wxxinews.org

New Yorkers brace for higher winter heating costs

Energy costs, both electricity and natural gas are expected to rise this winter. But local utilities and organizations say there is help available, particularly for people with lower incomes. Just how much your utility bill might rise this winter is due to a number of factors, but recent comments by...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

More people now eligible to give blood

The American Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland, or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – related to mad cow disease – to give blood and help save lives. Recently, the U.S. Food...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Redistricting impacts some area voters this November

Legislative bodies are required by law to redraw their districts every ten years after the census data is in. This is called redistricting and is influenced by changing population. Changes in the upcoming midterm elections may affect some in our readership area. The Congressional redistricting has affected parts of western...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Proposed map for cannabis lounges, dispensaries in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The map below showcases some of the proposed locations for cannabis dispensaries and lounges across the City of Rochester. Rochester City Councilman Michael Patterson says New York State controlling the pot industry is a good thing. He is excited about this opportunity for Rochester.  “We’re going to treat those two business […]
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Carbone receives Board Lifetime Achievement Award

During the October 4 Brockport Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Sean Bruno presented Terry Ann Carbone, President of the Brockport Board, with the level 4, Board Lifetime Achievement Award. The New York State School Boards Association’s recognition program is designed to acknowledge those school board members who continually strive to...
BROCKPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

What is RSV, and why is it on the rise among children?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/ CBS) – COVID-19 and the flu aren’t the only viruses parents should look out for this holiday season, as more and more children across the United States are coming down with respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — a common illness that typically causes cold-like symptoms. According to health officials, RSV cases among pediatric patients […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD celebrates new wave of future officers

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department hosted a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of eight students in the department's Workforce Development Program on Sunday. The recruits are now off to begin at the police academy, which is the next step in their journey to patrolling the streets of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Who Owns A Photo Of Your Face? A Rochester Teenager & Privacy Rights

In the 1890s, Rochester teenager Abigail Roberson was surprised to learn that a portrait she had taken at a local photographic studio was being used on 25,000 lithographic posters created by the Rochester Folding-Box Company to advertise Franklin Mills flour, without her prior knowledge or consent. The poster, reading “Flour...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Halloween becoming a thing of the past in schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Halloween is being canceled in schools throughout the nation, due to ongoing violence within schools. As violence within schools continues to rise, many school officials are deeming celebratory parades or events on school grounds unsafe. Although understanding, many parents view this as taking away the staples of fun that banned the […]
