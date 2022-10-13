Canva

Counties most concerned about climate change in Wyoming

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Wyoming using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#23. Campbell County

- Worried about global warming: 48.1%

--- 1.2% lower than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 42.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 43.1%

- Total population: 34,281 people

#22. Converse County

- Worried about global warming: 49.2%

--- 0.1% lower than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 42.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 42.8%

- Total population: 10,453 people

#21. Weston County

- Worried about global warming: 49.5%

--- 0.1% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.8%

- Total population: 5,568 people

#20. Platte County

- Worried about global warming: 49.8%

--- 0.4% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 44.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 43.4%

- Total population: 7,027 people

#19. Washakie County

- Worried about global warming: 50.4%

--- 1.0% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 43.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 42.6%

- Total population: 6,049 people

#18. Big Horn County

- Worried about global warming: 50.8%

--- 1.4% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.3%

- Total population: 8,868 people

#17. Crook County

- Worried about global warming: 50.8%

--- 1.5% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.2%

- Total population: 5,631 people

#16. Goshen County

- Worried about global warming: 51.4%

--- 2.0% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%

- Total population: 10,631 people

#15. Natrona County

- Worried about global warming: 51.4%

--- 2.1% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%

- Total population: 60,945 people

#14. Niobrara County

- Worried about global warming: 51.7%

--- 2.4% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%

- Total population: 1,952 people

#13. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 51.9%

--- 2.5% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.0%

- Total population: 14,037 people

#12. Carbon County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%

--- 3.7% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.7%

- Total population: 11,685 people

#11. Uinta County

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%

--- 3.9% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%

- Total population: 14,505 people

#10. Sheridan County

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%

--- 3.9% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.4%

- Total population: 23,706 people

#9. Park County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%

--- 3.9% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.9%

- Total population: 23,132 people

#8. Sublette County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%

--- 4.2% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%

- Total population: 7,548 people

#7. Sweetwater County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%

--- 4.3% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.8%

- Total population: 31,973 people

#6. Johnson County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%

--- 5.0% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%

- Total population: 6,614 people

#5. Laramie County

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%

--- 5.5% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

- Total population: 75,567 people

#4. Hot Springs County

- Worried about global warming: 55.7%

--- 6.4% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%

- Total population: 3,695 people

#3. Fremont County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%

--- 9.8% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%

- Total population: 29,755 people

#2. Albany County

- Worried about global warming: 64.2%

--- 14.8% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%

- Total population: 32,185 people

#1. Teton County

- Worried about global warming: 69.9%

--- 20.6% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 45.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%

- Total population: 18,843 people