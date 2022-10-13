On Saturday, Oct. 15, Texas A&M cross country hosted and competed in the Arturo Barrios Invitational in Bryan. The Arturo Barrios Invitational, named after famous long-distance runner and A&M alumnus Arturo Barrios, is run at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. This year’s invitational hosted a slew of competitive teams, such as nationally ranked foes in Florida, Texas Tech, LSU, Ohio State, Tulane and Lipscomb, who swept first in both the men’s and women’s last year.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO