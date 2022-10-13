Chris Watson // Wikicommons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Kentucky

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Kentucky using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Harlan County

- Worried about global warming: 52.6%

--- 0.6% lower than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 20,593 people

CoryClaxon // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Carter County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%

--- 0.2% lower than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

- Total population: 21,106 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Anderson County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%

--- 0.2% lower than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 17,062 people

Acdixon // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Todd County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%

--- 0.2% lower than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 9,026 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Harrison County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%

--- 0.2% lower than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 14,409 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Henry County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%

--- 0.1% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%

- Total population: 12,166 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Trimble County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%

--- 0.1% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 41.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%

- Total population: 6,685 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lyon County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%

--- 0.2% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 7,119 people

FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%

--- 0.3% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%

- Total population: 18,686 people

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bath County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%

--- 0.4% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

- Total population: 9,150 people

FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Fleming County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%

--- 0.4% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%

- Total population: 10,960 people

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Hart County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%

--- 0.4% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%

- Total population: 14,058 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Breathitt County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%

--- 0.4% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 10,334 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Allen County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%

--- 0.6% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

- Total population: 15,962 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Hickman County

- Worried about global warming: 53.8%

--- 0.6% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%

- Total population: 3,644 people

Smceuen // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Carroll County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%

--- 0.9% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 42.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%

- Total population: 7,920 people

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Nelson County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%

--- 0.9% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%

- Total population: 34,758 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Powell County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%

--- 0.9% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

- Total population: 9,340 people

C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Caldwell County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%

--- 1.1% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

- Total population: 9,867 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Boyd County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%

--- 1.1% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%

- Total population: 37,524 people

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Daviess County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%

--- 1.4% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

- Total population: 75,979 people

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Boone County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%

--- 1.5% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

- Total population: 96,233 people

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 54.7%

--- 1.5% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

- Total population: 27,908 people

w.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Henderson County

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%

--- 1.7% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

- Total population: 35,343 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Mercer County

- Worried about global warming: 55.1%

--- 2.0% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%

- Total population: 16,815 people

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Scott County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%

--- 2.1% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%

- Total population: 40,797 people

Wdzinc // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%

--- 2.1% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

- Total population: 14,558 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clay County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%

--- 2.1% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

- Total population: 16,052 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%

--- 2.3% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

- Total population: 9,221 people

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Bourbon County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%

--- 2.7% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

- Total population: 15,522 people

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#20. McCracken County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%

--- 2.8% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%

- Total population: 50,817 people

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Jessamine County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%

--- 2.9% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%

- Total population: 40,099 people

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Fulton County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%

--- 3.2% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%

- Total population: 4,787 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Barren County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%

--- 3.5% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%

- Total population: 33,414 people

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Boyle County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%

--- 3.5% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

- Total population: 23,990 people

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Oldham County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%

--- 3.9% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

- Total population: 49,097 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hardin County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%

--- 4.2% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%

- Total population: 81,838 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Christian County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%

--- 4.6% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%

- Total population: 52,089 people

FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 58.1%

--- 4.9% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

- Total population: 71,849 people

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Shelby County

- Worried about global warming: 58.2%

--- 5.0% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%

- Total population: 36,278 people

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Rowan County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 5.2% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

- Total population: 19,876 people

Murray State // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Calloway County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%

--- 5.3% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%

- Total population: 31,797 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Nicholas County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%

--- 5.5% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

- Total population: 5,478 people

Greg5030 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kenton County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%

--- 6.6% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

- Total population: 125,886 people

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Woodford County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%

--- 7.1% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%

- Total population: 20,463 people

Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Campbell County

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%

--- 7.2% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%

- Total population: 73,181 people

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 61.5%

--- 8.4% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%

- Total population: 39,958 people

OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%

--- 8.4% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%

- Total population: 99,430 people

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#2. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%

--- 10.8% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

- Total population: 596,427 people

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Fayette County

- Worried about global warming: 67.2%

--- 14.0% higher than Kentucky average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%

- Total population: 253,550 people