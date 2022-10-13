Read full article on original website
Wyoming ACT Scores Slightly Below the National Average for the 2022 Graduating Class
According to a press release by the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE), the state's 2022 graduating class had an average ACT composite score of 19.2 based on data from the ACT's website. Deputy Superintendent Chad Auer said in the release:. "We are very proud of Wyoming’s class of 2022,'' Auer...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Saves a Suicidal Man’s Life
A Douglas Trooper was dispatched to a suicidal subject on I-25 early last week, according to a written statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The trooper found the man in a parking area near Douglas. The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the man needed medical assistance and was still armed with...
Chronic Wasting Disease Detected in Deer Near Jackson
According to a release by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, chronic wasting disease (CWD) is now present in Wyoming’s Deer Hunt Area 155. The disease was detected in a hunter-harvested buck mule deer in September, and once CWD is found in one animal in a hunt area, the entire area is considered infected.
It’s Fire Prevention Week In Wyoming, How Safe Are You?
With temperatures falling into the 20's & 30's at night, there's a really good chance you've already started using your fireplace or furnace. Statistics show that billions of dollars in property damage occur each year in the U.S. due to house fires. In 2020, there were over 365,000 house fires with over 2,500 deaths.
Tips for a Happy, Safe Halloween in Wyoming
According to the National Safety Council (NSC), children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Cross the street at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when crossing...
ACLU of Wyoming Supports Ballot Drop Boxes as Secretary of State Wants Them Removed
The ACLU of Wyoming wants county clerks in Wyoming to continue to use absentee ballot drop boxes while Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred sent out a letter requesting they be removed. Wyoming currently has drop boxes in seven counties, Albany, Big Horn, Converse, Fremont, Laramie, Sweetwater, and Teton. In...
Gas Prices Fall Slightly in Wyoming and Nationally After Weeks of Rising Prices
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.84 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 11.5 cents higher than a month ago and 42.8 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.41 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.79 a gallon.
Do You Know Where The Most Snow Falls In Wyoming?
It's going to happen, you know it is. Winter will roar it's ugly head before you know it. Snow is going to fly and pile up. Reminders are given to us every year about how much snow we could see. The National Weather Service out of Riverton, has just released...
Hunters Need to Beware of Bear Conflicts This Season
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 2022 archery and general rifle hunting seasons will be more dangerous this year due to the unusual amount of bear activity throughout Montana this year. KGVO News spoke to Vivaca Crowser, Education and Program Manager for Region 2 with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
Plane Crashes Beside Interstate
Yesterday afternoon,around 2:40 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a plane crash in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80, according to a post on their social media. Troopers arrived on the scene to find a small single-engine aircraft that had crashed beside the Interstate. The pilot...
Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators
Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
LOOK: Wyoming’s Beauty Is Showing Off BIG Time
If you've never adventured to Kirwin, Wyoming, you're missing out. High mountain peaks, the winding Wood River, the wildlife and rich history are some of the key attractions. The drive alone through the Shoshone National Forest is worth the trip, but then you add in the history and breath taking views, you'll make a return trip for sure. The trip from Meeteetse to Kirwin is just over 30 miles, but it will take you almost 2 hours to get there.
Hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A nearly 700-pound grizzly bear charged out of thick brush southeast of Glacier National Park, attacking and injuring a bird hunter before the man shot the animal. Montana wildlife officials say the 51-year-old Washington state man was left with injuries that were not life-threatening after the encounter Tuesday afternoon east of the town of Choteau. Montana wildlife officials say the man and his wife were hunting birds when the grizzly bear charged him and knocked him over. The hunter fired at the bear with a shotgun and a handgun. The couple left and notified authorities. The injured bear was euthanized by wildlife officials.
Driver Killed in I-80 Crash May Have Fallen Asleep, Wyoming Highway Patrol Says
A man is dead after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 near mile marker 125, about 20 miles east of Rock Springs. The patrol says 73-year-old Texas resident Orrin Harrison was headed east when he...
10+ Reasons to LOVE Fall in Wyoming, According to Locals
Full disclosure - I love autumn. Summer is not my thing. Hot weather? Gross. Sweater weather? Yes, please! So yes, I'm super excited that we're smack-dab in the middle of fall here in Wyoming. But did it seem like autumn took forever to get here? September arrived, and we were...
‘Critical’ Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning for Wyo-Braska Area
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of southeast Wyoming and the southwestern Nebraska Panhandle. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 220 AM MDT...
Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning
Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
Alex Jones Ordered To Pay $965 million For Sandy Hook Lies
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host for...
Wyoming High School Cross Country Scoreboard: Oct. 13-14, 2022
Most Wyoming high school cross-country teams will compete at a conference championship meet this week. There are six races at six different locations over two days. There are a few teams that do not compete in a conference meet. This will be the final tune-up before next week’s state championships...
New Web Series Tribute To Wyoming Legend Chris LeDoux
There is no doubt that when you hear the last name LeDoux, you know the family we're talking about. Legendary rodeo champion and country music icon Chris LeDoux made his impact on the music world in the early 1970's and continues today. His son Ned, followed in his dad's footsteps...
