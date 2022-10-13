Read full article on original website
Related
an17.com
Barbara Lynn Fontenot Corcoran
Barbara “Bobbie” Lynn Fontenot Corcoran passed away at the age 91 on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Baton Rouge, LA surrounded by her children. Barbara was born to Herbert and Lula Fontenot in Washington, Louisiana on April 11, 1931. Barbara grew up in...
an17.com
Emelda Jean Cadierre
Emelda Jean Cadierre, 79, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Robert Cadierre of Bogalusa, LA; her sons, Danny (Paula) Cadierre of Houma, LA and Ricky Cadierre of Bogalusa, LA; her daughter, Becky (Dale) Lirette of Gibson, LA; her grandchildren, Andre McElyea, Nikki Cadierre, Danielle Cadierre, Courtney LeBlanc and Joshua Lirette; her step-grandchildren, Matthew Lirette, Jesslyn Lirette, Brittany Martin and Nicole Stein; and 15 great-grandchildren.
an17.com
Ounida Fay Allemont
Ounida Fay Allemont, who loved to be called "Momma" by her kids, departed her loving family on October 11, 2022. Ounida Fay was born in Lincoln County, Mississippi on January 9, 1938, to Edna and Levy Mathis. Ounida was a mother to Rebecca, Daniel, Donald, Debra and Sharon. She raised...
an17.com
Simpson Sod celebrates golden anniversary
Fifty years ago, Jim Simpson founded Simpson Sod Company. Jim, who’d grown up on a farm in Mississippi carried his love for agriculture and farming throughout his life. The farm he was raised on produced sweet potatoes and cotton, raised cattle and had a dairy operation. When he went to college at Mississippi State, Jim changed his major during his first year to agriculture and later was among the first turfgrass graduates from this college.
an17.com
Dance, lectures highlight Fanfare's third week of programming
HAMMOND – Three lectures, and a dance concert highlight the events scheduled the third week in October during the 37th season of Fanfare, Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual fall arts festival. First up is the next History and Political Science Fanfare lecture on Oct. 18. Scheduled at 11 a.m....
an17.com
VOLLEYBALL: Hidalgo's return not enough to upend road woes
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team saw Cicily Hidalgo return to the starting line-up and she got right back into the swing of things by posting a double-double, but it just couldn’t overcome issues on the road as the Lady Lions fell to the Incarnate Word Cardinals 3-1 (15-25, 26-24, 22-25, 20-25) Saturday afternoon at the McDermott Center.
an17.com
SOCCER: Southeastern takes down Islanders, 2-1
HAMMOND, LA - The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team returned to the win column with a 2-1 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Southland Conference action Friday night at Strawberry Stadium. After starting the conference season with a pair of victories, SLU (5-4-3, 3-2-3 SLC) had endured a...
an17.com
Perrette: "I have had enough of senseless violence"
Mayor Wendy Perrette was celebrating homecoming at her alma mater’s football game last night when gunfire outside the Bogalusa High School stadium sent people scattering and claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy. “I have had enough of senseless violence,” Perrette said this morning. “Our entire community is fed...
an17.com
STPSO investigates fatal crash
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (October 15) evening near Folsom. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Utility Terrain Vehicles (side-by-side) was struck by a 2500 Dodge pickup truck on Willie Road (formerly Hwy 1077) near the intersection of Richards Road.
an17.com
Anderson opens DNA testing lab
ROSELAND, LA – KeAndrea Anderson, CEO of PharmaScreen, recently expanded services to offer peace-of-mind, premier DNA testing with state-of-the-art labs. By expanding services, Genesis by PharmaScreen provides the highest-quality services dedicated to ensuring DNA-test accuracy as well as a great experience for every client. Through the expansion, Anderson and her team studied to gain an understanding of the Relationship and Lifestyle DNA market. Staff learned about the different DNA tests including Paternity, Immigration, Prenatal Paternity, Viability, Infidelity, Early Gender, and more before opening Genesis.
Comments / 0