’s invitational hosted a slew of competitive teams, such as nationally ranked foes in Florida, Texas Tech, LSU, Ohio State, Tulane and Lipscomb, who swept first in both the men’s and women’s last year.
Battalion Texas AM
Texas A&M ice hockey holds on against Baylor, wins 4-3
Texas A&M ice hockey came in with a 4-0 record when they hosted the Baylor Bears, 2-1, on Friday, October 14, in Spirit Ice Arena. The Aggies outlasted the Bears’ comeback effort and won by a score of 4-3. It has been a great start to the season for...
Battalion Texas AM
‘Only up from here’
Texas A&M baseball bested Lamar in a 17-inning affair using crucial at-bats and a lethal combination of veterans and new talent during its exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 15. After an appearance at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., last season, the Aggies spent their summer months meticulously creating...
