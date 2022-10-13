ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

DNR Donates 463 Pounds of Poached Fish to Manistee County Families

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6F3f_0iY0vxgS00

The Michigan DNR donated more than 460 pounds of poached salmon to Manistee County families after conservation officers seized the fish from an out-of-state group that fished illegally along the Manistee River this week.

“There is a large amount of coho and Chinook salmon running the local rivers this time of year, attracting anglers from across the country to be a part of one of Michigan’s finest fishing adventures,” said the DNR’s Sgt. Grant Emery. “While we’ve seen a decrease in illegal fishing activity over the years, unfortunately, we still run into illegal and unconventional methods.”

Conservation Officers Josiah Killingbeck, who patrols Lake County, and Scott MacNeill, who patrols Manistee County, were conducting a fish patrol Tuesday along the Manistee River, near the Tippy Dam in Dickson Township when an angler approached and informed them about a group downriver using illegal methods and equipment to take fish.

The officers interviewed the group who traveled from Colorado and determined that did not have valid fishing licenses, were using illegal tackle and possessed 17 salmon taken by an illegal method. The group admitted to illegally taking the fish and took the officers back to their vehicles where an additional there was an additional 40-50 fish in coolers. The total amount of the fish weighed 436 pounds.

The DNR says that had the group been licensed, they would have been allowed 30 fish.

“It’s a shame that this group invested so much time and money to travel all the way to Michigan only to illegally take these salmon, a valuable, public natural resource,” Emery said. “We are grateful for the angler who approached Killingbeck and MacNeill, which allowed them to recover the fish with enough time to safely donate to local families in need.”

The poachers were cited for using illegal methods to take an over limit of salmon and fishing without a fishing license. Combined, they face more than $4,630 in restitution and additional costs.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching

Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

The Bread Lady Hosts Annual Pumpkin Party

The Bread Lady in Lake Ann is known for their baked goods, all operated outside the owner Rachel Beckwith’s home. On Sunday, she hosted her annual pumpkin party. “We turn our driveway into an event and we expanded to our backyard this year too, with a bounce house and some fun yard games and such,” Beckwith said. “But this is definitely my home. Welcome to my house.”
LAKE ANN, MI
9&10 News

BATA Seeks Millage Support from Voters this November

BATA says the operational millage would help provide transportation options – targeting riders who need to get to work, health and wellness appointments, and other needs. Eric Linguar is the BATA Director of Communications & Development. “We’re continuing to see ridership demand increase as we’re coming out of the pandemic, and more people are feeling comfortable using public transportation,” he says.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

BATA Celebrates Plans for New Headquarters, Housing Project Near Traverse City

Community leaders in the Grand Traverse region are celebrating a multi-million dollar housing and transportation hub near Traverse City. The Bay Area Transportation Authority, or BATA, has plans for a new headquarters. Along with it, millions in state and federal funding and hundreds of new housing units. The public, private and nonprofit partnership is starting to come together in Garfield Township.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Ferris State Hopes to Capitalize in Massive EV Battery Plant Project

The final phases are still yet to be completed but the massive battery plant in Mecosta County seems to be a go. Bringing in thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in investments, the Gotion Inc. battery plant has been approved by local and state officials. One interested entity is nearby Ferris State University, who thinks their new neighbor may be a key to future growth.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

National Walk and Roll to School Day

Before you put your kids on the bus this morning or drive them to school you may want to think twice. That’s because Wednesday is national walk and roll to school day. 9&10’s Meredith St. Henry was in downtown Traverse with the kids walking to school, for the 26th annual walk and roll to school day.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

NMCAA Offers Winterization Programs

As the cold weather approaches, families or individuals who are considered low income can apply for NMCAA’s winterization program. “We are funded annually by the Department of Energy through a federal fund and the state LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) funding as well,” said NMCAA Housing and Energy Efficiency Services Director Tish Stave. “This year, and for the next five years, we’ll be reviving some additional funds through the department of energy through the bipartisan infrastructure law.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

DK Design Group Purchases Cooley School Building, Plans for Apartments

The Cooley School in Cadillac has served the community for decades, but it hasn’t been an active school for years. Now, it could get new life as apartments. “The Cooley School property has served as an alternative ED, an elementary school, it’s had lots of purposes in its years as one of our properties,” said Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown. “As a part of our commitment to the community when we went out to have the bond approved and have an investment in the community back into our schools, we did commit to be fiscally responsible and to shrink our footprints so that we didn’t have vacant or unused buildings that were maybe taking operational funds away from our current programs and facilities that we operate for our kids.”
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy