Sawgrass Expressway lanes reopen after report of hit-and-run crash

Traffic backed up for miles with lanes closed on the Sawgrass Expressway on Thursday afternoon. Juan Ortega/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

An investigation that drew a large police response in the Coral Springs area led to all lanes being closed on a stretch of the Sawgrass Expressway, leaving rush-hour commuters facing long delays Thursday afternoon.

Police encouraged the public to keep away from University Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway as they investigated what was reported as a hit-and-run crash on the Florida Highway Patrol’s traffic website. Authorities haven’t yet released details about what happened.

It happened after 3 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s website. And by about 4:40 p.m., the Sawgrass Expressway was reopened, Coral Springs police tweeted.

The intersection of the Sawgrass Expressway and University Drive is at the boundary line of Coral Springs, to the south, and Parkland, to the north. Among the shopping plazas just south of the Sawgrass is the North Springs Plaza, which has a Target as an anchor store.

A Coconut Creek police spokesman said a nearby incident was unrelated. At the TD Bank near Johnson Road and State Road 7, a robber handed a teller a note demanding money. The robber took an undisclosed amount and was arrested in the parking lot of a nearby Kohl’s, the police spokesman said.