DNR Donates 463 Pounds of Poached Fish to Manistee County Families

The Michigan DNR donated more than 460 pounds of poached salmon to Manistee County families after conservation officers seized the fish from an out-of-state group that fished illegally along the Manistee River this week.

“There is a large amount of coho and Chinook salmon running the local rivers this time of year, attracting anglers from across the country to be a part of one of Michigan’s finest fishing adventures,” said the DNR’s Sgt. Grant Emery. “While we’ve seen a decrease in illegal fishing activity over the years, unfortunately, we still run into illegal and unconventional methods.”

Conservation Officers Josiah Killingbeck, who patrols Lake County, and Scott MacNeill, who patrols Manistee County, were conducting a fish patrol Tuesday along the Manistee River, near the Tippy Dam in Dickson Township when an angler approached and informed them about a group downriver using illegal methods and equipment to take fish.

The officers interviewed the group who traveled from Colorado and determined that did not have valid fishing licenses, were using illegal tackle and possessed 17 salmon taken by an illegal method. The group admitted to illegally taking the fish and took the officers back to their vehicles where an additional there was an additional 40-50 fish in coolers. The total amount of the fish weighed 436 pounds.

The DNR says that had the group been licensed, they would have been allowed 30 fish.

“It’s a shame that this group invested so much time and money to travel all the way to Michigan only to illegally take these salmon, a valuable, public natural resource,” Emery said. “We are grateful for the angler who approached Killingbeck and MacNeill, which allowed them to recover the fish with enough time to safely donate to local families in need.”

The poachers were cited for using illegal methods to take an over limit of salmon and fishing without a fishing license. Combined, they face more than $4,630 in restitution and additional costs.