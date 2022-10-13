ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What’s the real story behind the Dolphins’ missing locker-room Ping-Pong table? Here’s what Tyreek Hill said

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

On Wednesday morning, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced to the media that the team had removed the Ping-Pong table from the heart of the team’s locker room inside its practice facility adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium.

He portrayed it as a sign of leadership from wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins’ other captains, who spearheaded the effort. McDaniel said it had to do with improving the team’s focus on game preparation after two straight losses.

Hill, maybe speaking tongue in cheek, had a different story on Thursday.

“I got a brand-new Ping-Pong table coming in for the guys,” he said in the locker room after practice. “I decided to get an all decked-out Miami Dolphins Ping-Pong table for the guys. Because the Ping-Pong table we had in here was just too basic. Feel like the guys, man, they really deserve something brand new. That’s what we’re going to roll with.”

So, it didn’t have to do with boosting team focus?

“These are professional athletes, dog,” Hill said. “This is our job. This is our livelihood. I can look every guy in his eye and stand in front of this whole team and just look at the faces on this team and tell you that every guy on this team is focused. Every guy on this team has the same goal. And that’s to win games.

“We don’t drive all the way up here and say, ‘Ooh, we’re going to play Ping-Pong today.’ No, that’s not what we do. Our job is to go out and play football. Having Ping-Pong is nice, but I just felt like the guys needed a better table.”

Hill said it’s going to take some time for the team’s new table to come in since it’s a custom job.

“It takes a minute,” he said. “Instead of ‘Pimp my Ride,’ It’s ‘Pimp my Ping-Pong Table.’”

But why take out the old one from the locker room while waiting on the new one?

“Oh, because it was kind of bent,” Hill said. “It was bent, and we got a serious tournament going on.”

The Dolphins had a tournament bracket posted on a sheet of paper near where the old Ping-Pong table stood. It was still up on the wall on Wednesday, when the table was first seen missing, but it was missing on Thursday, possibly stored away for later.

Here’s what McDaniel said on Wednesday about the table initially getting the boot : “Tyreek and the captains decided that they wanted to take a step forward with all of their opponent prep with regard to the team and their preparations with our game plans in general … They, collectively, as a group of players, wanted more time investment during the week on their jobs for Sunday.”

Hill is known to mess around in his media sessions. Was he completely lying about the reason on Thursday? Is he contradicting what McDaniel said? Was there a miscommunication between the coach and player? Could both explanations partially be true?

Early in the season, the table was a symbol of camaraderie for Dolphins players. Several played singles or doubles matches. Many were advancing to putting English — or spin — on their returns. It was getting competitive and meaningful to players.

What players said on Wednesday about the table’s absence seemed to indicate it was really about locking in on game prep.

“Not saying we weren’t locked in,” linebacker Elandon Roberts said. “You just want to be more locked in.”

Safety Brandon Jones said he was surprised by the move.

Hill, on Thursday, also expressed confidence in having rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson start on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings while fellow quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater progress through concussion protocol.

“He’s a young guy. He can come into this offense and make a lot of plays, whether it’s to me, whether it’s to any one of the weapons,” Hill said. “He’s very excited. He’s very confident in his game also, and he’s going to be fine.”

He also said it’s nice having Tagovailoa return for Wednesday and Thursday practices, back from his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“His energy, his leadership, the way that he’s able to have fun playing this game, it all is just amazing within itself,” Hill said. “It’s always fun to have your brother back out there on the field. I’m looking forward to having him whenever he’s back, but it’s good to see him healthy.”

McDaniel already said he will not have Tagovailoa active on Sunday against Minnesota. If Bridgewater clears protocol, which he has to go through despite not being diagnosed with a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, he will serve as Thompson’s backup.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instant Analysis: Minnesota Vikings 24, Miami Dolphins 16

Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist The worst part of the loss is all the injuries weren’t the cause. Three turnovers — two from Jaylen Waddle’s miscues — were the reason. Ten penalties were the reason. The Dolphins were in good shape to win despite the shape of their ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde10: Missed chances, QB injury (again), Waddle’s costly turnover — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to Vikings

Look at the statistics sheet and it looks like a winner. The Miami Dolphins had 23 first downs to Minnesota’s 11 ... ran 73 plays to Minnesota’s 51 ... had 385 yards passing to Minnesota’s 156 ... and 458 total yards to Minnesota’s 239. They lost, 24-16. That’s what happens when you have 10 penalties (for 97 yards) and three turnovers and can’t close out another game in the fourth quarter. ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ Tagovailoa, Bridgewater clear concussion protocol; Miami could be looking at two backup tackles again

