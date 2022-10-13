ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Boroughs most concerned about climate change in Alaska

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

Joseph // Wikimedia Commons

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of boroughs most concerned about climate change in Alaska using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Boroughs are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Ross Fowler // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Matanuska-Susitna Borough

- Worried about global warming: 62.2%
--- 0.0% lower than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
- Total population: 76,976 people

Mark Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Southeast Fairbanks Census Area

- Worried about global warming: 63.3%
--- 1.1% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
- Total population: 5,016 people

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#27. Fairbanks North Star Borough

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 1.6% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%
- Total population: 75,128 people

Scott McMurren // Wikicommons

#26. Kenai Peninsula Borough

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 1.6% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%
- Total population: 45,218 people

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#25. Denali Borough

- Worried about global warming: 64.0%
--- 1.8% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 45.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 1,986 people

Canva

#24. Haines Borough

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%
--- 1.9% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 45.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
- Total population: 1,876 people

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#23. Bristol Bay Borough

- Worried about global warming: 64.8%
--- 2.5% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%
- Total population: 696 people

Paxson Woelber // Flickr

#22. Anchorage

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%
--- 2.7% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%
- Total population: 221,656 people

Forest Service Alaska Region, USDA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Valdez–Cordova Census Area

- Worried about global warming: 65.4%
--- 3.2% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 7,087 people

ClickClick5 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wrangell

- Worried about global warming: 65.9%
--- 3.7% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%
- Total population: 2,033 people

Christopher Michel // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Skagway

- Worried about global warming: 66.1%
--- 3.8% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 45.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
- Total population: 948 people

Canva

#18. Ketchikan Gateway Borough

- Worried about global warming: 66.3%
--- 4.0% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%
- Total population: 10,767 people

Gillfoto from Juneau, Alaska, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Petersburg Borough

- Worried about global warming: 66.4%
--- 4.2% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.0%
- Total population: 2,605 people

Piergiuliano Chesi // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Aleutians West Census Area

- Worried about global warming: 66.7%
--- 4.4% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%
- Total population: 4,714 people

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#15. Yakutat

- Worried about global warming: 67.0%
--- 4.7% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%
- Total population: 499 people

Canva

#14. Prince of Wales–Hyder Census Area

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%
--- 5.0% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%
- Total population: 4,908 people

Canva

#13. Kodiak Island Borough

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%
--- 5.1% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%
- Total population: 9,990 people

Bernard Spragg. NZ // Flickr

#12. Juneau

- Worried about global warming: 67.9%
--- 5.7% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 25,286 people

Paxson Woelber // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lake and Peninsula Borough

- Worried about global warming: 68.0%
--- 5.8% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.0%
- Total population: 1,068 people

NOAA Photo Library // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hoonah–Angoon Census Area

- Worried about global warming: 68.4%
--- 6.1% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%
- Total population: 1,817 people

Canva

#9. Northwest Arctic Borough

- Worried about global warming: 68.8%
--- 6.5% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 4,995 people

Canva

#8. Nome Census Area

- Worried about global warming: 68.8%
--- 6.5% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%
- Total population: 6,555 people

Shishaldin // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Aleutians East Borough

- Worried about global warming: 68.9%
--- 6.6% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.8%
- Total population: 2,899 people

Canva

#6. Dillingham Census Area

- Worried about global warming: 69.0%
--- 6.7% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 3,418 people

Bob Johnston // Wikimedia Commons

#5. North Slope Borough

- Worried about global warming: 69.2%
--- 6.9% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
- Total population: 7,230 people

Pixabay

#4. Sitka

- Worried about global warming: 69.4%
--- 7.2% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%
- Total population: 6,763 people

Hjames2 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area

- Worried about global warming: 69.6%
--- 7.3% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%
- Total population: 3,890 people

#2. Kusilvak Census Area

- Worried about global warming: 69.9%
--- 7.7% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%
- Total population: 4,920 people

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#1. Bethel Census Area

- Worried about global warming: 70.0%
--- 7.7% higher than Alaska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%
- Total population: 11,739 people

