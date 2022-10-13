Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
Final preparations under way for annual Malverne Fall Festival
Anyone passing through Malverne on Oct. 6 may have seen the Malverne Fire Department raising a banner above the intersection of Hempstead Avenue and Broadway. The sign was one of finishing touches in preparation for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fall Festival coming this Sunday. Every year, the chamber...
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
Queens dad distraught over Rockaways subway train slaying of his teen son; ‘It always happens to the good kids’
The inconsolable father of a teen fatally shot inside inside a Queens subway car remembered the victim Saturday as a straight-A student with a bright future. Distraught dad Jeff Burnett smoked a cigarette as friends tried to comfort the man struggling with the Friday slaying of his 15-year-old son Jayjon aboard a Far Rockaway-bound A train in the middle of the afternoon. “I never had no ...
This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
Herald Community Newspapers
North Shore edges West Hempstead
A much-anticipated matchup between the only two unbeaten teams in Nassau Conference IV football lived up to all the hype on a picture-perfect fall afternoon on Saturday. West Hempstead, which won its first five games for the first time since 2011, put up quite a fight against visiting North Shore in front of a packed crowd for both sides but fell short against the defending county and Long Island champions, 14-7.
Gotham Gazette
Mayor Adams, If NYC Schools are ‘Segregated Intentionally,’ Why Increase Segregation with More Admissions Screening?
On September 29, the Adams Administration announced changes to the high school and middle school admissions process for the 2023-24 school year. Most significantly, middle schools, which had been unscreened for the last two academic years, can resume academic screening of fifth-grade students in admissions if the district superintendent so chooses.
Dinosaur sculptures destroyed in New Jersey park
"It's given me a purpose when I had a hard time finding one," the artist said.
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin stays hot, beats East Meadow
Baldwin’s Cedric Jean-Pierre made his presence felt on offense, defense and special teams in the Bruins’ convincing win in a Conference I football showdown at East Meadow last Saturday. The senior playmaker’s historic day included rushing, interception return and punt return touchdown. Reaching the end zone in all...
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Herald Community Newspapers
Four teenagers shot in a drive-by outside a Freeport party
First Squad detectives are currently investigating an assault that happened in Freeport on Saturday, Oct 15th at 11:57 p.m. A massive house party on Babylon Turnpike, according to authorities, spread onto the neighboring streets. An unidentified car was heading southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue. Multiple bullets were fired from the car, striking two 16-year-old males, a 16-year-old female, and a 14-year-old boy.
27east.com
Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake
Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
Herald Community Newspapers
Malverne 4-2 after OT loss
Saturday’s 33-32 double-overtime heartbreaker in Seaford notwithstanding, this has been a season of good for Malverne football. Malverne beat Clarke for the first time since at least 2009 - when head coach Kito Lockwood took over the program. Running back Norman Brown has been a daily workhorse. Quarterback Chad...
Bug infestation leads to the discovery of a body in a Williamsbridge apartment
A resident of a Williamsbridge apartment building tried to report a bug infestation and a strange odor to her case manager and the police. She says little was done, until a body was found in one of the apartments.
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont ends drought at MacArthur
MacArthur High School’s football field has been a house of horrors for Elmont in recent years, but Friday night the Spartans played a dominant first half and held on for a 20-13 Conference II victory to exorcise some demons. “We lost five in a row on this field and...
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
Local Man Charged In Carmel Cemetery Boat Dumping Incident
A man has been charged after a boat was allegedly illegally dumped near a cemetery in the Hudson Valley. The 19-foot boat was dumped in Putnam County on Friday, Sept. 2 in the area of the Union Valley Cemetery in Carmel. According to Lt. Michael Bodo of the Carmel Police,...
Boy died saving sister from hit-and-run driver on Long Island, family says
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old boy is being remembered as a hero after his family says he died saving his sister from a hit-and-run driver on Long Island. Tyler Phillips and Krystal Randolph were struck by an SUV around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday while walking along Granny Road near Middle Island Road in Coram, according […]
Comments / 0