Counties most concerned about climate change in Wyoming
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Wyoming using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
Canva
#23. Campbell County
- Worried about global warming: 48.1%
--- 1.2% lower than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 42.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 43.1%
- Total population: 34,281 people
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Converse County
- Worried about global warming: 49.2%
--- 0.1% lower than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 42.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 42.8%
- Total population: 10,453 people
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Weston County
- Worried about global warming: 49.5%
--- 0.1% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.8%
- Total population: 5,568 people
Canva
#20. Platte County
- Worried about global warming: 49.8%
--- 0.4% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 44.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 43.4%
- Total population: 7,027 people
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#19. Washakie County
- Worried about global warming: 50.4%
--- 1.0% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 43.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 42.6%
- Total population: 6,049 people
Alberto Loyo // Shutterstock
#18. Big Horn County
- Worried about global warming: 50.8%
--- 1.4% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.3%
- Total population: 8,868 people
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Crook County
- Worried about global warming: 50.8%
--- 1.5% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.2%
- Total population: 5,631 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Goshen County
- Worried about global warming: 51.4%
--- 2.0% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%
- Total population: 10,631 people
Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Natrona County
- Worried about global warming: 51.4%
--- 2.1% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%
- Total population: 60,945 people
Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Niobrara County
- Worried about global warming: 51.7%
--- 2.4% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%
- Total population: 1,952 people
Kenneth Hynek from Edmonton, Canada // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Lincoln County
- Worried about global warming: 51.9%
--- 2.5% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.0%
- Total population: 14,037 people
Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Carbon County
- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 3.7% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.7%
- Total population: 11,685 people
Canva
#11. Uinta County
- Worried about global warming: 53.2%
--- 3.9% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%
- Total population: 14,505 people
Kevin Dooley // Flickr
#10. Sheridan County
- Worried about global warming: 53.2%
--- 3.9% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.4%
- Total population: 23,706 people
Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Park County
- Worried about global warming: 53.3%
--- 3.9% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.9%
- Total population: 23,132 people
MR. Pockets // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Sublette County
- Worried about global warming: 53.5%
--- 4.2% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%
- Total population: 7,548 people
Canva
#7. Sweetwater County
- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 4.3% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.8%
- Total population: 31,973 people
Caveman1949 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Johnson County
- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 5.0% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%
- Total population: 6,614 people
Michel Rathwell//Flickr
#5. Laramie County
- Worried about global warming: 54.8%
--- 5.5% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
- Total population: 75,567 people
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Hot Springs County
- Worried about global warming: 55.7%
--- 6.4% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
- Total population: 3,695 people
Chevsapher // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Fremont County
- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 9.8% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
- Total population: 29,755 people
Canva
#2. Albany County
- Worried about global warming: 64.2%
--- 14.8% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
- Total population: 32,185 people
C Rolan // Shutterstock
#1. Teton County
- Worried about global warming: 69.9%
--- 20.6% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 45.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%
- Total population: 18,843 people
