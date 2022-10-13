ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Kentucky

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0iY0ve9t00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Kentucky

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Kentucky using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TVpf_0iY0ve9t00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Harlan County

- Worried about global warming: 52.6%
--- 0.6% lower than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 20,593 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1ump_0iY0ve9t00
CoryClaxon // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Carter County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%
--- 0.2% lower than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
- Total population: 21,106 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYxSr_0iY0ve9t00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Anderson County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%
--- 0.2% lower than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 17,062 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjL60_0iY0ve9t00
Acdixon // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Todd County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%
--- 0.2% lower than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 9,026 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzClj_0iY0ve9t00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Harrison County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%
--- 0.2% lower than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 14,409 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R122w_0iY0ve9t00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Henry County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%
--- 0.1% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%
- Total population: 12,166 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtY4X_0iY0ve9t00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Trimble County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%
--- 0.1% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 41.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%
- Total population: 6,685 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KO8UJ_0iY0ve9t00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lyon County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%
--- 0.2% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 7,119 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exUIy_0iY0ve9t00
FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%
--- 0.3% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%
- Total population: 18,686 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4jJV_0iY0ve9t00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bath County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%
--- 0.4% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%
- Total population: 9,150 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkzHD_0iY0ve9t00
FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Fleming County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%
--- 0.4% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%
- Total population: 10,960 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ru3Rg_0iY0ve9t00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Hart County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%
--- 0.4% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%
- Total population: 14,058 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRv6e_0iY0ve9t00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Breathitt County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%
--- 0.4% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 10,334 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXbQX_0iY0ve9t00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Allen County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 0.6% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
- Total population: 15,962 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjZD3_0iY0ve9t00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Hickman County

- Worried about global warming: 53.8%
--- 0.6% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
- Total population: 3,644 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48klSg_0iY0ve9t00
Smceuen // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Carroll County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 0.9% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 42.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%
- Total population: 7,920 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hizZi_0iY0ve9t00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Nelson County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 0.9% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
- Total population: 34,758 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFJCa_0iY0ve9t00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Powell County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 0.9% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%
- Total population: 9,340 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14beIe_0iY0ve9t00
C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Caldwell County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 1.1% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 9,867 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3fdW_0iY0ve9t00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Boyd County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 1.1% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%
- Total population: 37,524 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0basHh_0iY0ve9t00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Daviess County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 1.4% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 75,979 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCKec_0iY0ve9t00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Boone County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%
--- 1.5% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 96,233 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKIew_0iY0ve9t00
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 54.7%
--- 1.5% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 27,908 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnBCG_0iY0ve9t00
w.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Henderson County

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%
--- 1.7% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 35,343 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Oun_0iY0ve9t00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Mercer County

- Worried about global warming: 55.1%
--- 2.0% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%
- Total population: 16,815 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bx70p_0iY0ve9t00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Scott County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 2.1% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 40,797 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlR09_0iY0ve9t00
Wdzinc // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 2.1% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 14,558 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UWxj_0iY0ve9t00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clay County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 2.1% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
- Total population: 16,052 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfiHO_0iY0ve9t00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%
--- 2.3% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 9,221 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBgVY_0iY0ve9t00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Bourbon County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%
--- 2.7% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 15,522 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VT0he_0iY0ve9t00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#20. McCracken County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%
--- 2.8% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 50,817 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLWRk_0iY0ve9t00
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Jessamine County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%
--- 2.9% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
- Total population: 40,099 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgu0z_0iY0ve9t00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Fulton County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 3.2% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
- Total population: 4,787 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIyXH_0iY0ve9t00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Barren County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 3.5% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 33,414 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFgpW_0iY0ve9t00
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Boyle County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 3.5% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 23,990 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5Sy5_0iY0ve9t00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Oldham County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 3.9% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 49,097 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzKZn_0iY0ve9t00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hardin County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 4.2% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 81,838 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHN6G_0iY0ve9t00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Christian County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 4.6% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 52,089 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DbNbX_0iY0ve9t00
FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 58.1%
--- 4.9% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 71,849 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoCL1_0iY0ve9t00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Shelby County

- Worried about global warming: 58.2%
--- 5.0% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
- Total population: 36,278 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PnXE_0iY0ve9t00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Rowan County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 5.2% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 19,876 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFseZ_0iY0ve9t00
Murray State // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Calloway County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 5.3% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
- Total population: 31,797 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ka4sL_0iY0ve9t00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Nicholas County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 5.5% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 5,478 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JMiU_0iY0ve9t00
Greg5030 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kenton County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 6.6% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
- Total population: 125,886 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjTog_0iY0ve9t00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Woodford County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 7.1% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
- Total population: 20,463 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ns3o3_0iY0ve9t00
Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Campbell County

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 7.2% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 73,181 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYDJ2_0iY0ve9t00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 61.5%
--- 8.4% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%
- Total population: 39,958 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcH0Y_0iY0ve9t00
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 8.4% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
- Total population: 99,430 people

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#2. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 10.8% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
- Total population: 596,427 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrmEy_0iY0ve9t00
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Fayette County

- Worried about global warming: 67.2%
--- 14.0% higher than Kentucky average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%
- Total population: 253,550 people

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy