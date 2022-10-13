ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Sawgrass Expressway lanes reopen after report of hit-and-run crash

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1verpa_0iY0vgvL00
Traffic backed up for miles with lanes closed on the Sawgrass Expressway on Thursday afternoon. Juan Ortega/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

An investigation that drew a large police response in the Coral Springs area led to all lanes being closed on a stretch of the Sawgrass Expressway, leaving rush-hour commuters facing long delays Thursday afternoon.

Police encouraged the public to keep away from University Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway as they investigated what was reported as a hit-and-run crash on the Florida Highway Patrol’s traffic website. Authorities haven’t yet released details about what happened.

It happened after 3 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s website. And by about 4:40 p.m., the Sawgrass Expressway was reopened, Coral Springs police tweeted.

The intersection of the Sawgrass Expressway and University Drive is at the boundary line of Coral Springs, to the south, and Parkland, to the north. Among the shopping plazas just south of the Sawgrass is the North Springs Plaza, which has a Target as an anchor store.

A Coconut Creek police spokesman said a nearby incident was unrelated. At the TD Bank near Johnson Road and State Road 7, a robber handed a teller a note demanding money. The robber took an undisclosed amount and was arrested in the parking lot of a nearby Kohl’s, the police spokesman said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Vehicle crash into Broward canal under investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Officials were investigating an overnight crash after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a canal in Wilton Manors.No injuries were reported during the incident, which occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at NE 7th Avenue and 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale fire officials said.Police and fire crews were called to the scene along with a tow truck to remove the vehicle.Officials said the vehicle's occupants were out of the water when first responders arrived.
WILTON MANORS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Pedestrian Killed In North Broward Hit And Run

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was struck and killed by a car in North Broward County, and now the Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating the suspect. BSO issued this advisory mid-day Monday: “Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Malfunctioning traffic lights lead to fatal hit-and-run crash, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say malfunctioning traffic lights is what led to a fatal hit-and-run crash. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said an unidentified vehicle was driving down West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue, the driver continued through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red light. The pedestrian, a man, was using the crosswalk and was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not stop and drove off. A deputy, who was nearby, heard the crash and immediately responded.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal hit-and-run under investigation in Pompano Beach

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach on Thursday.Authorities said it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., as an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue and proceeded through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red signal. "The pedestrian, who was crossing southbound in the western crosswalk, was struck by that vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not stop and continued west," authorities said. The preliminary investigation determined that the traffic signals at the intersection were malfunctioning, causing the traffic lights in all four directions to flash.The pedestrian was taken to Broward Health North where that person succumbed to their injuries early Friday morning.  Detectives wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved is urged to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Det. Sean Williams at 954-321-4840, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
POMPANO BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Tamarac

A Coral Springs man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle in Tamarac, authorities said Monday. Chad Edward Muto, 32, of 9863 Riverside Drive, was riding a 2020 Yongfu YN150 in the 8300 block of North University Drive just before 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 when a witness saw him lose control, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit.
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ATLANTIC AVENUE SET TO CLOSE IN DELRAY BEACH

Construction To Result In “Full Road Closure” According To Florida Dept. Of Transportation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two road projects will lead to the closure of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach starting tonight. Motorists are urged to seek detours and pay attention to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Oakland Park

Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Oakland Park Saturday night. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of the 1300 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard. Oakland Park Fire Rescue said six people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pilot and passenger killed when their plane crashes into an occupied Miramar house

People going about their Monday morning in a Miramar neighborhood just seven blocks from North Perry Airport found themselves in the middle of a tragedy when a small plane plunged into the roof of a home and killed two people, the sound of the thud drawing some out of their homes to find unexpected commotion on the street. A mother and her 2-year-old son were inside their home shortly before ...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

BSO deputy involved in two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and two people in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, the accident occurred near the 600 block of West Sample Road. Local 10′s Tim McFarland sent video that showed one of the vehicles...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Railway work will delay traffic, add noise

Expect frequent train horns and longer traffic delays the rest of this month as Brightline upgrades track and signal systems at railroad crossings in Boca Raton in preparation for the Brightline Boca Raton station. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, flaggers will be present at the crossings listed below and drivers can...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Small plane crash into Miramar home’s roof

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane reportedly crashed into a home in a Miramar neighborhood. Fire Rescue units responded to the scene on 2241 Jamaica Drive, late Monday morning. The aircraft crashed just north of North Perry Airport. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed. Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy