Lynbrook, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Final preparations under way for annual Malverne Fall Festival

Anyone passing through Malverne on Oct. 6 may have seen the Malverne Fire Department raising a banner above the intersection of Hempstead Avenue and Broadway. The sign was one of finishing touches in preparation for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fall Festival coming this Sunday. Every year, the chamber...
MALVERNE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY
Daily News

Queens dad distraught over Rockaways subway train slaying of his teen son; ‘It always happens to the good kids’

The inconsolable father of a teen fatally shot inside inside a Queens subway car remembered the victim Saturday as a straight-A student with a bright future. Distraught dad Jeff Burnett smoked a cigarette as friends tried to comfort the man struggling with the Friday slaying of his 15-year-old son Jayjon aboard a Far Rockaway-bound A train in the middle of the afternoon. “I never had no ...
QUEENS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

North Shore edges West Hempstead

A much-anticipated matchup between the only two unbeaten teams in Nassau Conference IV football lived up to all the hype on a picture-perfect fall afternoon on Saturday. West Hempstead, which won its first five games for the first time since 2011, put up quite a fight against visiting North Shore in front of a packed crowd for both sides but fell short against the defending county and Long Island champions, 14-7.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Gotham Gazette

Mayor Adams, If NYC Schools are ‘Segregated Intentionally,’ Why Increase Segregation with More Admissions Screening?

On September 29, the Adams Administration announced changes to the high school and middle school admissions process for the 2023-24 school year. Most significantly, middle schools, which had been unscreened for the last two academic years, can resume academic screening of fifth-grade students in admissions if the district superintendent so chooses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin stays hot, beats East Meadow

Baldwin’s Cedric Jean-Pierre made his presence felt on offense, defense and special teams in the Bruins’ convincing win in a Conference I football showdown at East Meadow last Saturday. The senior playmaker’s historic day included rushing, interception return and punt return touchdown. Reaching the end zone in all...
EAST MEADOW, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Four teenagers shot in a drive-by outside a Freeport party

First Squad detectives are currently investigating an assault that happened in Freeport on Saturday, Oct 15th at 11:57 p.m. A massive house party on Babylon Turnpike, according to authorities, spread onto the neighboring streets. An unidentified car was heading southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue. Multiple bullets were fired from the car, striking two 16-year-old males, a 16-year-old female, and a 14-year-old boy.
FREEPORT, NY
27east.com

Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake

Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Malverne 4-2 after OT loss

Saturday’s 33-32 double-overtime heartbreaker in Seaford notwithstanding, this has been a season of good for Malverne football. Malverne beat Clarke for the first time since at least 2009 - when head coach Kito Lockwood took over the program. Running back Norman Brown has been a daily workhorse. Quarterback Chad...
MALVERNE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont ends drought at MacArthur

MacArthur High School’s football field has been a house of horrors for Elmont in recent years, but Friday night the Spartans played a dominant first half and held on for a 20-13 Conference II victory to exorcise some demons. “We lost five in a row on this field and...
ELMONT, NY

