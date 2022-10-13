ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Wyoming

By Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PE73m_0iY0vSW300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0In0J4_0iY0vSW300
Canva

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Wyoming using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WEX2_0iY0vSW300
Canva

#23. Campbell County

- Worried about global warming: 48.1%
--- 1.2% lower than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 42.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 43.1%
- Total population: 34,281 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GI24s_0iY0vSW300
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Converse County

- Worried about global warming: 49.2%
--- 0.1% lower than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 42.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 42.8%
- Total population: 10,453 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eW8pZ_0iY0vSW300
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Weston County

- Worried about global warming: 49.5%
--- 0.1% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.8%
- Total population: 5,568 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ru92Q_0iY0vSW300
Canva

#20. Platte County

- Worried about global warming: 49.8%
--- 0.4% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 44.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 43.4%
- Total population: 7,027 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVsy6_0iY0vSW300
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#19. Washakie County

- Worried about global warming: 50.4%
--- 1.0% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 43.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 42.6%
- Total population: 6,049 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFno8_0iY0vSW300
Alberto Loyo // Shutterstock

#18. Big Horn County

- Worried about global warming: 50.8%
--- 1.4% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.3%
- Total population: 8,868 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yhn5_0iY0vSW300
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Crook County

- Worried about global warming: 50.8%
--- 1.5% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.2%
- Total population: 5,631 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEAkX_0iY0vSW300
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Goshen County

- Worried about global warming: 51.4%
--- 2.0% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%
- Total population: 10,631 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEv1O_0iY0vSW300
Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Natrona County

- Worried about global warming: 51.4%
--- 2.1% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%
- Total population: 60,945 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QByfT_0iY0vSW300
Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Niobrara County

- Worried about global warming: 51.7%
--- 2.4% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%
- Total population: 1,952 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ygpG_0iY0vSW300
Kenneth Hynek from Edmonton, Canada // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 51.9%
--- 2.5% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.0%
- Total population: 14,037 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EflSo_0iY0vSW300
Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Carbon County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 3.7% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.7%
- Total population: 11,685 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwYvF_0iY0vSW300
Canva

#11. Uinta County

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%
--- 3.9% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%
- Total population: 14,505 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIA64_0iY0vSW300
Kevin Dooley // Flickr

#10. Sheridan County

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%
--- 3.9% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.4%
- Total population: 23,706 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loSpr_0iY0vSW300
Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Park County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%
--- 3.9% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.9%
- Total population: 23,132 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avivi_0iY0vSW300
MR. Pockets // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sublette County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%
--- 4.2% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%
- Total population: 7,548 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dc455_0iY0vSW300
Canva

#7. Sweetwater County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 4.3% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.8%
- Total population: 31,973 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWXut_0iY0vSW300
Caveman1949 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Johnson County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 5.0% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%
- Total population: 6,614 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ho4PW_0iY0vSW300
Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#5. Laramie County

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%
--- 5.5% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
- Total population: 75,567 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzDHh_0iY0vSW300
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hot Springs County

- Worried about global warming: 55.7%
--- 6.4% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
- Total population: 3,695 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeMGR_0iY0vSW300
Chevsapher // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Fremont County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 9.8% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
- Total population: 29,755 people

Canva

#2. Albany County

- Worried about global warming: 64.2%
--- 14.8% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
- Total population: 32,185 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070WRm_0iY0vSW300
C Rolan // Shutterstock

#1. Teton County

- Worried about global warming: 69.9%
--- 20.6% higher than Wyoming average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 45.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%
- Total population: 18,843 people

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