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol on Saturday morning, according to a league source. Tagovailoa, returning from a concussion suffered in the team’s Sept. 29 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, is still being held out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings as an extra precaution. Bridgewater, who was never diagnosed with a ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins vs. Minnesota Vikings

DOLPHINS (3-2) vs. VIKINGS (4-1) Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium TV: FOX (Chs. 7 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 29 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish) Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 3-2 in his first season as a head coach; Kevin O’Connell, also in his first season as a head coach, is 4-1. Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Sunday will reveal more about Dolphins than Skylar Thompson

Maybe I need my head examined, too. I think this should work out fine. The Dolphins should get through the “Punt, Pass and Concussed” part of their schedule without their season sinking, at least if they are who they say they are, starting with Sunday’s game against the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings. Yes, that’s right. The Vikings are 4-1 and atop the NFC North. Holders of the best receiver (Justin ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Not your average rookie’: Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson gets his first NFL start Sunday

One word. That’s all it takes Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to describe the most defining on-field quality Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson showed him during his college career. “Confidence,” Klieman said. “The number one thing is confidence.” Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle picked up the same vibe. “He’s confident he can make every throw,” Waddle said. “He’s confident he knows ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde5: Defense has to wake up, run the ball again — five ways Dolphins can beat Vikings

Yes, the Minnesota Vikings are 4-1. Yes, the Miami Dolphins are on their third quarterback and look to be without both starting offensive tackles. But just as last week at the New York Jets the Dolphins will have their good chance to win. And don’t overdo the Vikings record. This is about as flimsy a 4-1 as the New York Giants. Three of their wins were last-possession affairs — two against the ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mike McDaniel doesn’t want to use injuries as excuse for Dolphins’ losing streak; Nik Needham’s season over with torn Achilles

The Miami Dolphins have had four consecutive games where a quarterback was hurt, three straight where a different starter can’t finish. They’ve had multiple cornerbacks miss time — with cornerback Nik Needham’s season coming to an end with a torn Achilles on Sunday, according to a league source — two starting tackles out and a bevy of other injuries. And the Dolphins, with Sunday’s 24-16 loss ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: It wasn’t the revolving QBs that lost game for Dolphins — it was the repeated mistakes

The funny part — the strange part — is some people don’t want to listen to how the Miami Dolphins are losing. They don’t want to hear Jaylen Waddle talk softly with a blue towel draped over his head as if to conceal the pain of his fumble with three minutes left Sunday. “Tried to make a play, the ball came out, they recovered it,” he said after a 24-16 loss to Minnesota. “Wish I could have ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Dolphins grades, plus stock up, stock down for 24-16 loss to Vikings

Injuries are officially taking their toll on the Dolphins. The hardest hit positions are quarterback, cornerback and offensive tackle, but injuries are noteworthy at a few other positions, and that will make the soft part of the Dolphins schedule a bit harder. The AFC East standings illustrate how things have flipped the past few weeks with Buffalo (5-1) at the top, followed by the Jets (4-2) ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Does Jordan Poole’s Warriors contract put Tyler Herro’s Heat deal into perspective?

Q: Jordan Poole’s contract makes Tyler Herro’s deal seem much better now? – Nick. A: But keep in mind, the value of both contracts is significantly dependent on incentives that are, at minimum, challenging. Comparatives are difficult when it comes to teams’ roster compositions, tax positions and playoff results. An argument could be made that Jordan Poole is being paid like a championship ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Before Bulls and Celtics, it’s Turks and Caicos for Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro

Ahead of road trips that count for real, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro made sure to get some bonding in during this week-long break before the Miami Heat’s Wednesday night season opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena. “I mean, Jimmy always takes it to another level,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said with a smile after Saturday’s practice, “two days and takes a flight like anywhere.” So ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Erik Spoelstra: ‘Early signs are there’s some good things happening’

Since it became clear in July that the Miami Heat would return mostly the same roster, the goal has been to create something different. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday his team stands poised to put a new face on something familiar, even with 13 players returning from last season. “Yeah, we already look different,” he said as the Heat continued preparing for Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. season opener ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Are Heat operating a man down to start the season?

Q: Ira, you never answer the question and instead talk about the luxury tax. Are you telling me of all the players released this week that none would be better than Udonis Haslem? – Carl. A: Or is it you’re not getting the answer you want? First, you are talking about a 14th player (to replace Udonis Haslen) or a 15th player (which would put the Heat into the luxury tax). So if the contention ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy